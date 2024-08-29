2024 Suburban Life area preview capsules for Week 1

Nonconference games

Batavia (11-2 last year) at Glenbard West (8-3)

When: 1:30 p.m. Saturday

About the Bulldogs: Batavia has made back-to-back Class 7A semifinal appearances and has won two of the last three DuKane Conference championships. The Bulldogs have some big holes to fill to return to those levels, but nobody doubts the program’s pedigree to do just that. Batavia did graduate the conference’s offensive MVP in quarterback Ryan Boe and defensive MVP in Ben Fiegel. Nathan Whitwell, who scored nine touchdowns last year, looks like the top back while Isaiah Brown the top target for new QB Bodi Anderson. Joshua Hecht and Ryan Myers are two Division I prospects up front. Defensively, Malachi Smith heads an explosive defensive line while Josh Kahley, Chase Osborne and Jacob Jansey are leaders of an experienced secondary.

About the Hilltoppers: Glenbard West has made 16 consecutive playoff appearances under head coach Chad Hetlet, and has won at least eight games in every full season during his time as head coach. Expect more of the same. Like Batavia coach Dennis Piron, Hetlet has touted this Hilltoppers’ group as one of his fastest. It starts with senior running back Teyion Oriental, last year’s West Suburban Conference Offensive Player of the Year. Iowa State recruit Mason Ellens, a third-year varsity player, is back at safety and could get time on offense at receiver or running the ball, and in the return game. Michael O’Connell, a 6-foot-7, 285-pound Northwestern recruit, anchors the Glenbard West offensive line. This is the start of an extremely difficult early schedule for Glenbard West. The Hilltoppers host defending Class 8A champion Loyola in Week 2, then start league play in Week 3 at defending Class 7A runner-up Downers Grove North.

FND Pick: Glenbard West

Kankakee (11-1 last year) at Nazareth (9-5)

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

About the Kays: Kankakee last year reached the Class 6A quarterfinals before losing to East St. Louis in Miles Osei’s first season as head coach. The Kays surprised Nazareth 33-26 in Week 1 and went on to the program’s second-ever undefeated regular season. Several multi-year starters graduated, notably offensive lineman Marques Easley, now at Georgia, and running back Tony Phillips. Running back James Stampley, an All-Southland pick at running back and in the slot, highlights Kankakee’s leading returning skill-position players. Linebacker Kennyan Chandler, an Eastern Illinois commit, keys the returning talent on a defense that allowed 42 regular-season points last season, tied for fewest in the state.

About the Roadrunners: Nazareth started last year 0-4, went 4-5 during the regular season – and then became the first team to ever win a state championship with a losing record during the regular season, beating Joliet Catholic in the Class 5A final for the Roadrunners’ second straight state title. They’ll look to avoid that slow start and win a third straight state title for the first time. Senior defensive lineman Gabe Kaminski and senior quarterback Logan Malachuk are four-year starters. Kaminski, a Stanford recruit, finished with 132 tackles, 43 for loss, along with 19 sacks last season to earn Illinois High School Football Coaches Association All-State and CCL/ESCC Orange Lineman of the Year honors. Malachuk threw for 3,477 yards and 33 touchdowns on top of 426 rushing yards and nine touchdowns. James Penley and Jake Cestone are returning receivers for an offense that averaged 29.1 points per game last year. Senior defensive back and Indiana commit Garrett Reese leads a talented defense.

FND Pick: Nazareth

Prospect (8-3 last year) at Lyons (7-4)

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

About the Knights: Prospect has made five consecutive playoff appearances under head coach Dan DeBoeuf, eliminated from the postseason the last three seasons by a Catholic League team. Jake Skoog returns at quarterback, Noah Easter at running back and Nick Carlucci and Nate Cichy at receiver for an offense that averaged 54 points last season. On the other side of the ball, the Knights could start six juniors on defense. Returning starter Parker Ray anchors the defense at defensive line. Prospect beat Lyons 24-10 in Week 1 last season.

About the Lions: The Lions continue to make progress under head coach Jon Beutjer, coming off their third consecutive playoff appearance with at least one postseason win the last two. Lyons looks to build off a strong 2023 season with 14 returning starters. Seven are back on offense, led by third-year starting receiver and Illinois State recruit Travis Stamm, a two-time all-conference pick and 2023 conference Co-Offensive Player of the Year. The line graduated standout Eddie Tuerk, now at Illinois, but returns starters Tyler Chambers, Jimmy Hillman and Cooper Komsthoeft. Senior Dominic Piscotti takes over at quarterback after three-year starter Ryan Jackson graduated, with Danny Carroll back at running back.

FND Pick: Prospect

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Raiders: Glenbard South comes off one of its more successful seasons, a shared Upstate Eight Conference title with Glenbard East and South Elgin and a visit to the Class 5A quarterfinals. Standout wide receiver Cam Williams has graduated and is now at Notre Dame, and the Raiders also lost to graduation three-year starting QB Michael Champagne and All-Area lineman Jack Anderson. The Raiders do, though, return 15 starters, with senior running back Devontae Clark and senior linebacker Joe Villa among names to watch. Glenbard South has made 12 consecutive playoff appearances, the last eight under head coach Ryan Crissey. A trip down Butterfield Road to Wheaton provides a good nonconference test for a Glenbard South team that up until this year participated in a closed conference with no nonconference matchups.

About the Tigers: The Tigers last season scratched and clawed their way to a playoff bid, and it will be a grind again this season with six teams on the schedule that were postseason participants last year. Senior Luca Carbonaro returns for his third season as starting QB and has two inviting targets in Northern Illinois wide receiver recruit Amari Williams, a state hurdles champion, and Illinois State tight end commit Brady Goken. WW South returns three starters up front to make holes for new No. 1 back Owen Yorke. Defensively, the Tigers return just three starters. Linebackers Axel Boecker, who was second on the team in tackles last season, is the foundation of that group.

FND Pick: Wheaton Warrenville South

Glenbard East (10-2 last year) at Willowbrook (8-3)

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

About the Rams: Glenbard East comes off a season in which it matched a program record for wins, shared the Upstate Eight title and reached the playoff quarterfinals for the first time since 1999 in its fifth straight playoff appearance. The Rams graduated several key pieces on offense, notably running backs Blake Salvino and Matt Larson, but Amonte Cook is a dynamic threat for new QB Michael Nee. Glenbard East has more experience on defense with senior linemen Cooper Conliss and edge rusher Nick Payne up front and senior Stevyn Fox in the secondary.

About the Warriors: Willowbrook is coming off its eighth consecutive playoff appearance. The Warriors, though, have dropped their last three season openers to Providence and Niles Notre Dame. The Warriors must replace a four-year varsity starting quarterback in Arthur Palicki, but they do return nine starters on offense and five on defense. The man to watch is senior wide receiver KJ Rhodes, who comes off a monster junior season in which he caught 85 passes for 1,542 yards and 12 touchdowns.

FND Pick: Willowbrook

Providence (8-5 last year) at Wheaton North (7-4)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Celtics: Either by design or having its hand forced, Providence played a whole lot of underclassmen on a regular basis. The results were all over the map at times, but now the benefits of getting so many players battle scars in a rigorous CCL/ESCC schedule should become clear relatively soon. Gavin Hagan served as something of a utility knife for Providence last season and seemed to excel wherever he was placed. Hagan will likely be part of a talented secondary that also includes ballhawking safety Luke Leverett. Offensively, Providence won’t be as polished of a product as the Celtics were still sorting out the quarterback position in camp, but the defense might good enough to hold them afloat in many a game.

About the Falcons: Wheaton North could very well be a solid football team this season, but if that’s the case, the core of this year’s Falcon crew will look a lot different than last year’s group that reached the second round of the playoffs. That’s because the leaders of last year’s team have largely departed via graduation. But there’s still some notable talent in the Wheaton North stable. Wide receiver Rich Schilling could be a potent weapon provided the Falcons sort out their quarterback situation. Defensively the keys will be linebacker Dylan Jung, who will also be pulling double duty as the Falcons lead running back and junior Shane Diericx who made a huge impression on the unit as a then sophomore.

FND Pick: Providence

Downers Grove North quarterback Owen Lansu (1) fires a pass during an Class 7A quarterfinal game against Lincoln-Way West on at Lincoln-Way West High School in New Lenox. (Jon Cunningham for Shaw Local Ne)

Downers Grove North (11-3 last year) vs. O’Fallon (4-5)

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday, at Illinois Wesleyan

About the Trojans: Downers Grove North is coming off a historic 2023 season. As Class 7A runners-up the Trojans reached the state championship game for the first time since winning the 2004 Class 8A title with the most wins since that 2004 team. Some big pieces are gone, including workhorse running back Noah Battle and leading tackler Cael Brezina. A ton of talent, though, remains with 11 starters. The ringleader is junior QB Owen Lansu, a Minnesota recruit and the second-ranked junior prospect at his position in the state. Lansu threw for 2,200 yards and 24 TDs in his varsity season debut last year. His top targets are junior Oliver Thulin, who had 35 catches for 500 yards and six TDs last year, and Charlie Cruse, who had 24 catches for 300 yards and three TDs. Junior Jake Gregorio, who could also see time at running back, returns at middle linebacker to anchor the defense after recording 100 tackles as a sophomore.

About the Panthers: O’Fallon last season just missed out on the playoffs after back-to-back postseason appearances. Joe Speaks, who has been with the program since 2007, takes over as head coach. That followed the December resignation of former head coach Byron Gettis after allowing students with improper residency to enroll to play for the team.

FND Pick: Downers Grove North

Metea Valley (0-9 last year) at Downers Grove South (6-4)

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

About Metea Valley: The Mustangs come off a winless season in which they were outscored by a combined 302-83. Metea Valley is 10 years removed from the program’s only winning regular season and playoff appearance. They’ll be counting on players such as senior defensive end Brandon Noe and junior running back Charles Flowers to turn things around.

About Downers Grove South: The Mustangs ended last regular season on a six-game winning streak to clinch their second consecutive West Suburban Gold title and third straight playoff appearance. Downers Grove South reloads with five starters back on offense and five on defense. Keon Maggitt and Cameron Kasper are two-year starters at wide receiver. The defense is led by third-year starter Ryker Dudley at nose guard and Gavin Powels at outside linebacker. Downers Grove South has lost its last 12 season openers in a full regular season, its last season-opening win in a nine-game season coming in 2011.

FND Pick: Downers Grove South

Benet (4-5 last year) at Hillcrest (7-4)

When: 11:30 a.m. Saturday

About the Redwings: Benet seeks a return to the playoffs for the first time since 2019. The Redwings have gone 4-5 the last three years, losing their win-and-get-in regular-season finales each season. Senior quarterback Ryan Kubacki, an all-conference pick, returns after leading an offense last season that averaged 20.1 points per game. All-conference defensive lineman Liam Rooney returns to lead a defense that limited opponents to 13 points or fewer four times. Rooney, Butler recruit Joe Rodi and St. Thomas commit Declan Walsh make up a very talented defensive line.

About the Hawks: Hillcrest last season made its third consecutive playoff appearance with its most wins since 2019. The Hawks will look to take the next step with 14 returning starters, nine on offense. Keep an eye on two-way RB/DB Erimus Wright, a South Dakota State signee. An intriguing talent is 6-foot-6 inch, 225-pound defensive end Max Carmickle, who is bringing his athletic talents from the basketball court.

FND Pick: Benet

Fenwick (4-5 last year) at Oak Park-River Forest (1-8)

When: 1:30 p.m. Saturday

About the Friars: The Friars last season just missed the playoffs last year for the first time since head coach Matt Battaglia took over during the spring 2021 season when no postseason was held. Fenwick beat OPRF 34-13 last season. Senior defensive lineman Nathaniel Marshall is one of the top pass rushers in the nation with 38 tackles and six sacks last season, and earned CCL/ESCC Orange Defensive Player of the Year honors. He recently flipped his commitment from Michigan to Auburn. He also scored four TDs offensively last year. Senior linebacker Jack Paris also returns after earning All-CCL/ESCC honors last year with 68 tackles, 13 for a loss, and one interception. The Friars will try to get back into the postseason against six teams that qualified last year.

About the Huskies: The Huskies in 2023 struggled through their worst season in 30 years, and have missed the playoffs four straight times since their last appearance in 2018. The Huskies do bring back experience, six starters on each side of the ball. Leading the way is junior QB Johnny Nelson, senior WR/DB Matt Winkelhake and junior OL/DL Pierre Nelson. Head coach John Hoerster is back for his 14th season on the OPRF sidelines.

FND Pick: Fenwick

Hinsdale Central (3-6 last year) at Naperville Central (8-3)

When: 7 p.m.

About the Red Devils: Hinsdale Central is coming off its second consecutive losing season, missing the playoffs in back-to-back seasons for the first time since 1997-1998. A return will be a challenge, with five 2023 playoff teams on its schedule. The Red Devils do have a ton of experience on offense, specifically up front with four returning offensive linemen. Junior Gene Riordan, 6-foot-4 and 275 pounds and also a standout lacrosse player, holds 10 offers including Illinois, Iowa, Oklahoma, Northwestern and Minnesota. That group will be blocking for junior QB Riley Contreras, who is entering his third season as varsity starter. Senior safety Zach Kruse and senior linebacker Noah McCurry are the lone two returning starters on defense.

About the Redhawks: Naperville Central last season made its third straight playoff appearance, its eight wins the program’s most since 2017. Leading the defense with seven returning starters is Buffalo commit Jake Stanish at defensive end and Brown commit Garrett Nichols at cornerback after Nichols transferred in from Cedar Park (Texas). Indiana commit DeShaun Williams has transferred in from St. Francis and gives Naperville Central another talented weapon at wide receiver. Naperville Central beat Hinsdale Central 14-10 in last season’s opener.

FND Pick: Naperville Central

Hinsdale South (4-5 last year) at Wauconda (8-3)

When: 7 p.m.

About the Hornets: The Hornets are coming off their third consecutive 4-5 season and near playoff miss. Hinsdale South’s last postseason appearance came in 2018. There is speed and big-play potential on offense. Langston Love is back at quarterback and Mikey Jefferson at running back. Hinsdale South lost to Wauconda 14-10 in last year’s season opener.

About the Bulldogs: Wauconda last season made its third consecutive playoff appearance with one win in each of the last three postseasons. Senior all-Northern Lake County Conference QB Logan Olsen threw for 895 yards and eight TDs last season and returns as a third-year varsity starter, with three returning starters in front of him on the offensive line. Senior 6-foot-5, 280-pound two-way lineman Liam Carney, who had 36 tackles, and junior RB/LB Jackson Rudolph, who had 46 tackles, are other returning all-conference players. Senior RB/LB Kaden Pemberson returns at full strength after a leg injury in Week 1 cost him the 2023 season.

FND Pick: Wauconda

Lemont (5-5 last year) at Libertyville (5-5)

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

About Lemont: Lemont still managed to collect a conference championship last season despite with just a .500 record. Lemont could have the pieces in place to put together a better overall mark this season considering nine offensive starters return anchored by a pair of top shelf offensive linemen in Jake Sulzberger and Chase Indestad. The key will be how quickly Lemont’s defense manages to jell and they will get a trial by fire against two very good non-conference opponents to start the season as Geneva lurks in Week 2.

About the Wildcats: Libertyville took a step forward last season largely due to the efforts of a potent quarterback/receiver combo of Quinn Schambow, an Oklahoma State baseball commit, at quarterback and Blaise LaVista at wideout. Schambow threw for 2,505 yards last season and 31 touchdowns, 15 of which were corralled by LaVista as he stacked up 1,091 receiving yards. Defensively, defensive lineman Myles Batesky holds Division I offers and West Point commit Rhett VanBoening holds down another spot up front very effectively. The combination of offense and defense should make the Wildcats a factor in a very difficult North Suburban Conference race.

FND Pick: Libertyville

Thornton (2-7 last year) at Morton (1-8)

When: 7 p.m.

About the Wildcats: Thornton last season missed the playoffs for the third consecutive time with only a combined three wins in that stretch; the program’s last playoff appearance came in 2019. The Wildcats were outscored 395-102.

About the Mustangs: The Mustangs dropped their last six games of 2023 and finished with the program’s fewest wins in a full season since 2019. The Mustangs’ top players include senior LB/RB Julian Richard, junior QB/DB Jaleel Windfield and junior RB/DB Cameron Jones.

FND Pick: Thornton

Montini High School football practice Montini High School's Gaetano Cabanaro warms up before the start of practice. Aug 22 2024. (Gary E Duncan Sr)

Hyde Park (2-7 last year) at Montini (9-4)

When: 7 p.m.

About the Thunderbirds: After former head coach Keenan Phillips-Riley led Hyde Park to four consecutive playoff appearances, the pinnacle a nine-win 2022 season, the Thunderbirds took a big step back last season. Now Douglas Hicks has been hired as Hyde Park’s third head coach in three seasons. This marks Hyde Park’s first regular season game against a non-Chicago team since 2019, a 57-0 loss to St. Laurence.

About the Broncos: Montini, after missing the playoffs uncharacteristically in back-to-back seasons, returned with a vengeance in 2023, reaching the Class 3A semifinals before a 26-20 loss to eventual champion Byron. Montini will try to start another playoff streak after qualifying from 1993 to 2019. The Broncos return 11 players defensively and eight players on the offensive side. Senior linebackers Vince Irion and Jeremiah Peterson both come back after earning All-CCL/ESCC honors last year. Peterson had 120 tackles, 14 for a loss, with two interceptions and a forced fumble while Irion finished with 96 tackles, 17 for a loss, along with five sacks and two interceptions. Senior quarterback Gaetano Carbonara returns after finishing with 2,014 yards on offense along with 16 touchdowns. His top target, Santino Florio is back, after putting up 588 yards and eight TDs last year.

FND Pick: Montini

Glenbrook South (4-6) at York (11-2)

When: 7:30 p.m.

About the Titans: Glenbrook South last year needed a 42-21 win over Glenbrook North in Week 9 to reach the playoffs as a 4-5 team, the program’s third consecutive playoff appearance. The Titans return 13 starters, seven on defense. Andrew Bonvechio, who is a junior, will be at quarterback. Tyrone Cotton III will be a huge threat at wide receiver. Glenbrook South lost the season opener to York 35-17 last year.

About the Dukes: Don Gelsomino, defensive coordinator for the past four seasons, makes his York head coaching debut after Mike Fitzgerald left for Marist. York has emerged as one of the area’s dominant programs. The Dukes have made back-to-back Class 8A semifinal appearances with just one regular-season loss during that two-year stretch. Two-way starting lineman Joe Reiff, a Notre Dame reruit, is one of the top prospects in Illinois’ Class of 2025 and had 68 tackles and 11 sacks as a junior. Senior RB/LB Jimmy Conners had 57 tackles. Senior Bruno Massel, who played a role as a running backup QB with four rushing TDs and was an All-State sprinter, takes over behind center with senior QB Adam Yue also competing for the position.

FND Pick: York

Chicago Military Academy-Bronzeville (2-6 in 2023) at Westmont (2-7)

When: 7 p.m. Friday.

About the Eagles: Four years ago, the Eagles didn’t field a varsity team. Last fall, Chicago Military Academy-Bronzeville finished 2-6 under the direction of head coach Lorenzo Johnson, who guided the team to a 6-3 mark in 2022.

About the Sentinels: After playing an abbreviated 6-game season in 2022, the Sentinels returned to a full 9-game slate in 2023, posting a 2-7 record highlighted by victories over Chicago Prosser and Walther Christian. Two-way standout Lucas Fears returns at quarterback/linebacker after enjoying a successful spring on the baseball team.

FND Pick: Westmont

IC Catholic Prep (9-3) at St. Mary’s South Side Catholic (Mo.) (2-8)

When: 6 p.m. Friday.

Last matchup: First meeting.

About the Knights: IC Catholic’s Week 1 opponent canceled and the Knights found the matchup with St. Mary’s South Side Catholic. Coach Bill Krefft’s Knights have reached the state playoffs every year since 2015, highlighted by their four state championships (2016, 2017, 2018, 2022). Notre Dame commit Dominik Hulak (TE/LB), senior John Goggin (LB), and junior Foley Calcagno (LB) provide experience for the Class 4A powerhouse, which graduated standouts in All-State WR/DB KJ Parker, and fellow four-year starter at QB Dennis Mandala.

About the Dragons: St. Mary’s struggled through an uncharacteristic 2-8 2023 season, but before that the Dragons won back-to-back state titles in 2021 and 2022.

FND Pick: IC Catholic Prep

Houston Second Baptist at Wheaton Academy

When: 7 p.m. Friday.

About the Eagles: The Eagles finished 8-5 last fall, advancing to the TAPPS Division II state semifinals before dropping a 34-7 decision. Juniors Canon Toon (QB) and Langston Davis (RB) lead the list of offensive returnees. “They’ve won 9 of their last 10 district championships,” Warriors coach Jim Johanik said of Second Baptist. “We have our work cut out for us, but I love the fact that we schedule out-of-state opponents Week 1. It exposes our players to regional differences in the style of football that college players regularly see.”

About the Warriors: Wheaton Academy returns a solid core of playmakers, including Jeremy Johanik (C/MLB), Brandon Kiebles (RB/OLB), and Gino Spinelli (WR/DB). Senior Nathan Downey takes over at quarterback after the graduation loss of Brett Kasper, now at Illinois State. “Nathan came to us last year and immediately bought into the system and the coaching of JR Rexilius, Jr., our quarterbacks coach,” said Johanik. “Nathan has stepped up and can fill the big shoes of Brett Kasper. We really liked what we saw from Nathan during our scrimmage against St. Francis.”

FND Pick: Wheaton Academy

Kenwood at St. Francis

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday.

About the Broncos: Chris Goffer debuts as Kenwood’s head coach, replacing Sinque Turner, who guided the Broncos to a seven-year record of 44-22, including a Class 6A state quarterfinal appearance in 2022.

About the Spartans: St. Francis begins another grueling schedule that features seven Illinois state playoff qualifiers and a pair of state champions. Senior Brady Palmer and junior Jalen Carter battled for the starting quarterback spot this offseason after the departure of Suburban Life Player of the Year Alessio Milivojevic – now at Michigan State. TyVonn Ransom, Ian Willis, Zach Washington, and Dario Milivojevic return with game-breaking ability. Gavin Mueller, a 6-foot-5 junior tight end who did not play football his first two years of high school, holds double-digit scholarship offers from the likes of Florida and Wisconsin.

FND Pick: St. Francis

