Coal City football vs. Morris score, news, kickoff, live coverage

Coal City faces Morris to open Week 1 of the 2024 IHSA football season. Friday Night Drive reporter Rob Oesterle will have live updates, scores and news from the game.

Morris vs. Coal City kickoff: 7 p.m.

Where: Morris High School

About the Coalers: It is probably easier to list who Coal City doesn’t have coming back than the laundry list of players returning from last year’s second-round playoff qualifier. RB Landin Benson is a huge piece in the offensive attack and is closing in on multiple Coal City school records, but he also benefits from having several experienced offensive lineman clearing him a path to do damage. The defense also has multiple returners. Coal City’s three losses last season came to Morris in Week 1 and later to a pair of state champions in Wilmington (Class 2A) and Rochester (Class 4A).

About Morris: Yes, Morris lost some big-time players to graduation, but quality programs have a knack for being able to offset those losses with another crop of players chomping at the bit to make their mark. That certainly appears to be the case for Morris. Brady Varner has the unenviable task of replacing Carter Button under center, but he should benefit from having a bevy of capable receivers to throw to and a few experienced offensive linemen to protect his back.

