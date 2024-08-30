A look at Week 1 games around Bureau County

The 2024 football season kicks off tonight. Here’s a look at Bureau County games:
Bureau Valley at Monmouth United: Bureau Valley starts a new adventure in the Lincoln Trail/Prairieland Conference with a crossover in a battle of the Storm and the Red Storm of United.
Newman at Princeton: The Tigers welcome the Comets to the Jungle in a Three Rivers crossover. The Tigers hold a 9-7 series edge, winning the last four meetings.
Orion at Hall: The Logan Larson era opens for Hall football when the Red Devils host the Chargers in a Three Rivers Crossover at Nesti Stadium. Larson succeeds Randy Tieman as the Red Devils new coach.
Ridgewood at ALO: The season opener at the Harbor is a rematch of last year’s 8-Man Association State Championship which the Clippers won by a 74-42 rout over the Spartans.
St. Bede at Downs Tri-Valley: The Bruins draw a tough challenge out of the game with a trip to Downs to face tradition-rich Tri-Valley, which has made the playoffs 13 in the last 14 years, including a state title in 2015 and a runner-up finish in 2022, both in 2A.
Other Three Rivers games
Erie-Prophetstown at Kewanee
Mercer County at Monmouth-Roseville
Riverdale at Mendota
Rockridge at Sherrard
Other area games
Aurora Christian at Marquette
Byron at Rock Falls
Chicago Noble Comer at Geneseo
Macon Meridian at Fieldcrest
Metamora at Sterling
Plano at Ottawa
South Fulton co-op at Annawan/Wethersfield
Stillman Valley at Dixon
Streator at Decatur Eisenhowser
United Township at LaSalle-Peru