A look at Week 1 games around Bureau County

Common Green, Noah Laporte and Arthur Burden, making the play in last year's playoff action, and the rest of the Princeton Tigers will welcome Newman to Bryant Field to kick off the 2024 season Fridat night. (Scott Anderson)

The 2024 football season kicks off tonight. Here’s a look at Bureau County games:

Bureau Valley at Monmouth United: Bureau Valley starts a new adventure in the Lincoln Trail/Prairieland Conference with a crossover in a battle of the Storm and the Red Storm of United.

Newman at Princeton: The Tigers welcome the Comets to the Jungle in a Three Rivers crossover. The Tigers hold a 9-7 series edge, winning the last four meetings.

Orion at Hall: The Logan Larson era opens for Hall football when the Red Devils host the Chargers in a Three Rivers Crossover at Nesti Stadium. Larson succeeds Randy Tieman as the Red Devils new coach.

Ridgewood at ALO: The season opener at the Harbor is a rematch of last year’s 8-Man Association State Championship which the Clippers won by a 74-42 rout over the Spartans.

St. Bede at Downs Tri-Valley: The Bruins draw a tough challenge out of the game with a trip to Downs to face tradition-rich Tri-Valley, which has made the playoffs 13 in the last 14 years, including a state title in 2015 and a runner-up finish in 2022, both in 2A.

Other Three Rivers games

Erie-Prophetstown at Kewanee

Mercer County at Monmouth-Roseville

Riverdale at Mendota

Rockridge at Sherrard

Other area games

Aurora Christian at Marquette

Byron at Rock Falls

Chicago Noble Comer at Geneseo

Macon Meridian at Fieldcrest

Metamora at Sterling

Plano at Ottawa

South Fulton co-op at Annawan/Wethersfield

Stillman Valley at Dixon

Streator at Decatur Eisenhowser

United Township at LaSalle-Peru