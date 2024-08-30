A look at the Princeton-Newman all-time series

Princeton and Newman match up to kick off the 2024 season at Bryant Field Friday night. Here’s a look at the all-time series which started with their first meeting in 1977.

All-time series: Tigers lead 9-7

At a glance: This series has been a game of streaks. The Tigers won the first four meetings from 1977-80, with the Comets taking seven out of the next eight starting in 1981 and resuming again in 2013 when PHS joined the Three Rivers Conference. The Tigers have won the last four meetings. Newman holds a 6-5 edge in Three Rivers play, winning six of the first seven meetings.

1977 - Princeton 14-0 (P)

1978 - Princeton 18-14 (S)

1979 - Princeton 48-7 (P)

1980 - Princeton 20-8 (P)

1981 - Newman 20-2 (S)

2013 - Newman 61-7 (P)

2014 - Newman 44-21 (S)

2015 - Princeton 14-0 (S)

2016 - Newman 38-8 (P)

2017 - Newman 46-0 (S)

2018 - Newman 40-0 (P)

2019 - Newman 25-21 (S)

*2021 - Princeton 28-14 (S)

2021 - Princeton 41-0 (P)

2022 - Princeton 36-0 (S)

2023 - Princeton 20-0 (S)

*2021 COVID spring season