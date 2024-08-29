DeKalb, Sycamore know what to expect from annual rivalry showdown

Both the DeKalb and Sycamore football teams feature many returning players heading into the 2024 season.

When the teams clash at 7 p.m. Friday at Huskie Stadium, the field will be filled with players who have experience playing not just in the rivalry game but on an NCAA Division I football field in front of 8,000 to 10,000 fans.

“The experience was great because obviously it’s a DI field,” Sycamore junior offensive and defensive lineman Owen DePauw said. “Big game, get the nerves up. What I took out if it is you only have a few games in your career so make the most out of it.”

The Spartans won 42-7 last year, breaking open a 14-7 game in the second half for their second straight win in the rivalry game. Since the teams started playing for the traveling trophy in 1999, the Spartans own a 15-9 edge.

This year the Barbs have 22 seniors on the team and 18 returning starters, including quarterback Cole Latimer and wide receiver Davon Grant - who has multiple DI offers including NIU, Iowa and Illinois.

“I feel like we’re in a lot better place this year than last year,” DeKalb coach Derek Schneeman said. “Last year heading into that game we had 18 or 19 players that hadn’t started a varsity football game before. Certainly this year we’re a lot more experienced. And they’re really experienced too.”

Sycamore also brings back several players, including most of its skill players and offensive line. Quarterback Burke Gautcher is committed to Iowa, and receiver Carter York has a walk-on offer from Illinois under his belt.

“It just creates a great environment and a great game situation,” Sycamore coach Joe Ryan said. “Both teams feel like they have some experienced players in the right spots. Certainly it’s time to perform at that point. Two experienced teams, should be a good night.”

York and Gautcher also play safety and will have a hand in trying to limit Grant. In the game against the Spartans last year, he had a couple of catches on a late scoring drive, including one for a touchdown.

And while Talen Tate has graduated for DeKalb after being the lead back, Mariyon Dudley and Travis Moore had some time carrying the ball for the Barbs. Billy Miller, Derrion Straughter and Lucas Boyer will join Grant at receiver.

“You certainly have to know where he is. He’s a standout,” Ryan said of Grant. “But I’m sure they’ve got some other guys that are going to be very capable of doing things too. You have to be careful not to tilt the field too much. You need to know where the best players are and go from there.”

Boyer, a senior, didn’t play football for the past two years after playing as a freshman. He played in the lower-level game in 2021 at Huskie Stadium, but he expects it will be different in the late game.

“I’ve been hearing a lot from the coaches, and I played there before. But nothing like under the lights and all that,” Boyer said. “It’s going to be a pretty good time. But they’ve reminded me to stay focused, stay locked in. It’s a big game, it’s a big stage, but if we come to perform we’re going to perform.”

DeKalb last won in 2021, Schneeman’s first year as the Barbs’ head coach. It was their seventh in a row against the Spartans.

“Crosstown rival aside, they’re just a really good program,” Schneeman said. “They’ve made some deep runs in the playoffs. For us to get a win like that would show us as coaches all the work we’ve done in the offseason was to accomplish a moment like that. Our kids are really looking forward to it and I know their kids are really looking forward to it. It should be a great night.”

DeKalb went 3-6 last year and missed the postseason. Sycamore finished 9-2 last year, and made the Class 5A semifinals in 2021 and 2022.

Boyer said a win against Sycamore would mean a lot to the Barbs.

“A win against them just doesn’t mean greatness for the program,” Boyer said. “It’s great to beat Sycamore. They’re such a good team and have been for the past few years. It’s not just a win on the schedule. It’s bragging rights for the team, the guys, me. It’s a big opportunity to bring a win home and would me a lot to us and the program especially.”