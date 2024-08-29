BCR 2024 Preview Capsules for Week 1

Princeton’s Noah LaPorte runs for the end zone after intercepting the ball during a game at Sterling against Newman on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023. The Tigers and Comets will kick off the season at Bryant Field in Princeton. (Leah Kalina for Shaw Local News )

Here is a look at Bureau County football previews for Week 1:

BCR GAME OF THE WEEK

Newman at Princeton

Game time: 7 p.m., Friday, Bryant Field

Last matchup: Princeton 20-0 (2023)

About the Tigers: Another season of high anticipation falls in the Tiger camp, coming off three straight quarterfinal appearances and six consecutive TRAC Mississippi championships. The Tigers return their top offensive weapons with junior RB Casey Etheridge and senior RB Ace Christiansen, Northwestern commit Noah LaPorte at tight end and senior QB Will Lott. Seniors Cade Odell and Anthony Vujanov anchor the line on the left side with junior Rhett Pearson back at center. Tiger coach Ryan Pearson stands 58-17 (.733) entering his eighth season at the helm. The Tigers have won the last four meetings over the Comets, and own a 9-7 series edge.

About the Comets: Newman has moved back to the Rock Division side of the Three Rivers after three seasons in the Mississippi. The Comets return several players in key positions, including three-year starters Cody McBride, a lockdown corner with three interceptions in 2023, and Daniel Kelly at linebacker, who led the team in tackles both in 2023 and 2022. Junior Evan Bushman returns for his third season at QB, throwing for over 1,500 passing yards and 14 TDs last year. “We will have new guys in the trenches, but we are excited about this group, as they have put in a ton of time and effort to getting better,” Newman coach Mike LeMay said. The Comets’ last win in the series came in 2019, winning 25-21 in a game the Tigers led at halftime.

FND pick: Princeton.

Orion at Hall

Game time: 7 p.m., Friday, Nesti Stadium

Last matchup: Orion 20-14 (2023)

About the Red Devils: Hall kicks off a new era under head coach Logan Larson. He is the first head coach with no ties to the Hall football since John Fippinger was hired in 1979. He previously was on staff for 2A state runner-up Athens. Larson inherits a Red Devils program that looks to get back to some of its tradition, having gone 10-27 since its last winning season, 7-4 in 2019. Big production from juniors Aiden Redcliff (RB/LB), Braden Curran (RB/DB) and Jacob Mongan (OL/DL) and seniors Jack Jablonski (RB/WR/DB) and Cameron Spradlings (OL/DL) will go a long way in getting the Red Devils back on the winning side.

About the Chargers: The Chargers had a run of six straight playoff appearances, but have gone 12-19 (3-6 last year) since their last berth in 2019. Orion beat the Red Devils 20-14 in last year’s season opener at Orion to raise its all-time series record to 8-1. ... Junior Kale Fuller returns for his third year as the quarterback for his dad’s Chargers. He threw for 2,038 yards and 23 TDs with three interceptions last year. Other returners on offense are senior RB Aiden Fisher (385 yards, 5 TDs) and senior wide receiver Jake Bainbridge (55-872, 12 TDs) and junior wide receiver Owen Voorhees (40-765, 8 TDs).

FND pick: Hall

Bureau Valley at Monmouth United

Game time: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: First meeting

About the Storm: Bureau Valley has joined the Lincoln Trail/Prairieland Conference in the large school division after 34 years in the Big Rivers/Three Rivers. BV coach Mat Pistole is excited for the change of scenery and new opponents. “It is an honor to be joining such a proud, successful and competitive conference,” he said. “It is really exciting to be playing a bunch of new teams that we don’t know much about and get to see new stadiums. It is almost going to give a playoff feel to our entire season.” The Storm look to continue to make progress after last year’s 4-5 record after going 0-9 in 2022. Top returning players include seniors Aidan Besler (OL/LB), Elijah Endress (RB/LB), Bryce Helms (QB) and Bracin Patnoe (OL/DL) and junior Brady Hartz (RB/DB). This will be a crossover game with United, which is in the small-school division of the LTP.

About the Red Storm: United went 3-6 a year ago, winning its first two games of the season over Mercer County and Rushville Industry before dropping six of their final seven. United has made 11 playoff appearances, including the 1A state championship in its first trip in 2004. The Red Storm last made the playoffs in 2021 and has lost in the first round in each of its last six appearances. Coach Andrew Goodwin said the Red Storm have much experience and are hungry to get “the spotlight brought back onto our school, and will do anything and everything to make sure that happens.”

FND pick: Bureau Valley

St. Bede at Downs Tri-Valley

Game time: 7 p.m., Friday, Downs

Last matchup: First meeting

About the Bruins: The Bruins went 5-5 a year ago, making the playoffs for the third straight year, going 4-3 their first run in the Chicagoland Prairie Conference. Juniors Gino Ferrari and AJ Hermes were battling for the Bruins QB spot in camp. Sophomore Landon Marquez will be the lead running back backed by senior Halden Hueneburg and sophomore Brennen Hirst. Juniors Carson Riva and Jose De La Torre return as the top receivers. Four starters return on the offensive line in seniors Mason Moreno, Jake Migliorini, Garrett Connelly and junior William Sramek, with senior Jaxon Kozak joining the group. Tri-Valley will be the first of six opponents this year on the Bruins’ schedule that made the playoffs last season. St. Bede beat Tuscola 34-25 in last year’s season opener.

About the Vikings: Tri-Valley is rich in tradition, making 15 playoff appearances, 13 in the last 14 years, including a state title in 2015 and a runner-up finish in 2022, both in 2A. The Vikings went 10-1 last year, its loss coming in the second round of the playoffs to eventual 2A champ Wilmington. Tri-Valley is a member of the Heart of Central Illinois Conference large school division.

FND pick: Tri-Valley

8-Man: Ridgewood at Amboy co-op

Game time: 7 p.m., Friday at the Harbor

Last matchup: Amboy 74-22 (2023 state championship)

About the Clippers: The Clippers sail high off their 2023 Illinois 8-Man Football Association state championship, favored in most circles to repeat in 2024. They have many key returning pieces, including QB Eddie Jones and tailback Quinn Leffelman, who was an IHSFCA all-state selection. Jones passed for over 1,200 yards with 22 touchdowns and one interception while Leffelman had 913 yards with 18 touchdowns rushing, also tallying 83 tackles (33 solo), 14 sacks and 15 tackles for loss. In addition to the state championship game, Amboy beat Ridgewood 48-42 in Week 6 of the 2023 regular season.

About the Spartans: Ridgewood had back-to-back losses to Polo and Amboy in Weeks 4-5 last year by a total of 10 points and didn’t lose again until the state championship game to the Clippers, finishing 10-3. The Spartans will host the Clippers in Week 6. Ridgewood is the co-op of Cambridge and AlWood

Other area games

United Township at LaSalle-Peru

Erie-Prophetstown at Kewanee

Macon Meridian at Fieldcrest

Mercer County at Monmouth-Roseville

Riverdale at Mendota

Rockridge at Sherrard

South Fulton co-op at Annawan/Wethersfield