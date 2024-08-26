2024 season preview: Scouting the Western Big 6 Conference

Sterling’s Kaedon Phillips intercepts a pass intended for Quincy’s Tykell Hammers last season in Sterling. Phillips and Hammers are two of the top players back in the Big 6 this season. (Alex T. Paschal)

Galesburg Silver Streaks

Coach: Shawn Hickey

2023 record: 2-7, 1-5

Schedule: Aug. 30 at Dunlap; Sept. 6 Limestone; Sept. 13 Morrison; Sept. 20 Sterling; Sept. 27 at Geneseo; Oct. 4 Quincy; Oct. 11 at Rock Island; Oct. 18 Moline; Oct. 25 at United Township.

Worth noting: This is the first season as head coach for Shawn Hickey, a 1996 Galesburg grad and former athlete who was named interim head coach following Derek Blackwell’s resignation on June 7. Hickey coached football at Galesburg in various capacities from 2000-2011, also serving as a color commentator during WGIL radio broadcasts of football games the last seven years. According to Hickey, Galesburg’s top returning players are seniors Jamar Range (RB/OLB), Celestin Matala (OL/DL), Asher Whitcomb (OL/DL), Kenny Ward (WR/OLB/DB) and junior Demetrius Watson (WR/DB). The Silver Streaks struggled on defense last year, allowing over 38 points per game. Galesburg has not had a winning season since 2016 when it went 8-3 and reached the playoffs in Class 6A.

Geneseo Maple Leafs

Coach: Matthew Furlong

2023 record: 6-4, 3-3

Schedule: Aug. 30 Chicago Noble/Comer; Sept. 6 at Clinton (WI); Sept. 13 Moline; Sept. 20 at United Township; Sept. 27 Galesburg; Oct. 4 at Sterling; Oct. 11 Thornridge; Oct. 18 Quincy; Oct. 25 at Rock Island

Worth noting: This is the debut season at Geneseo for coach Matthew Furlong, who was the defensive coordinator for Cary-Grove High School when it won Illinois state championships in 2018, ‘21, and ‘23. … Furlong is a Davenport Assumption High School and Augustana College grad. He follows Larry Johnsen Jr., who coached Geneseo for 20 seasons. Geneseo will look to adjust to the graduation of quarterback AJ Weller, an all-conference first-team selection and three-year starter. The Leafs are very short on starting experience. According to Furlong, Geneseo’s top returning players are seniors Cole Freeman (OL/DL) and Aaron Bechter (OL/DL), along with juniors Jackson McAvoy (QB/DB), Kye Weinzierl (RB/LB) and Quinn VanHyfte (RB/DB). The Maple Leafs held five of its six Big 6 opponents to 21 points or less last season.

Moline Maroons

Coach: Mike Morrissey

2023 record: 4-5, 2-4

Schedule: Aug. 30 Fenton Rockwood Summit (MO); Sept. 6 at Benet; Sept. 13 at Geneseo; Sept. 20 Quincy; Sept. 27 at Rock Island; Oct. 4 Thornton; Oct. 11 United Township; Oct. 18 at Galesburg; Oct. 25 Sterling.

Worth noting: Last year’s 4-5 finish was Moline’s fewest wins in a full season under Mike Morrissey in his eight seasons as coach after back-to-back 9-2 seasons; Moline went 2-7 in the 2016-17 season in Mike Tracey’s last season. Moline returns seven starters on offense, including senior quarterback Eli Taylor, and four on defense. According to Morrissey, among Moline’s top players are seniors Adrian Cooper (RB/LB), Jenaro Sepeda (OL/DL), Jack Sibley (RB/DB), along with sophomores Eli Warren (RB/DB) and Marc Cary (RB/DB). The Maroons open the season with a big test against Rockwood Summit, a team from Missouri that went 10-1 and 5-0 in its district last season; the Falcons are coached by Moline graduate and former football standout Eric Stewart.

Quincy Blue Devils

Coach: Rick Little

2023 record: 11-1, 6-0

Schedule: Aug. 30 at Quincy Notre Dame; Sept. 6 Alton; Sept. 13 Rock Island; Sept. 20 at Moline; Sept. 27 United Township; Oct. 4 at Galesburg; Oct. 11 Sterling; Oct. 18 at Geneseo; Oct. 25 at Capital City (MO).

Worth noting: Quincy is led by single-game, single-season, and career passing yards leader Bradyn Little again after an appearance in the Class 7A state quarterfinals after winning its first 11 games. Little, a Quincy University football commit, is on pace to crack the IHSA Top 20 in career passing yards, completions, and touchdowns. The reigning WB6 MVP enters the season with 6,533 career passing yards, 436 completions with 73 touchdowns. The Blue Devils also return last year’s leading rusher in the conference in Jeraius Rice; they are the team to beat in the Big 6. According to Little, Quincy’s other top returning players include seniors Tykell Hammers (WR/DB), Rico Clay (WR/DB), and Caedon Johannessen (WR). The line is anchored by junior left tackle Todd Smith, a 6-foot-6, 280-pounder who was also heavyweight wrestling champion in the Big 6.

Rock Island Rocks

Coach: Fritz Dieudonné

2023 record: 3-6, 3-3

Schedule: Aug. 30 Minooka; Sept. 6 Dunlap; Sept. 13 at Quincy; Sept. 20 at Bradley-Bourbonnais; Sept. 27 Moline; Oct. 4 at United Township; Oct. 11 Galesburg; Oct. 18 at Sterling; Oct. 25 Geneseo.

Worth noting: Fritz Dieudonné is in his second season as Rocky’s head coach following two years at Alleman, which is not fielding a varsity team for the second straight year; he was previously the defensive coordinator at Rock Island. QB Jae’vion Clark-Pugh is statistically the top returning passer in Big 6 play behind Quincy’s Bradyn Little. The Rocks last reached the playoffs in 2021 when they went 6-4. … According to Dieudonné, Rocky’s top returning players include seniors Clark-Pugh, Isaiss Duarte (LB/RB), Josh Farrance (LB), V’Jay Garrard (FS), and junior Avian Thomas (CB). Duarte was a first-team all-Big 6 selection and Garrard was on the second-team.

Coach: Jon Schlemmer

2023 record: 5-6, 4-2

Schedule: Aug. 30 Metamora; Sept. 6 Niles Notre Dame; Sept. 13 United Township; Sept. 20 at Galesburg; Sept. 27 at Beloit Turner (WI); Oct. 4 Geneseo; Oct. 11 at Quincy; Oct. 18 Rock Island; Oct. 25 at Moline.

Worth noting: Last year’s 5-6 finish after going 1-1 in the playoffs was Sterling’s fewest wins in a full season since it went 5-4 in 2013; that was the only year the Golden Warriors have missed the playoffs under Schlemmer. Sterling has missed the playoffs only once since 2001. Sterling just snuck into the Class 5A playoffs last season before drilling undefeated No. 1 seed Chicago Payton 50-0 as the No. 16 seed; the Golden Warriors fell 49-8 to St. Francis in the second round. Coach Schlemmer says he will have a young team this season after Sterling graduated four All-Big 6 first teamers in linemen Lucas Austin and Kendrick Muhammad, and tailbacks Andre Klaver and Cale Ledergerber. The returning connection between QB Drew Nettleton and speedy slot receiver Kaedon Phillips looks to be a focus outside of Sterling’s typically strong run game. According to Schlemmer, Sterling’s top returning players are seniors Phillips, Jimmy Wadsworth (WR/SS), Braden Birdsley (OL/LB), and junior Wyatt Cassens (RB/DE) and sophomore AJ Coleman (OL/DL).

United Township Panthers

Coach: Nick Welch

2023 record: 4-5, 2-4

Schedule: Aug. 30 at LaSalle-Peru; Sept. 6 Chicago Noble/Muchin; Sept. 13 at Sterling; Sept. 20 Geneseo; Sept. 27 at Quincy; Oct. 4 Rock Island; Oct. 11 at Moline; Oct. 18 at Eau Claire Regis (WI); Oct. 25 Galesburg.

Worth noting: The Panthers are another team looking to a new starting quarterback to start the season in senior Christian Peterson after the graduation of QB Matthew Kelley, who was the No. 2 leading passer in the Big 6 after Quincy’s Bradyn Little. Peterson brings some varsity experience filling in for Kelley. … UT has not had a winning season since the 5-1 COVID season. .UT’s last playoff appearance came in 2001 when it went 8-2 under Mike Tracey. According to sixth-year coach Nick Welch, UT’s top returning players are Peterson, senior Cohen Parsons (WR/DB), and juniors Isaiah Navarrete (RB), Tristan Wallareb (OL) and Eli Oppenheimer (OL).

SIX PLAYERS TO WATCH

Bradyn Little, Quincy, sr., QB: Little, a Quincy University football commit, is on pace to crack the IHSA Top 20 in career passing yards, completions, and touchdowns. The reigning WB6 MVP enters the season with 6,533 career passing yards, 436 completions with 73 touchdowns.

Jeraius Rice Jr., Quincy, sr., RB: The All-Big 6 first-team tailback led the conference with 928 yards rushing and 12 touchdowns in Big 6 play.

Tykell Hammers, Quincy, sr. WR: Hammers led the Big 6 with 36 receptions and seven touchdowns receiving in conference play. He had 537 yards receiving last year in Big 6 play.

Kaedon Phillips, Sterling, sr., WR/DB: Phillips was a second-team All-Big 6 selection last year on defense. He also figures to be involved on offense in a variety of ways as a speedy, athletic slot receiver.

Jae’vion Clark-Pugh, Rock Island, sr., QB: The 6-foot-4 signal caller is the second-leading passer returning, throwing for 730 yards in Big 6 play last season.

Adrian Cooper, Moline, sr., RB/LB: Cooper has been a playmaker on defense and is in place to help lead Moline’s stable of running backs.

FIVE CAN’T-MISS GAMES

Week 3 – Moline at Geneseo: This is the Big 6 debut for Geneseo coach Matthew Furlong, a former defensive coordinator at powerhouse Cary-Grove in the Chicago suburbs. The Maple Leafs beat the Maroons 24-21 last season on the road.

Week 4 – Quincy at Moline: Quincy makes the trip to Browning Field this season after beating the Maroons 34-27 a year ago. Moline is expected to be the top contender in the Big 6 after Quincy.

Week 5 – Moline at Rock Island: One of the oldest football rivalries in Illinois takes place at Almquist Field this season. Moline won 28-10 last season. The Rocks have not won the matchup since 2020.

Week 7 – Sterling at Quincy: The Golden Warriors face the defending Big 6 champions after hosting Geneseo during a key stretch to end the regular season. Last year’s game against Quincy was a hard-fought, 35-33 loss as Sterling’s attempt at a two-point conversion failed in the final minutes.

Week 9 – Sterling at Moline: After Quincy, these two teams are expected to be the top contenders for the Big 6 title. This matchup to end the regular season could be pivotal for the Big 6 chase and the playoffs. Sterling won 22-17 last season.

STEVE SOUCIE’S PREDICTED FINISH

(* - Projected playoff qualifier)