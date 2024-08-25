2024 season preview: Scouting the Three Rivers Conference

Mississippi Division

Coach: Ryan Pearson

Last season: 10-2, 5-0

Schedule: Aug. 30 vs. Newman, Sept. 6 at Rockridge, Sept. 13 vs. Sherrard, Sept. 20 at Kewanee, Sept. 27 at Monmouth-Roseville, Oct. 4 vs. Hall, Oct. 11 at Mendota, Oct. 18 vs. Mercer County, Oct. 25 at Erie-Prophetstown

Worth noting: The Tigers are reloading for another deep postseason run, looking to get over the quarterfinal hurdle that has stopped them the last three seasons. They are six-time defending Three Rivers Mississippi Division champions. Senior Noah LaPorte (eight TDs receiving, 46 tackles) is a Northwestern commit and two-way standout. Junior Casey Etheridge (1,897/29) and senior Ace Christiansen (738/8) combined for 1,635 yards rushing and 37 touchdowns last season. Junior Will Lott stepped in well taking over for all-state QB Teegan Davis, throwing for 1,024 yards and 11 TDs. Senior Cade Odell, a four-year varsity player, anchors the Tigers’ offensive line with classmate Anthony Vujanov on the left side along with junior center Rhett Pearson. The Tiger defense is anchored by senior stalwarts Ian Morris and Arthur Burden at linebacker and LaPorte and Christiansen at safety.

Coach: Logan Larson.

Last season: 3-6, 1-4.

Schedule: Aug. 30 vs. Orion, Sept. 6 at Erie-Prophetstown, Sept. 13 vs. Mendota, Sept. 20 at Sherrard, Sept. 27 vs. Kewanee, Oct. 4 at Princeton, Oct. 11 vs. Monmouth-Roseville, Oct. 18 vs. Riverdale, Oct. 25 at Rockridge.

Worth noting: The Red Devils kick off a new era with Larson taking over as head coach. He previously was on staff for 2A state runner-up Athens. He said he was most attracted to Hall by its tradition and “community school.” He inherits a Red Devils program that looks to get back to some of its tradition. Hall is a combined 10-27 since its last winning season, 7-4 in 2019. Junior Braden Curran was a second-team all-conference selection at running back. He also plays defensive back. Larson also looks for big production from juniors Aiden Redcliff (RB/LB) and Jacob Mongan (OL/DL) and seniors Jack Jablonski (RB/WR/DB) and Cameron Spradling (OL/DL).

Kewanee

Coach: Matt Taylor.

Last season: 8-2, 4-1.

Schedule: Aug. 30 vs. E-P, Sept. 6 at Riverdale, Sept. 13 at Monmouth-Roseville, Sept. 20 vs. Princeton, Sept. 27 at Hall, Oct. 4 vs. Mendota, Oct. 11 at Sherrard, Oct. 18 vs. Newman, Oct. 25 at Orion.

Worth noting: The Boilermakers have big shoes to fill replacing Brady Clark, who was a four-position, first-team all-conference selection (QB/DB/P/PK) and became the program’s all-time leading scorer. Senior Alex Duarte (RB/LB) was a two-way, first-team all-conference pick last year, rushing for 797 yards and 11 TDs and recording 64 tackles. The Boilermakers bring back their top three receivers with seniors Ben Taylor (370, five TDs), who was chosen first-team all-conference, and Davonte Jordan (17-361-3) and junior Colson Welgat (12-258-4). Senior Braden Conley (C) and Welgat (WR) received all-conference honorable mention on offense and Jordan (DB) gained honorable mention honors on defense. Kewanee is the only team besides Princeton to have won the Three Rivers Mississippi championship since 2018, having shared the title with the Tigers in 2021.

Coach: Keegan Hill.

Last season: 1-8, 0-5.

Schedule: Aug. 30 vs. Riverdale, Sept. 7 at Newman, Sept. 13 at Hall, Sept. 20 vs. Monmouth-Roseville, Sept. 27 vs. Sherrard, Oct. 4 at Kewanee, Oct. 11 vs. Princeton, Oct. 18 vs. E-P, Oct. 25 at Mercer County.

Worth noting: Hill said the Trojans had a productive summer and look for that to continue in the fall camp. Seniors Gabriel Vallego (OL/DL) and Braiden Freeman (RB/WR/DB) are both three-year starters. Junior Aden Tillman is expected to step in at quarterback. Other top players include senior Angil Serrano (OL/DL) and junior Keegan Beetz, (WR/DB). “The fresh schedule this fall will be fun to play some teams we haven’t seen before. We graduated six seniors which means a lot of young players got experience and will return this season,” Hill said.

Monmouth-Roseville

Coach: Jeremy Adolphson.

Last season: 6-5.

Schedule: Aug. 30 vs. Mercer County, Sept. 6 at Orion, Sept. 13 vs. Kewanee, Sept. 20 at Mendota, Sept. 27 vs. Princeton, Oct. 4 vs. Sherrard, Oct. 11 at Hall, Oct. 18 vs. Rockridge, Oct. 25 at Newman.

Worth noting: The Titans return 19 lettermen with seven returning starters on both sides of the ball including Payton Thompson (992 yards rushing; 170 yards receiving, 15 TDs, 98 tackles, four interceptions), Andy Myers (35-69-530 passing, three TDs; 508 yards, eight TDs rushing) and Andrew Way (78 tackles, one INT; 275 yards, three TDs rushing). Adolphson, who is in 14th year at Mon-Rose, said this will be the biggest and strongest team he’s had in his 24-year coaching career. “We have a very experienced senior class and several juniors who played key roles as sophomores. I think our depth on both sides of the line and in the offensive backfield should be our strength. Our main weakness is the lack of top end speed, however we have several good athletes who are aggressive and will play fast.”

Sherrard

Coach: Brandon Johnston.

Last season: 3-6.

Schedule: Aug. 30 vs. Rockridge, Sept. 6 at Mercer County, Sept. 13 at Princeton, Sept. 20 vs. Hall, Sept. 27 at Mendota, Oct. 4 at Monmouth-Roseville, Oct. 11 vs. Kewanee, Oct. 18 vs. Orion, Oct. 25 at Riverdale.

Worth noting: The Tigers make the switch from the Three Rivers Rock Division side, finishing fifth last year at 2-4. Most of the Tigers’ skill players graduated last year, but they return five linemen who each started at least one time last year. Junior Carter Brown is the only Tiger returner receiving all-conference honors last year, named as a wide receiver, defensive back and returner. He scored eight touchdowns receiving and two touchdowns rushing. He takes over at quarterback this year. Senior Garrett Woodward provides experience at running back. “Our roster size took a hit this year, losing 17 seniors from last year’s team and only bringing in about 12 freshmen. We need to stay healthy, but feel if that happens we’ll be a competitive team again in the TRAC,” Johnston said.

Rock Division

Coach: Mike LeMay.

Last season: 7-3, 3-2.

Schedule: Aug. 30 at Princeton, Sept. 7 vs. Mendota, Sept. 13 at E-P, Sept. 20 vs. Orion, Sept. 27 vs. Rockridge, Oct. 4 at Mercer County, Oct. 11 vs. Riverdale, Oct. 18 at Kewanee, Oct. 25 vs. Monmouth-Roseville

Worthy of note: The Comets have the promise for another strong season with returning players in key positions. Senior Cody McBride is a three-year starter and lockdown corner, LeMay said with three INTs in 2023. Another three-year starter, senior Daniel Kelly, returns at LB, leading the team in tackles, both in 2023 and 2022. Junior Evan Bushman returns for his third season at QB and is ‘very poised player that will be looking to expand upon many successes,” LeMay said. He thew for over 1,500 passing yards and 14 TDs. Senior Brady Williamson goes into his senior season as a “go-to” RB (two TDs last year) and DB. Sophomore Matthew Blackert (RB/LB) returns for his second season as a strong contributor. “We are excited about this season,” LeMay said. “We have a lot of skill position kids coming back. We also will be very fast and aggressive defensively, that is where we will be our strongest. We will have new guys in the trenches, but we are excited about this group, as they have put in a ton of time and effort to getting better.”

Newman’s Evan Bushman fires a pass against ROWVA in the 2023 Class 1A playoffs in Sterling. He returns for his third season as the Comets' quarterback. (Alex T. Paschal)

Coach: Tyler Whitebread.

Last season: 3-6, 3-3.

Schedule: Aug. 30 at Kewanee, Sept. 6 vs. Hall, Sept. 13 vs. Newman, Sept. 20 at Rockridge, Sept. 27 vs. Mercer County, Oct. 4 at Riverdale, Oct. 11 vs. Orion, Oct. 18 at Mendota, Oct. 25 at Princeton

Worth noting: The Panthers carry momentum into the season after winning three of their last four games last year and adding a junior group that finished 8-1 as sophomores. Senior Demetree Larsen (RB/DB) was a two-way 1st Team All-Conference selection, rushing for 627 yards and four TDs with 402 receiving yards/four receiving TDs. Senior Amen Barron (G/LB) was E-P’s top tackler last year, earning second team all-conference honors at linebacker. Junior Keegan Winckler started on defense as a sophomore and is expected to be the starting QB this year. Juniors Gaven Adams (WR/LB) and Connor Keegan (WR/DB) are returning two-way starters. “Our goal is to work as hard as possible this offseason, so we can put ourselves in a position to compete against tough competition,” Whitebread said.

Orion

Coach: Chip Fuller.

Last season: 3-6, 1-5

Schedule: Aug. 30 at Hall, Sept. 6 vs. Monmouth-Roseville, Sept. 13 vs. Mercer County, Sept. 20 at Newman, Sept. 27 vs. Riverdale, Oct. 4 vs. Rockridge, Oct. 11 at E-P, Oct. 18 at Sherrard, Oct. 25 vs. Kewanee.

Worthy of note: Junior Kale Fuller returns for his third year as the quarterback for his dad’s Chargers. He completed 147 of 252 pass attempts for 2,038 yards and 23 TDs with three interceptions. Other returners on offense are senior RB Aiden Fisher (385 yards, five TDs) and senior wide receiver Jake Bainbridge (55-872, 12 TDs) and junior wide receiver Owen Voorhees (40-765, eight TDs). Fisher is a three-year starter at linebacker with 110 tackles last year. The Chargers had a run of six straight playoff appearances, but have gone 12-19 since their last in 2019.

Mercer County

Coach: Tanner Matlick.

Last season: 6-4.

Schedule: Aug. 30 at Monmouth-Roseville, Sept. 6 vs. Sherrard, Sept. 13 at Orion, Sept. 20 vs. Riverdale, Sept. 27 at E-P, Oct. 4 vs. Newman, Oct. 11 at Rockridge, Oct. 18 at Princeton, Oct. 25 vs. Mendota.

Worthy of note: The Golden Eagles make the move to the Three Rivers from the Lincoln Trail/Prairieland, swapping places with Bureau Valley. They qualified for the playoffs last year, falling to Wilmington 41-14 in a first round 2A game. Seniors Payton Sedam (RB/LB) and Jacob Kenney (WR/DL) were first-team all-conference players in the LTP on defense last year with junior Lucas Marston (TE/LB) earning second-team honors. Juniors Tannen Whitehall (RB/DB) and Dakota Coppola (WR/SS) were second-team all-conference players on offense. Junior John Baldwin takes over as the Golden Eagles quarterback.

Riverdale

Coach: Guy Dierikx

Last season: 0-9, 0-6

Schedule: Aug. 30 at Mendota, Sept. 6 vs. Kewanee, Sept. 13 vs. Rockridge, Sept. 20 at Mercer County, Sept. 27 at Orion, Oct. 4 vs. E-P, Oct. 11 at Newman, Oct. 18 at Hall, Oct. 25 vs. Sherrard.

Worthy of note: This will be the Rams second year back in action after a one-year varsity hiatus in 2022 season due to lack of numbers. They hope to make strides after going 0-9 last year having lost just two seniors last year. Top returning players for the Rams are seniors Kolton Kruse (QB/LB) and Tyler Hasenour (TE/DE) and juniors Gaege Heinsen (RB/LB), Caen Beckett (RB/DB) and Jake Schradey (OL/DL). “While we will have many varsity starters returning, we will still be a very young team,” Dierikx said. “Many of them have aspirations of playing at the next level which helps with their effort in the weight room and what we are trying to accomplish bigger and better things. The kids have been working hard and are excited about only going up from the last couple of years.”

Rockridge

Coach: Sam Graves.

Last season: 9-2, 6-0.

Schedule: Aug. 30 at Sherrard, Sept. 6 vs. Princeton, Sept. 13 at Riverdale, Sept. 20 vs. E-P, Sept. 27 at Newman, Oct. 4 at Orion, Oct. 11 vs. Mercer County, Oct. 18 at Monmouth-Roseville, Oct. 25 vs. Hall.

Worth noting: The Rockets are the defending Rock Division champions. If they are able to repeat will all come down to the Rockets’ line play this year. Those leading the charge will be seniors Landon Bull (OL-TE/LB), Cullen Schwigen (QB) and Landon Wheatley (WR/DB) and juniors Jacob Freyermuth (RB) and Tanner McKeag (LT/DL). Looking at his team’s prospects, Graves said, “We should be ‘OK.’ We lost three of five offensive linemen from last year and will have trouble replacing them. We are very thin in the upcoming sophomore to senior classes on the line. We have skill positions coming back that can compete with about anyone in the conference, but line play may hold us back.”

FIVE PLAYERS TO WATCH

* Evan Bushman, Newman, jr., QB - Bushman, who thew for over 1,500 passing yards and 14 TDs last year, will be back for his third year as the Comets QB.

• Casey Etheridge, Princeton, jr., RB - Etheridge caught the conference by surprise with a breakout sophomore season rushing for 1,897 yards and 29 TDS. He will be a surprise no more as he settles in for his second season as the Tigers’ feature back.

Casey Etheridge

* Chip Fuller, Orion, jr., QB - Fuller returns for his third year as the Chargers quarterback, completing 147 of 252 attempts for 2,038 yards and 23 TDs with three interceptions.

* Daniel Kelly, Newman, sr., LB - A three-year starter, Kelly provides the Comets with a steady force at linebacker, leading the team in tackles in each of the past two years.

Newman’s Daniel Kelly runs back an interception against Sherrard Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023 in a game at Sterling High School. (Alex T. Paschal)

* Noah LaPorte, Princeton, sr., TE/DB - With multiple college offers on the table, including Michigan State and Kansas, LaPorte ultimately committed to the school who made the first offer, Northwestern. He had 34 receptions with 517 yards and eight TDs and made 46 tackles, earning all-state recognition.

FIVE CAN’T MISS GAMES

* Week 1: Newman at Princeton - There’s no time better than the season opener to throw two of the most consistent winningest programs in the Three Rivers together. The Comets finished 7-3 last year, going 3-2 in the Mississippi Division with a move back to the Rock this year. The Tigers went 10-2, reaching the 3A quarterfinals for the third straight year.

* Week 4: Princeton at Kewanee - The longtime rivals will meet for the 126th time in an early-season clash that should decide the Three Rivers Mississippi championship. The Tigers are six-time defending champions, sharing top honors with the Boilermakers in 2021. PHS holds a PHS 64-57-4 all-time series edge.

* Week 5: Rockridge at Newman - This midseason matchup will go a long way in determining the Mississippi Division championship. The Rockets are defending champions in the Mississippi Rock Division. The Comets would like none better to mark their return to the Rock with a division championship.

* Week 6: Hall at Princeton - You can throw out the records for this one. Even though the Red Devils seek its first winning season in five years, this is the game that Bureau County fans look for every year. New Hall coach Logan Larson will get his first taste of this intense rivalry.

* Week 7: Mercer County at Rockridge - If the Rockridge and Newman game in Week 5 doesn’t settle the Three Rivers Rock Division title, this one will. The Golden Eagles are the new kid in the Three Rivers and a win over the defending champions would be quite the moment of arrival.

STEVE SOUCIE’S PREDICTED FINISH

(* - Projected playoff qualifier)

Mississippi Division

Princeton* Monmouth-Roseville* Kewanee* Sherrard Hall-Putnam County Mendota

Rock Division