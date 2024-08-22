Bureau Valley’s Bracin Patnoe shows his love for Storm football on his shirts

Bracin Patnoe not only wears his love for Bureau Valley football on his sleeve, but also on his chest.

The Storm senior is creating shirt designs this season to show his affection for the Storm.

He sported a shirt on the first day of practice that read “Trench Gang” for a shoutout to his fellow linemen.

He also has a “I Heart (love) my Quarterback” shirt and one especially made for Storm quarterback Bryce Helms, that says, “I Heart my O Line.”

Patnoe, who is thinking of some more shirt ideas, said he was just wanting to make something to give the team something to talk about.

“I saw them online and was like, ‘That’s kind of funny,’ and whipped something up,” he said.

Helms appreciated the shirt that was presented to him as a late birthday gift.

“I liked it because how much I appreciate them (the linemen) and how hard they work,” he said.

Storm coach Mat Pistole likes the team spirit the shirts have created.

“We’ve wanted for a long time to really start to change the culture,” Pistole said. “This group has bought in as any group as possible and I think it shows their enthusiasm and passion for football in the things they’re doing without the coaches even telling them. The stuff they’re doing on their own is really good to see.

“I’m not surprised coming from Bracin and him taking the lead on that. That’s character who he is. I’m really proud of him.”

The Storm will host a Week 0 scrimmage on Saturday with Erie-Prophetstown starting with the F/S at 5:30 p.m. followed by the varsity at 7 p.m.

Bureau Valley has moved to the Lincoln Trail/Prairieland Conference after 35 years in the Big Rivers/Three Rivers. The Storm will open the season on Friday, Aug, 30 at Monmouth United.