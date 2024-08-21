IHSA football preview: Bureau Valley ventures into the Lincoln Trail/Prairieland Conference

Bureau Valley Mat Pistole will be mapping out plays in the Lincoln Trail/Prairieland Conference this year. (Scott Anderson)

The Bureau Valley Storm made big strides last year, going from 0-9 the year before to 4-5 and on the threshold of the playoffs.

Storm coach Mat Pistole believes the Storm were just a handful of plays away from being 6-3 and looks for the Storm to continue that progress moving into the 2024 campaign.

“The details and fundamentals in crucial moments made the difference last year, and correcting that is going to be big,” Pistole said. “We were super proud of last year’s group and all they did to elevate the program. We have challenged this year’s seniors to continue to do the same, and I know they are more than capable.

“I really like our group this year. The young men we needed to have big offseasons have done the work and made the progress we needed. Now it’s time to show it on the field.”

Those steps will come in a new venue. Bureau Valley has joined the Lincoln Trail/Prairieland Conference after playing 24 years in the Big Rivers/Three Rivers Conference.

The Storm haven been assigned to the large-school division of the conference this year, paired with defending champion Farmington, Carthage Illini West, Elmwood-Brimfield, Hamilton West Hancock, Knoxville, the Lewistown co-op and Macomb.

Pistole is excited for the new challenges that lie ahead in their new conference.

“It is an honor to be joining such a proud, successful and competitive conference,” he said. “It is really exciting to be playing a bunch of new teams that we don’t know much about and get to see new stadiums. It is almost going to give a playoff feel to our entire season. I think that will be a lot of fun for our kids.

“Make no mistake about it – we have our work cut out for us, as there are some really good football programs and we look forward to competing.”

Pistole said getting off to a good start, building confidence and staying healthy will be big keys for his Storm squad.

Bryce Helms returns for his third year as the Bureau Valley quarterback. (Mike Vaughn)

The Storm have a strong nucleus to build around, including seniors Bryce Helms (QB/DB), Elijah Endress (RB/LB) and Bracin Patnoe (G/DL).

Helms returns for his third season at quarterback and was an all-conference safety. He passed for six touchdowns and rushed for two. He also led the Storm with two interceptions and was second in tackles with 57.

“It is really nice having a QB with as much experience returning as he has,” Pistole said. “Bryce has came a really long way since his sophomore year. We have gotten to the point that he can finish all my sentences, and he’s even corrected me a couple times this offseason.

“The biggest step we need Bryce to take this year is stepping up as a vocal leader, and then on the field being more decisive post-snap.”

Endress was a first-team all-Three Rivers Mississippi selection at running back, leading the Storm with 14 rushing touchdowns while gaining 738 yards with 100 receiving yards and one touchdown.

“He has a chance to be special on both sides of the ball, and I think he can be one of the best players in 2A if he continues to work,” Pistole said.

Pistole said Patnoe’s experience last year and “huge progress this offseason” set him up with the potential to be a two way all-conference lineman.

Other seniors expected for some big contributions are Ryan Wasilewski (WR/LB), Kai Walowski (WR/DB), Ayden Andrade (OL/DL), Aidan Besler(OG/LB), Kai Walowski (WR/DB) and Brock Rediger (OL/DL).

Pistole calls Wasilewski “our Swiss Army knife that defensively just seems to find the ball and is our best tackler.” Pistole said Wasilewski can play anywhere offensively and has “worked really hard to get faster to be able to maximize his ability.”

Andrade was better than he got credit for last year as a nose guard, Pistole said, and “has continued to transform his body and getting faster and stronger” with first-team all-conference potential.

While they didn’t see a lot of playing time last year, Pistole said, Besler, Kai Walowski and Brock Rediger have had “great offseasons and will be big contributors for us.”

Blake Foster (WR/DB) and Brady Hartz gained valuable experience as sophomores last year and are expected to be big playmakers on both sides of the ball this year for the Storm.

Newcomers to watch in the Storm camp are juniors Gus Anderson (DL), Tyce Barkman (RB/LB), Jake Bolin (C), Brandon Carrington (WR/DB), Bryson Foster (OL/DL), Alex Michlig (WR/DB) and Brad Schoff (OL/DL) and sophomores Reid Maynard (OL/LB) and Dane Stewart (RB/LB).

The Storm will open the season Aug. 30 in a crossover game at Monmouth United.