Newman football looks ‘ahead of the game’ in Mike LeMay’s third season as coach

Newman’s Evan Bushman hands the ball off during practice Monday, Aug. 12, 2024 for the first day of football practice. (Alex T. Paschal)

Newman Central Catholic football coach Mike LeMay feels like his team is ahead of the game.

After a strong offseason led by a number of experienced seniors, the Comets are feeling confident.

“We have some guys that have played a significant amount of reps in varsity games the last four years,” LeMay said. “It’s a lot less teaching now, because the summer went so well. We’re hoping that matches with execution in a game.”

Newman will be tested right off the bat in a Three Rivers Mississippi matchup with Princeton in Week 1. Princeton is the defending conference champion and reached the Class 3A state quarterfinals last season.

The Tigers have shut out Newman the last three matchups.

“I think it’s great,” LeMay said of the tough Week 1 matchup. “Our kids have had it circled for a long time. The focus is there. They are going to be ready. Princeton is a quality team. I think it’s always good to go into a game, especially Week 1, being challenged to kind of see what the makeup of the team is early on.”

LeMay said the team has been trying to “close the gap” with Princeton.

“This year, hopefully we can take a step and really be in the game and see what it looks like,” he said. “It’s ramped up the focus of the team getting ready for them. … The kids are excited for the challenge.”

LeMay said the team’s leadership stands out early on. The defense is also solid and has speed. The football team also features multiple athletes who contributed to the baseball team’s run back to state.

“I do feel strongly about that leadership and I hope that pays off for us as we get ready to go in the game,” LeMay said.

Daniel Kelly was a first-team All-TRAC linebacker last season. Fellow seniors Cody McBride (CB) and Brady Williamson (RB/DB) are also among LeMay’s top players, according to the coach.

Newman’s Daniel Kelly runs back an interception against Sherrard in a game last season at Sterling High School. (Alex T. Paschal)

Junior Evan Bushman is back at quarterback after starting every game last year.

“We’re looking forward to seeing him come back,” LeMay said. “He’s definitely made some big strides this summer.”

Bushman, who threw for around 1,400 yards last season, has helped provide some balance to the offense at the traditionally run-heavy program.

LeMay, a 2006 Newman graduate, is in his third year as head coach. He was an assistant at Sterling for 10 years. Newman went 5-5 and 7-3 his first two years. The Comets have had at least five wins since 1992.

He said the team has athletes and looks bigger, faster and stronger than previous seasons. A fleet of different players are expected to run the ball.

“There’s a lot more depth,” LeMay said. “It’s going to be an exciting year and you will hopefully be hearing a bunch of different names throughout the season.”

Schedule: Aug. 30 at Princeton; Sept. 7 Mendota; Sept. 13 at Erie-Prophetstown; Sept. 20 Orion; Sept. 27 Rockridge; Oct. 4 at Mercer County; Oct. 11 Riverdale; Oct. 18 at Kewanee; Oct. 25 Monmouth-Roseville.