BCR Three Rivers Conference Coaches Poll: Princeton, Rockridge favored to repeat

Defending champions Princeton and Rockridge are favored to repeat as division champions in the Three Rivers Conference, according to league coaches in the annual BCR Coaches Poll.

Each coach was asked to rank the teams in their division 1-5, excluding their own team. A first-place vote was worth five points, second place four, etc. Two coaches did not respond (marked by an *), and each school’s points were adjusted accordingly to their average ranking.

Princeton went 5-0 last year to claim its sixth straight championship in the TRAC Mississippi, while Rockridge has won back to back titles in the TRAC Rock.

The Three Rivers has a bit of a makeover this season with Aledo Mercer County joining the conference and Bureau Valley and Morrison departing.

The divisions are now split by enrollment rather than geography. The Mississippi Division is made up of Hall, Kewanee, Mendota, Monmouth-Roseville, Princeton and Sherrard. The Rock Division consists of Erie-Prophetstown, Mercer County, Newman, Orion, Riverdale and Rockridge.

Three Rivers Mississippi Points Princeton (5) 25 *Kewanee (1) 21 Monmouth-Roseville 16 Sherrard 12.5 Hall 9 Mendota 5