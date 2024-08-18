2024 season preview: Scouting the Illinois Central Eight

TEAM PREVIEWS

Coal City Coalers

Coach: Francis Loughran

2023 record: 8-3, 6-1

Schedule: Aug. 30 at Morris; Sept. 6 at Canton; Sept. 13 at Streator; Sept. 20 Lisle; Sept. 27 at Peotone; Oct. 4 Reed-Custer; Oct. 11 at Wilmington; Oct. 18 Herscher; Oct. 25 Manteno

Worth noting: Aside from filling in around returning standout offensive linemen Will Johnke and Cade Poyner while also replacing a game-changing linebacking corps, Coal City brings back an awful lot from last season’s ICE runner-up and Class 4A playoff team. “[We] return our starting QB, RB and best OL, have a lot of quality skill players, [and our] DL has good experience coming back,” Loughran said. Those returnees include all-everything star RB/DB/K/P Landin Benson, a few big games away from the school’s career rushing record, and fellow All-ICE performer WR/LB Gabe McHugh. There is also QB Zander Meents, Johnke and Poyner, TE/DLs Emmett Easton and Alec Waliczek, WR/DBs Jake Cerutti and Dylan Young and WR/LB/DL John Keigher. Showdowns in Week 1 against Morris and Week 7 versus Wilmington – both on the road – are likely circled on every Coalers fan’s calendar as chances to avenge last season’s only two regular-season defeats. Coal City has made the IHSA playoffs 12 consecutive seasons (excluding the COVID-reduced spring 2021 season) and 33 of the past 36 full seasons, and it looks likely it’ll add onto those streaks this October.

Herscher Tigers

Coach: Mike Mosier

2023 record: 2-7, 2-5

Schedule: Aug. 30 Chicago Christian; Sept. 6 at Bishop McNamara; Sept. 13 Manteno; Sept. 20 at Reed-Custer; Oct. 4 at Wilmington; Oct. 11 Lisle; Oct. 18 at Coal City; Oct. 25 at Peotone

Worth noting: Despite an 0-4 start, the Tigers wound up doubling their win total from the season before thanks to road victories at Streator and Lisle. To continue their climb, this year’s Tigers will be relying on an offensive line boasting three returning starters, including all-conference guard Brock Crane. “Offensive line is probably our strongest area,” Mosier said. “Defense has been our weakest spot the last few years, but I think that will change.” Top returners aside from Crane include All-ICE WR/CB Mason Roberts, RB Alek Draper, OLs Gavin Hull and Bryce Arseneau and LBs Cody Flynn, Logan Morrow and Jack Cutaunt. Mosier also points to sophomore CB Gaige Brown as a player to watch. Herscher’s first four opponents this year are the same as last season with the exception of a new Week 1 foe, Chicago Christian, a 2023 Class 2A playoff qualifier. With a back half of the schedule that includes Wilmington, Coal City and Peotone, the Tigers will need a strong start to break their four-season (excluding the spring COVID season) playoff drought.

Lisle Lions

Coach: Cory Dillard

2023 record: 2-7, 1-6

Schedule: Aug. 30 Harvard; Sept. 6 at Seneca; Sept. 13 Wilmington; Sept. 20 at Coal City; Sept. 27 Manteno; Oct. 4 at Streator; Oct. 11 at Herscher; Oct. 18 Peotone; Oct. 25 at Reed-Custer.

Worth noting: For the second straight season, Lisle won’t have a lot of seniors to rely upon. The good news is, that should be a little easier to deal with in 2024 than it was in 2023. Many of the players who had to step up to varsity as underclassmen are back with a year’s experience under their belts. “We have many returning sophomore and junior players who saw a great deal of playing time on both sides of the ball,” Lions coach Cory Dillard said. “We need to continue to build confidence and learn to win. Numbers are lower in our program right now, so we are hoping to avoid injuries at all costs.” Last season’s 2-7 struggle – which saw Lisle lose seven in a row bookended by a Week 1 win over Harvard and Week 9 upset of Reed-Custer – was the first time since 2017 the Lions had missed the postseason. If they can surprise and get back to the field of 256 this season, it will be because of standouts such as senior OL/DL Ramon Ortega; juniors including WR/DBs Asher Carson and AJ Sansone, OL/DL Andrew Schroeder and RB/LB David Skonieczny; and sophomores such as WR/DB Hunter McGrath, QB/LB Nolan Ashmore and RB/LB Adam Drake.

Manteno Panthers

Coach: RJ Haines

2023 record: 4-5, 4-3

Schedule: Aug. 30 Sandwich; Sept. 6 at Plano; Sept. 13 at Herscher; Sept. 20 Streator; Sept. 27 at Lisle; Oct. 4 Peotone; Oct. 11 at Reed-Custer; Oct. 18 Wilmington; Oct. 25 at Coal City

Worth noting: The Panthers scored a pair of one-point wins (Week 3 vs. Herscher, Week 7 vs. Reed-Custer) to keep their playoff hopes alive until the very end last season. But they wound up missing the cut for the third consecutive season after making the 3A field nine times in a 10-year span earlier in Haines’ now 19-year tenure. A good number of returning starters – highlighted by the trio of RB/QB Niko Akiyama, QB Connor Harrod and Illinois State commit OL/DL Cooper Monk – has hopes high Manteno can snap its mini-skid with strong line play led by Monk leading the way. “We feel like we are greatly improved on the line of scrimmage both sides of the ball,” Haines said. Evan Borkenhagen, Tyler Laskowski and Anthony Rutyna are other returning anchors on the lines, with Jacob Boeschel a varsity newcomer to keep an eye on. RB/LB Kai Pon and WR/DB Tyson Clodi are two more returning veterans for the Panthers, who open with back-to-back games against old Interstate 8 Conference rivals Sandwich and Plano and finish with Illinois Central Eight Conference powers Wilmington and Coal City. A fast start to the season will be a must.

Peotone Blue Devils

Coach: Tolly Tsiamas

2023 record: 7-4, 5-2

Schedule: Aug. 30 Noble/Muchin; Sept. 6 at Marengo; Sept. 13 Reed-Custer; Sept. 20 at Wilmington; Sept. 27 Coal City; Oct. 4 at Manteno; Oct. 11 Streator; Oct. 18 at Lisle, Oct. 25 Herscher.

Worth noting: Tsiamas took over the Blue Devils program in 2015 and has turned Peotone into a Class 3A playoff regular. Peotone will be gunning for its fifth straight postseason appearance and sixth over the past seven years, and looks well-armed to do so with a wealth of returning key contributors from last year’s seven-win team that finished third in the ICE standings. RB/DB Chase Rivera is at the head of that list alongside the likes of QB/DB Ruben Velasco, TE/DL Marcus Baker, WR/LB Rorey Hart, OL/DLs Evan Lonard and Brandon Pleckham, RB/LB Wyatt Smith, LB Luke Lally and RB/DB Alex Chenoweth. There are also some talented newcomers, with Tsiamas pointing out RB/LB Tucker Cain and FB/LB Connor Pasch as players “you’ll want to keep an eye on.” While midseason showdowns with Wilmington and Coal City are obviously big games, Week 2 at Marengo, Week 3 vs. Reed-Custer and Week 6 at Manteno look to loom especially large in terms of potential playoff positioning. “There is a confidence and work ethic in these kids that we’ve been searching for since COVID hit,” Tsiamas said. “We expect to be a playoff team, and we need to get back to just relentlessly competing every single night, regardless of who the opponent is in front of us.”

Reed-Custer Comets

Coach: Gavin Johnston

2023 record: 3-6, 2-5

Schedule: Aug. 30 El Paso-Gridley; Sept. 6 at Harvard; Sept. 13 at Peotone; Sept. 20 Herscher; Sept. 27 Wilmington; Oct. 4 at Coal City; Oct. 11 Manteno; Oct. 18 at Streator; Oct. 25 Lisle.

Worth noting: Most ICE fans weren’t surprised the Comets missed the playoffs last season after seeing all the talent 2022′s conference champions graduated. What may have surprised was how close coach Johnston’s team, with a largely new cast of starters, came to making the postseason for a third straight year, losing three games (to Johnsburg, Manteno and Lisle) by six or fewer points. This fall’s Comets return quite a bit from that near-miss team, including six starters on each side of the ball. Returning players such as WR/LB Landon Robinson, RB/LB Jeremy Eggleston, WR/DBs Joe Bembenek and Collin Monroe, OL/DLs Dhane Deblack and Dominic Alaimo, RB/DB Brady Tyree and QB/DB Jake Reardon. Finding the Comets’ next featured running back will be Job 1. “We also need to cut down on our turnovers this season,” Johnston said. “We lost three games by a combined 10 points and relinquished a two-score lead in another game last year. Turnovers were the difference.” Finding two or even better three wins before a tough midseason stretch could offer Reed-Custer a path to return to the postseason when the schedule lightens down the stretch.

Streator Bulldogs

Coach: Matt Cloe

2023 record: 2-7, 1-6

Schedule: Aug. 30 at Decatur Eisenhower; Sept. 6 Ottawa; Sept. 13 Coal City; Sept. 20 at Manteno; Sept. 27 at Herscher; Oct. 4 Lisle; Oct. 11 at Peotone; Oct. 18 Reed-Custer; Oct. 25 at Wilmington.

Worth noting: Cloe takes over a Bulldogs program that hasn’t made the playoffs since 2017. Early in his tenure, a renewed dedication to the weight room and the running game have been his stated priorities, his hopes being that Streator’s most glaring weakness in recent seasons – line play on both sides of the ball – can be transformed into a strength. As of midsummer the Bulldogs were still looking for a featured running back, but even with the graduation of all-stater Christian Benning, Streator should be able to count on last year’s top pass-catcher, WR/DB Matt Williamson, and fellow senior QB/LB Isaiah Weibel to make a large impact. Weibel’s track record suggests he’ll be more of a running threat than a throwing one, but he and Williamson have shown a strong connection over the summer, which should add the threat of the pass to Cloe’s preferred running attack. Other returners to keep an eye on include LB Cole Winterrowd, RB/WR/CBs Anthony Mohr and Jake Hagie, OL/DL Liam Martin and WR/DBs JaiAndre Williams and Jordan Lukes. Week 1 starts with a new opponent for the Bulldogs. Streator visits Decatur Eisenhower, which has gone either 1-8 or 0-9 each of the past six full seasons and replaces East Peoria on the schedule.

Wilmington Wildcats

Coach: Jeff Reents

2023 record: 13-1, 7-0, Class 2A state champions

Top players: Ryan Kettman, jr., RB/DB; Kyle Farrell, sr., RB/DB; Ryan Nelson, sr., LB; Zach Ohlund, jr., OL/LB; Hunter Osipavicius, sr., WR/DB

Schedule: Aug. 30 Hope Academy; Sept. 6 at Sandwich; Sept. 13 at Lisle; Sept. 20 Peotone; Sept. 27 at Reed-Custer; Oct. 4 Herscher; Oct. 11 Coal City; Oct. 18 at Manteno; Oct. 25 Streator.

Worth noting: Last fall’s Wildcats captured the third state championship in program history, all in the past 10 years, winning the 2A title after an undefeated run through the ICE Conference. Wilmington’s lone loss came in the season opener to former league rival Seneca, a defeat the Wildcats gleefully avenged in the state quarterfinals with an overtime win at the home of the Fighting Irish. While losing a good share of the linemen who powered their run-first attack – “How soon can our offensive and defensive lines come together?” was Coach Reents’ response when asked about areas of concern – the Wildcats do bring a lot back to the table as they look to repeat as league and state champs. That includes both featured wingbacks and a couple big-impact linebackers. RB/DBs Kyle Farrell (returning all-state performer) and Ryan Kettman (averaged 7+ yards per carry as a sophomore) return as do all-conference players such as LB Ryan Nelson and OL/LB Zach Ohlund, as well as WR/DB Hunter Osipavicius and OL/DL Logan Van Duyne. Reents also mentioned LB Lucas Rink, OL Jack Cutter and DB Billy Moore amongst his player to watch. As for games to watch, Week 1′s visit from Class 1A state semifinalist Hope Academy should be an especially interesting one, as should Week 7′s annual showdown with Coal City, which again seems like a game that more likely than not will decide the ICE title.

Streator’s Matt Williamson (7) extends to haul in a pass as Wilmington’s Reid Juster (10) defends last season at Doug Dieken Stadium in Streator. ( Tom Sistak For Shaw Media )

5 PLAYERS TO WATCH

• Chase Rivera, Peotone, sr., RB/WR/LB/DB/K: The Blue Devils’ do-it-all centerpiece is coming off a junior season that saw him rush for 1,071 yards and rack up 518 receiving yards with 21 combined TDs, also adding 55 tackles, three INTs and 20 successful extra-point kicks. If Peotone climbs into the ranks of the ICE’s best this fall, Rivera will be in the middle of it.

• Kyle Farrell, sr., Wilmington, RB/DB: Also an all-state baseball player (and pretty good basketball player as well), the last time Farrell suited up on a football field he put in a 192-yard rushing performance in the Class 2A state championship game. To stop the Wildcats, teams have to find a way to stop Farrell. Good luck.

• Matt Williamson, sr., Streator, WR/DB.: Even with their all-state quarterback gone to Pomp and Circumstance and a new head coach installed who’s dedicated to a more balanced offensive attack, there is little doubt the Bulldogs’ game plans will heavily involve getting the ball into Williamson’s hands and letting him cook following last season’s 44-reception, 681-yard, 10-touchdown performance.

• Cooper Monk, OL/DL, sr., Manteno: When asked what he perceives as his team’s strength heading into the preseason, Panthers coach RJ Haines cited his team’s promising line play. One look at the 6-6, 260-pound Monk bullying opponents and you’ll know why Haines is so confident, and also why Illinois State was quick to sign the two-way disruptive force.

• Landin Benson, RB/DB/K/P, sr., Coal City: Like Rivera, Benson does a lot of everything for the perennial powerhouse Coalers (including winning state wrestling titles). Expect more of the same this fall as he pursues and likely shatters Coal City’s career rushing record with his personal season goals of 2,000 yards, 30 touchdowns and a deep Coalers playoff run.

Herscher's Alek Draper (22) carries the ball and a pair of tacklers last season at Streator's Doug Dieken Stadium. (Katy Arnold for Shaw Local )

5 CAN’T-MISS MATCHUPS

• Week 4 – Peotone at Wilmington: This, looking at things before a single snap has been taken, appears to be the first of three matchups most likely to decide the ICE championship. Up-and-coming Peotone will be looking to move into the top tier of the league’s teams by upending defending conference and Class 2A champion Wilmington.

• Week 5 – Coal City at Peotone: And this is the second of those three key matchups at the top, as the Coalers – looking for their 13th straight postseason appearance – travel 28 miles due east to visit a Blue Devils program looking for its fifth consecutive playoff bid.

• Week 6 – Lisle at Streator: This one seems unlikely to carry conference title ramifications, but could be a strong indicator as to which of these programs that went 1-6 in the league last season is on the rise and which could be looking at another finish down in the ICE’s cellar.

• Week 7 – Manteno at Reed-Custer: While most eyes will be on another game this Friday night (see below), this could be a sneaky good matchup between the conference’s two dark-horse candidates and potentially a pivotal win on the way to a surprise playoff run for the victors.

• Week 7 – Coal City at Wilmington: Season after season, be it unofficially as a divisional crossover in the old Interstate 8 or officially in the current Illinois Central Eight standings, more years than not this showdown decides the top team in the conference. While there are always contenders – such as Peotone this year and recent Reed-Custer squads – hoping to supplant them, odds are pretty strong this Coalers-Wildcats battle will, per usual, wind up deciding the ICE Conference crown.

STEVE SOUCIE’S PREDICTED FINISH

(* - Projected playoff qualifier)