Coal City’s Landin Benson ready for one last run

There isn’t much Landin Benson doesn’t do.

A recreational soccer player, a state champion wrestler, a placekicker and punter, occasional defensive back and three-year starting running back for Coal City, when it comes to sports, Benson does a little bit of everything.

He’s hopeful in a year’s time he’ll add “college athlete” to his list of accomplishments, but he’s got a few other things to cross off his list this season. First, he’d like to break the 30 touchdown mark for the season. Second, he’d like to surpass 2,000 yards in the season, though he won’t need nearly that many to accomplish his third objective – break the school rushing record.

Benson, a senior for the Coalers, is just 633 yards away from breaking the Coal City record of 3,043 rushing yards. Given that he’s put up 2,411 the past two years, look for him to achieve that mark earlier in the season rather than later.

“He’s going to be vital to our success,” coach Francis Loughran said. “He’s been our main running back now since his sophomore year. ... We want to establish the run and he’s a big part of that.”

Benson, who won the individual 1A state title in wrestling at 165 pounds, is just happy to be helping out any way he can. While he fully intends to play college football, he’s approaching his final season with the Coalers with mixed emotions.

“It’s exciting, and it’s also sad,” Benson said. “Time has just flown by. I remember freshman year like it was yesterday. It’s meant a lot. I’ve put in a lot of practice and work into it.

“I’m just looking for another good season.”

Benson was selected to the Herald-News All-Area Football Team last year after running for 1,444 yards and 26 touchdowns. An all-state selection, Benson’s ability to transition from football to wrestling so quickly is impressive.

“It’s hard (to balance football and wrestling),” Benson said. “I go right into wrestling from football, and I think those two are the hardest sports. When you go into football season, you have to gain weight because I’m a running back, but then for wrestling I have to cut weight, so it’s a lot on you. I sleep a lot, because when I’m going between weights I need a lot of energy.”

Coal Citys Landin Benson punts the ball during a 2022 game against Wilmington. (Adam Jomant for Shaw Media/Adam Jomant)

His coach noted that Benson’s ability to handle all those roles so well while managing to keep his grades up and have a social life is a testament to his commitment.

“Being athletic enough to be successful in a variety of sports should tell you what kind of athlete he is,” Loughran said. “He’s got a lot of natural ability, but he’s also one of our weight-room leaders. He’s constantly working out and leading by example. That just kind of shows how versatile he is and how committed he is.”

Benson says his vision, coordination and versatility are his greatest strengths. He’s working to improve his footwork and speed, but says wrestling has already helped him improve in all of those areas. While Loughran says he’s looking forward to seeing Benson take on a more vocal role as a senior, on the field, there’s not much more he could ask Benson for.

“He’s the total package in that he’s got great vision as a running back,” Loughran said. “He’s not very tall, but he’s powerful. He can change directions extremely well, catch the ball in the backfield, rip off big runs. Tt just seems that each and every week he impresses us by finding another way to be successful. ...

“As a running back, there’s not too much you can critique him on.”

As for the team itself, the Coalers are coming off an 8-3 season. Loughran says if you ask any of the players, they’ll tell you they can all be better. The hope is they can establish themselves in the 4A playoffs and finally break through to their first state championship game since 2004, when Coal City finished as 4A runners-up.

“I want to make it past the second round of the playoffs,” Benson said. “Of course, I want to win the championship, but we haven’t made it past the second round in a few years, so that would be pretty huge to do. ... This town is amazing, and I know they’re behind us all the way.”