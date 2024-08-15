Hall graduate James Mautino keeping pro football options open

Hall alumnus James Mautino (right) helps out during the Red Devils' first practice of the season on Monday afternoon. He is on the call list for the Chicago Bears and Pittsburgh Steelers to be added to their practice squads in the event of injuries. (Kevin Hieronymus)

James Mautino is not giving up his dream to play professional football just yet.

The Division III All-American out of Aurora University via Hall High School is on the call list of two NFL teams, the Chicago Bears and the Pittsburgh Steelers, should they need to sign players for their practice squads in the event of injuries that may occur.

For now, the former Red Devil (class of 2019) is helping out with the Hall football team at practices when he can as well as his family business and waiting for a call for his services.

“Essentially, if enough players get hurt, I have an opportunity to become a practice player and continue my career. It’d be a pretty sweet opportunity,” Mautino said during Hall’s first football practice Monday.

Mautino, who continues to train locally or in Aurora, attended the Chicago Bears’ Pro Day in April and his agent has been in contact with some NFL teams. He’s learned he had been on some teams’ draft boards.

While he would like to be able to commit to helping out the Hall football team on a full-time basis, he said, “it’s just not in my cards and I don’t think I’m ready to give up my opportunity at the next level and that’s me sacrificing my time with my family business.”

James Mautino

At Aurora, Mautino was one of the top return specialists in Division III football.

He ranked first in punt return touchdowns as a senior, second in punt return average and second in combined kick return yards. He averaged 26.4 yards per punt return (501 yards) on 19 returns with three touchdowns and returned 18 kickoffs for 398 yards.

As a receiver, Mautino had 38 catches for 404 yards and two touchdowns while adding two rushing touchdowns for Division III′s second-ranked offense.

He was named by D3football.com as a first-team All-American and selected first-team All-Region and first-team All-Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference.

Mautino was recognized by the Associated Press as its All-America second-team all-purpose player.