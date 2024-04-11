Hall product James Mautino chasing the NFL dream at Bears ‘Pro Day’

Spring Valley's James Mautino, a 2019 Hall High School grad, worked out in the indoor facility on Tuesday at Halas Hall in Lake Forest for the Chicago Bears' "Pro Day." He is hopeful to play professionally. (Photo provided by James Mautino)

James Mautino has always wanted to play professional football.

He’s taking the next steps in chasing that dream.

The Division III All-American from Aurora University and Hall High School product attended the Chicago Bears “Pro Day” at Halas Hall on Tuesday in Lake Forest. He also attended a “Pro Day” at Northwestern University.

“Me having that opportunity like that doesn’t present itself too often. I was stoked the entire time,” he said. “The facilities were top of the line. Halas Hall was all basically renovated and added on to. Their indoor facility where the practice took place, that was incredible just to experience. It was surreal, in a sense.”

“Just an opportunity to continue my career. That’s my No. 1 priority to continue to play, but if God has different plans for me, I’m content with that as well.” — James Mautino

Mautino, 23, a 2019 Hall High School grad, had his own cubicle and name plate with his No. 80 in the locker room at Halas Hall.

The Bears put the prospects, about 25 in camp, through a whole workout, he said.

“I ran two 40s, we did some positional drills, did some footwork stuff,” Mautino said. “We ended up doing some route stuff on air without defenders in front of you. Did a circuit of that. They pulled me aside and I did some punt returns as well.”

Spring Valley's James Mautino, a 2019 Hall High School grad, had his own cubicle and name plate with his No. 80 when he attended the Chicago Bears' "Pro Day" at Halas Hall on Tuesday. He is hopeful to play professionally. (Photo provided by James Mautino)

Mautino said his agent, Harrison Smith, has been instrumental just “putting my name out there.” Having Don Beebe, the former NFL star, as a coach at Aurora University is a big help, too.

“Coach Beebe just throws me and a couple other of my teammates’ names out to whoever came through our program looking at athletes. And some how I was blessed with the opportunity to attend that,” Mautino said.

“Coach Beebe has been out of the league (NFL) for a while, but he still has all those connections. Me and him have grown pretty close these past five years. He’s like a father figure to me. He’s always got good things to say about us and the program he’s developing. He cares about you as a person and as a player, not only on the field, but off the field.”

While the Bears don’t divulge the information they got on him in regards to his times in the 40s, Mautino said, “I’ve always been a pretty fast dude and I’m sure I’m around a 4.4. Whatever they timed me that day could have been better or worse.”

Mautino got to meet members of the Bears coaching staff, including the wide receivers and special teams coaches.

“This experience has been hands-down the best experience I’ve ever had,” he said. “I’ve had quite the opportunity to get in front of people and that’s all I can ever ask for. It’s up to me to make it happen.

“Hopefully, my agent gets some good news soon.”

Mautino just knows he wants to continue to play some football.

“I would take whatever comes. Whether it’s with the Bears or a Canadian Football League team or anything like that,” he said. “Just an opportunity to continue my career. That’s my No. 1 priority to continue to play, but if God has different plans for me, I’m content with that as well.”

Aurora University's James Mautino of Spring Valley was named as a First-Team All-American by D3football.com and a Second-Team All-American by the Associated Press. (Photo provided by Aurora University)

The former Hall Red Devil was recognized by the Associated Press as its All-America second-team all-purpose player. Previously, he was named by D3football.com as a first-team All-American and selected as a first-team All-Region and first-team All-Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference selection.

He was also named to the D3 All-Academic Team.

At Aurora, Mautino had 1,219 return yards and five touchdowns on 68 punt returns and 794 yards on 41 kickoff returns. He also had 818 yards and eight touchdowns on 77 receptions and rushed for 179 yards on 25 attempts.

Mautino at Hall was a repeat Bureau County Republican Player of the Year in 2017-18 and a first-team NewsTribune All-Area selection. He was named first-team Illinois High School Football Coaches Association Class 3A All-State and was an unanimous All-Three Rivers Conference Mississippi Division selection as offensive end, defensive back and return specialist.