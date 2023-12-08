The 2023 SVM All-Area Football Team

Polo’s Brock Soltow has been named SVM’s 2023 Football Player of the Year. (Alex T. Paschal)

FIRST TEAM

Brady Anderson, Morrison, so., RB/DB:A unanimous first-team all-TRAC West pick at RB, Anderson rushed 86 times for 1,026 yards and 17 touchdowns, averaging a whopping 11.9 yards per carry. He also caught four passes for 76 yards and 2 TDs. From his safety spot, he recorded 46 tackles (19 solo).

Lucas Austin, Sterling, sr., OL/DL: A first-team all-Western Big 6 pick and Class 5A IHSFCA all-state honorable mention pick for his play at LT, Austin was a road grader as a run blocker and a brick wall as a pass protector. On the defensive line, he recorded 30 tackles and three tackles for loss.

Brennan Blaine, Amboy, sr., TE/DE: An I8FA all-state first-team selection for the third year in a row and a unanimous first-team all-North 2 Division pick at TE and DE, Blaine caught 34 passes for 947 yards (27.9 YPC) and 17 TDs. He also rushed 19 times for 200 yards and four TDs. The senior pass-catcher was a force on defense, as well, accumulating 95 tackles (40 solo), 18 sacks and 23 TFLs. Blaine helped lead the Clippers to a 13-0 season and I8FA state championship.

Baylen Damhoff, Fulton, sr., WR/DB: A Class 1A IHSFCA all-state honorable mention pick, Damhoff caught 25 passes for 409 yards and seven TDs, totaled 40 tackles (30 solo), two TFLs, one sack and two INTs, and returned one punt and one kickoff for a TD – that was playing with a cast for the first four games. He was also a unanimous first-team all-NUIC pick at WR and first-team pick at DB. Damhoff holds Fulton’s all-time records in receptions (97), receiving yards (1,381), TD receptions (20) and receptions in a season (51 in 2022).

Eli Davidson, Dixon, jr., WR/LB: A first-team all-Big Northern pick at LB, Davidson amassed an area-high 148 tackles (74 solo), 10 TFLs and three forced fumbles. He also caught 22 passes for 247 yards.

Elijah Endress, Bureau Valley, jr., RB/LB: A first-team all-TRAC East selection at RB and second-team selection at LB, Endress rushed 119 times for 738 yards and 14 TDs. He also caught five passes for 100 yards and a TD. Defensively, he accumulated 29 tackles, nine TFLs and 5.5 sacks.

Brady Grennan, Newman, sr., RB/DL/S: A first-team all-TRAC East pick on defense and second-team pick on offense, Grennan rushed 120 times for 825 yards and six TDs, and totaled 43 tackles (24 solo) and 11 TFLs.

Josiah Heald, Fulton, jr., OL/DL: A unanimous first-team all-NUIC pick at DL and first-team pick at OL, Heald amassed 48 tackles, 24 TFLs and four sacks.

Eddie Jones, Amboy, jr., QB: A second-team all-North 2 Division pick at QB, Jones went 50-for-72 passing for 1,269 yards and 22 TDs with one INT. He also rushed 29 times for 248 yards and two TDs.

Demetree Larsen, Erie-Prophetstown, jr., RB/DB: A unanimous first-team all-TRAC West pick at RB and first-team pick at DB, Larsen totaled 1,029 offensive yards and eight TDs on 112 touches this season. He rushed 79 times for 627 yards and four TDs, and caught 33 passes for 402 yards and four TDs. He also recorded 31 tackles (20 solo), one INT and one forced fumble from his DB spot.

Quinn Leffelman, Amboy, jr., FB/DE: An I8FA all-state first-team pick at DE and all-North 2 Division first-team pick at DE and second-team pick at RB, Leffelman rushed 115 times for 913 yards and 18 TDs. Defensively, he racked up 83 tackles (33 solo), 14 sacks and 15 TFLs.

Karter Livengood, Milledgeville, so., TE/OL/DL: A versatile two-way playmaker for the Missiles, Livengood totaled 23 catches, 526 receiving yards and nine receiving TDs. Defensively, he was a game-wrecker, amassing 55 tackles (42 solo), 10 TFLs, 11 sacks and four fumble recoveries.

Landon Montavon, Amboy, sr., OL/DL: An I8FA all-state first-team DT, second-team all-North 2 Division OG and unanimous first-team DT, Montavon compiled 63 tackles (20 solo), six sacks and 12 TFLs. The senior helped pave the way for an offense that rushed for more than 3,000 yards, passed for more than 1,200 yards and averaged 57.3 points per game.

Kendric Muhammad, Sterling, sr., OL/DL: A first-team all-Western Big 6 pick on defense, Muhammad lived in the opposing team’s backfield this season. The senior OG and DT amassed 73 tackles (39 solo), 22 TFLs, two sacks, two PBUs and two blocked kicks.

Owen Mulder, Forreston, sr., RB/LB: A Class 1A IHSFCA all-stater and all-NUIC first-team pick at RB and LB, Mulder rushed 169 times for 830 yards and 15 TDs. Defensively, he totaled 58 tackles and one INT.

Chase Newman, Morrison, sr., RB/WR/DB: A Class 1A IHSFCA all-state honorable mention pick, Newman rushed 64 times for 493 yards and seven TDs and caught 15 passes for 286 yards and three TDs. Defensively, he recorded 57 tackles (29 solo), one TFL, three INTs and and one defensive TD.

Connor Nye, Milledgeville, sr., QB/LB: An I8FA all-state first-team selection for the third straight season, Nye completed 63 of 95 passes for 1,374 yards and 25 TDs with six INTs. He also rushed 91 times for 609 yards and 13 TDs. Defensively, he compiled 56 tackles (41 solo), three TFLs, four sacks and one INT. Nye ends his career as the all-time I8FA leader in passing yards (4,244), passing TDs (75) and total TDs (112).

Tyler Shaner, Dixon, sr., QB: A unanimous first-team all-Big Northern pick at QB, Shaner amassed 2,295 yards passing and rushing and accounted for 32 total TDs. Through the air, he went 114 for 178 for 1,552 yards and 17 TDs with six INTS. On the ground, he turned 149 carries into 743 yards and 15 TDs. Shaner helped lead the Dukes to a 9-2 record, their ninth straight playoff appearance and their first playoff win since 2017.

Brock Soltow, Polo, sr., QB/RB/LB: A unanimous first-team all-North 2 Division pick on offense and defense, I8FA first-team all-state selection for the third straight season and SVM Football Player of the Year for the second straight season, Soltow accounted for 34 total TDs and 2,287 all-purpose yards. The do-it-all offensive threat rushed 162 times for 1,535 yards and 20 TDs, went 18-for-45 passing for 341 yards and seven TDs with one INT, and caught 27 passes for 411 yards and seven TDs. Defensively, he accumulated 75 tackles (55 solo), nine TFLs, two fumble recoveries, two PBUs, two sacks and one INT.

Carson Strating, Morrison, sr., FB/LB: A unanimous first-team all-TRAC West LB and second-team RB, Strating rushed 115 times for 755 yards and seven TDs. Defensively, he totaled 71 tackles, three TFLs and three INTs.

Micah Toms-Smith, Milledgeville, jr., RB/LB: An I8FA all-state honorable mention pick, Toms-Smith rushed 75 times for 838 yards and 10 TDs and caught 17 passes for 297 yards and five TDs. Defensively, he compiled 28 tackles, 0.5 sacks and one INT. He was also a weapon in the return game.

Logan Weems, Oregon, jr., RB: A second-team all-Big Northern pick at RB, Weems rushed 223 times for 1,111 yards and 14 TDs. The junior RB helped the Hawks to their first playoff appearance since 2014.

Aiden Wiseman, Dixon, sr., RB/LB: A first-team all-Big Northern selection at RB, Wiseman rushed 177 times for 1,241 yards and 12 TDs. Defensively, he totaled 112 tackles (68 solo), nine TFLs and three fumble recoveries.

Landon Whelchel, Amboy, sr., RB/LB: An I8FA all-state honorable mention pick at RB and first-team all-North 2 Division pick at RB and LB, Whelchel rushed 148 times for 1,832 yards and 25 TDs. Defensively, he racked up 109 tackles (37 solo) and 14 TFLs.

SECOND TEAM

Troy Anderson, Amboy, sr., TE/DB: 64 tackles (24 solo), 8 INTs; first-team all-North 2 Division pick at DB.

Will Birchen, Eastland-Pearl City, so., RB/LB: 129 tackles (87 solo), nine TFLs, one sack, one FF; unanimous first-team all-NUIC pick at LB.

AJ Boardman, Fulton, sr., RB/EDGE: 68 rushes, 456 yards, seven TDs; 20 catches, 214 yards, two TDs; one pass TD; 55 tackles, eight TFLs, one sack, one blocked kick; first-team all-NUIC pick at EDGE.

Wyatt Cassens, Sterling, so., RB/LB: 65 tackles (36 solo), 16.5 TFLs, six sacks; second-team Western Big 6 pick on defense.

Tyson Dambman, Dixon, jr., WR/DB: 38 catches, 377 yards, five TDs; 84 tackles (27 solo), one INT, one TFL; second-team all-Big Northern pick at WR.

Jon Dybek, Bureau Valley, sr., OL/DL: first-team all-TRAC East pick at OT and unanimous first-team pick at DL; anchored the line for an offense that rushed for 1,932 yards, scored 28 total TDs and averaged 229 rushing yards per game through eight games.

Mason Emin, Sterling, sr., WR/LB: 21 catches, 345 yards, five TDs; 33 tackles, six TFLs, one FF; second-team all-Western Big 6 pick on offense.

Delo Fernandez, Polo, sr., RB/DL: 96 rushes, 819 yards, 10 TDs; 64 tackles (41 solo), three sacks, 19 TFLs, one FF; first-team all-North 2 Division pick at DT for second time.

Jaron Hermes, Dixon, sr., OL/DL: first-team all-Big Northern pick at OL; helped paved the way for an offense that rushed for 2,245 yards, passed for 1,552 yards and scored 49 total TDs.

Tyler Herwig, Dixon, sr., OL/DL: 29 tackles, six sacks, five TFLs; first-team all-Big Northern pick at OL; anchored the line for an offense that rushed for 2,245 yards, passed for 1,552 yards and scored 49 total TDs.

Konner Johnson, Milledgeville, so., RB/LB: 61 rushes, 588 yards, nine TDs; nine catches, 280 yards, six TDs; 38 tackles.

Daniel Kelly, Newman, jr., FB/LB: 115 tackles (80 solo), six TFLs, three FFs, one INT; first-team all-TRAC East pick at LB.

Andre Klaver, Sterling, sr., RB/LB: 81 rushes, 350 yards, four TDs; 22 catches, 312 yards, three TDs; 54 tackles (32 solo), 3.5 sacks, 6.5 TFLs, one FF, two INTs, two PBUs; first-team all-Western Big 6 pick on defense.

Dom Kramer, Fulton, jr., QB: 81-for-143, 1,119 passing yards, 16 passing TDs; 82 rushes, 258 yards, two TDs; first-team all-NUIC pick at QB.

Cale Ledergerber, Sterling, sr., RB/DB: 98 rushes, 558 yards, three TDs; 15 tackles, two INTs, six PBUs; first-team all-Western Big 6 pick on defense.

Cameron Lemons, Bureau Valley, sr., RB/LB: 112 rushes, 759 yards, four TDs; 50 tackles, seven TFLs, 1.5 sacks, one INT; first-team all-TRAC East pick at RB and honorable mention pick at LB.

Micah Nelson, Forreston, sr., RB/DB: 80 rushes, 607 yards, three TDs; 70 tackles, six TFLs, 2 PBUs; unanimous first-team all-NUIC pick at DB.

Spencer Nye, Milledgeville, so., FB/LB: 47 rushes, 311 yards, three TDs; 81 tackles (58 solo), nine TFLs, 6.5 sacks, five INTs, five fumble recoveries.

Kaedon Phillips, Sterling, jr., WR/DB: 26 catches, 403 yards, five TDs; eight rushes, 55 yards, one TD; 22 tackles, one TFL, 10 PBUs, one INT; second-team all-Western Big 6 pick on defense.

Kaleb Sanders, Forreston, sr., RB/LB: 107 rushes, 619 yards, seven TDs; 52 tackles, six TFLs, one sack, one PBU; first-team all-NUIC pick at EDGE and second-team pick at RB.

Connor Scott, Bureau Valley, sr., OG/LB: 91 tackles, six TFLs, one sack; second-team all-TRAC East pick at LB and OG; four-year starter and all-time leading tackler for Bureau Valley; helped the pave the way for an offense that rushed for 1,932 yards, scored 28 total TDs and averaged 229 rushing yards per game through eight games.

Cullen Shaner, Dixon, jr., WR/DB: 27 catches, 493 yards, seven TDs; first-team all-Big Northern pick at WR.

Isaiah Williams, Newman, sr., WR/DB: 32 catches, 600 yards, five TDs; 27 tackles (18 solo), four TFLs, two INTs, one defensive TD; first-team all-TRAC East pick on defense and second-team pick on offense.

Draven Zier, Eastland-Pearl City, so., RB/DB: 69 rushes, 489 yards, eight TDs; six catches for 47 yards; one kickoff return TD; 43 tackles (24 solo), one sack, two TFLs, one INT; first-team all-NUIC pick at defensive utility.

HONORABLE MENTION

Amboy-LaMoille-Ohio: Austin Heath, Trey Payne, Ian Sundberg, Cody Winn.

Ashton-Franklin Center: Logan Mershon.

Bureau Valley: Blake Erickson, Bryce Helms, Aidan Morris, Bracin Patnoe, Brock Shane.

Dixon: Peyton Dingley, Aiden Hoggard, Cort Jacobson, LJ Knigge, Andrew Scheffler, Spencer Thompson, Tyler Zepezauer.

Eastland-Pearl City: Jaxsyn Kempel, Hunter Miller, Tanner Stern.

Erie-Prophetstown: Jack Hockaday, Justus Hough, Jeremiah Kochevar.

Forreston: Ethan Bocker, Evan Boettner, Alex Ryia, Zac Shuman.

Fulton: Jimmy Crimmins, Skylier Crooks, Jacob Huisenga, Trevor Tiesman.

Milledgeville: Bryce McKenna.

Morrison: Blake Adams, Austin Boonstra, Colton Bielema, Jonathon Hicks, DaeShaun McQueen, Karder White.

Newman: Evan Bushman, Caleb Donna, Cody McBride, Carter Rude.

Oregon: Hunter Bartel, Anthony Bauer, Josh Crandall, Austin Egyed, Jackson Glendenning, Griffin Marlatt, Briggs Sellers, Jack Washburn.

Polo: Noah Dewey.

Rock Falls: Easton Canales, Austin Castaneda, Michael Flowers, Vinnie Lombardo, Korbin Oligney, Devin Tanton-DeJesus.

Sterling: Ryan Gebhardt, Joseph Holcomb, Isaiah Mendoza, Drew Nettleton.

West Carroll: Aaron Becker, Austin Lahre.