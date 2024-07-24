John Holecek returns to Loyola staff as linebackers coach

Loyola coach John Holecek points something out to his team during a game a couple seasons ago. The former Ramblers head coach returned to the coaching staff as a linebackers coach this summer. (Photo provided by Joe Coughlin/The Record: North Shore)

John Holecek got the chance to do some things he hadn’t done in a while since he resigned as Loyola’s head coach in December 2022.

He visited his sons at college and watched plenty of college football games. He traveled to Italy a couple times and taught a seminar there. And he played a lot of golf.

But despite enjoying one of his longest breaks from football since he was 7 years old, Holecek still had an itch to be in football. When Loyola head coach Beau Desherow offered him a job as the Ramblers’ linebackers coach, Holecek saw it as his sign to get back into the sport.

“I just really wanted to soak up a fall on my own time, my own schedule,” Holecek said. “But once you do that, you realize that football is part of me, it’s something I think that I’m good at. So once an opportunity opened up at a place that I believe in, a place that I helped build the program with the same coaches that are excellent and friends, it was too hard to pass up.”

Holecek returns to a program that he built into a state powerhouse. During his 17 years as head coach, Loyola won three state championships and played in four more state title games, to go along with nine Chicago Catholic League and CCL/ESCC championships and two Prep Bowl titles.

Loyola qualified for the playoffs each season under Holecek and made it to at least the semifinals 10 times, failing to make it past the first round only once in 2006.

Loyola's former head coach coach John Holecek walks off the field at halftime during a game a couple seasons ago in Wilmette. Holecek returned to the Ramblers as their linebackers coach. (Tony Gadomski for Shaw Local/Tony Gadomski for Shaw Local)

After getting a chance to do some things he couldn’t do in the fall because of football, Holecek wanted to get back into the sport. He thought about coaching in college, but he didn’t want to move and there weren’t many local opportunities.

Once the Ramblers’ linebackers coach position opened up this offseason, Desherow pestered Holecek until he said yes. Holecek joined the staff when the team started summer camp a couple months ago.

“We’ve been friends for so long, it was just me bothering him,” Desherow said. “I think he just got tired of me pestering him and finally he just gave in.”

On top of coaching, Holecek will also return to Loyola in a part-time role in advancement where he’ll fundraise for the school’s athletic department. He had previously served as an assistant athletic director who was in charge of the summer camps on top of being the football coach.

Holecek said he’s looking forward to the challenge in his new role, something that he believes in.

“It gives me a sense of accomplishment, something that I haven’t done,” Holecek said. “A new challenge in my life that I’m looking forward to.”

Neither Holecek nor Desherow were worried about Holecek coming back into the fold as a position coach after being the head coach for a long time. Holecek is familiar with almost all of the coaches whom he coached with and knows some of the seniors from when they were sophomores.

Desherow knows Holecek won’t step on his toes when it comes to running the program or making game decisions. Every coach’s opinion matters but ultimately it’s up to Desherow to make the decisions.

Plus, Holecek is content with just being concerned about his linebackers.

“I’m just worrying about my two guys,” Holecek said. “I’m enjoying it more than I’ve ever enjoyed football right now. He sees that and I’ve got his back.”

Loyola continued its success last season after Holecek left. The Ramblers went undefeated and won the Class 8A state championship for a second straight season along with a CCL/ESCC Blue title. Holecek kept up with the team when he could but said he knew Loyola would make the title after watching its first game.

After a year away, Holecek is excited to be back to a place that feels like home.

“Everyone’s been great, everyone’s welcomed me back,” Holecek said. “I’m looking forward to making it a better place with both jobs that I have. I think it’s going to be a very easy transition.”