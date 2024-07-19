James Mautino named Aurora Spartan Man of the Year

Aurora University's James Mautino of Spring Valley was named as a First-Team All-American by D3football.com and a Second-Team All-American by the Associated Press. (Photo provided by Aurora University)

James Mautino has received a mantle full of awards and honors as a member of the Aurora University football team the past five years.

On Thursday, the Hall High School grad picked up up a big one.

The Aurora University athletic department announced that Mautino has been named as 2023-2024 Spartan Man of the Year Award.

Mautino was a key component as receiver and special teams returner for Spartans squads that won Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference championships the last five seasons and made NCAA playoff appearances in the 2022 and 2023 seasons.

James Mautino

He was a first-team Academic All-American and an athletic All-American following the 2023 season.

The former BCR Player of the Year was a three-time NACC All-Conference selection, earned multiple All-Region honors, he was a five-time AU and NACC Scholar-Athlete (2020, 2021, 2022, 2023 and 2024).

Mautino was recognized as a 2024 National Strength and Conditioning Association (NSCA) and EAS Sports Nutrition All-American while also spending time in the community around AU and around his hometown of Spring Valley.

This spring chased his dreams to keep his football career alive by attending pro days held by Northwestern University and the Chicago Bears.