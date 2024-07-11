2024 IHSA football schedule released: Games to watch in The Herald-News area, week by week

The IHSA just released its statewide football schedule for the 2024 season. Here are some top games to watch in the Herald-News coverage area.

Week 1: Lincoln-Way East at Maine South, 7 p.m. Aug. 30

Lincoln-Way East has been a perennial Class 8A power, having never missed the playoffs in its existence as a varsity program, while Maine South has been just as successful. It seems like a natural fit for these two programs to meet. The Griffins have always been built on defense, but this year sees them with talented and highly-recruited junior quarterback Jonas Williams, who transferred from Bolingbrook. Maine South is also known for its high-powered offense. So this one may light up the scoreboard.

Week 2: Lincoln-Way Central at Providence Catholic, 7 p.m. Sept. 6

As strange as it sounds, the two schools on Route 30 in New Lenox have never met on the football field. The Celtics are coming off another deep playoff run under coach Tyler Plantz as they reached the Class 5A semifinals last season before falling to Joliet Catholic Academy. The Knights, meanwhile, saw their first playoff appearance since 2018 last year, going 9-2 in coach David Woodburn’s first season.

Week 3: Peoria at Morris, 7 p.m. Sept. 13

The Morris defense will get an early test, taking on a Peoria team that routinely scores more then 40 points a game. The two teams have met three times in the playoffs in the last decade with Peoria winning all three - 40-28 in 2014, 43-35 in 2016 and 76-56 in 2022. It just may come down to which team has the ball last.

Lincoln-Way Central's Michael Kuehl tosses the ball to Anthony Noto during a game last season. (Dean Reid for Shaw Local News Ne/Dean Reid)

Week 4: Joliet West at Plainfield North, 7 p.m. Sept. 20

Joliet West beat Plainfield North in a Southwest Prairie Conference crossover matchup last season and will try to do it again. Dan Tito’s club finished 8-2 last year and earned the SPC East title. Plainfield North, meanwhile, is trying to extend a three-year playoff streak under coach Anthony Imbordino.

Week 5: Naperville North at Lockport, 6 p.m. Sept. 27

Lockport and Naperville North haven’t met since 2006 when Naperville North claimed a 33-3 playoff victory. They are now members of the Southwest Valley Blue and will play every year. The Porters won the Class 8A state title in 2021 and have reached the playoffs both seasons since, while the Huskies have reached the playoffs nine times in coach Sean Drendel’s 14 seasons, including the last three.

Week 6: Oswego at Bolingbrook, 7 p.m. Oct. 4

The two storied programs meet as members of the Southwest Prairie West Conference for the first time. The last time they met was in 2019 when Bolingbrook picked up a 31-30 win. The Raiders missed the playoffs last season in coach Titcus Pettigrew’s first season, but they will be looking to return this year. Oswego, meanwhile, has made the playoffs two of the last three seasons and 10 times in coach Brian Cooney’s 12 seasons.

Coach Jake Jaworski and Joliet Catholic Academy play Mt. Carmel for the first time since 2007 this season. (Gary Middendorf - gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com/Gary Middendorf)

Week 7: Joliet Catholic Academy at Mt. Carmel, 7 p.m. Oct. 11

It may be hard to believe, but these two behemoths - they are tied for the most state titles in Illinois history with 15 each - have not met since 2007 when the Caravan came away with a 21-20 win. It has always been a hard-fought game when the two get together, and coaches Jake Jaworski of JCA and Jordan Lynch of Mt. Carmel will most likely continue that tradition.

Week 8: Lincoln-Way West at Lockport, 6 p.m. Oct. 18

The Warriors are riding high after a 9-3 season last year under coach Luke Lokanc, the second time in the last three seasons that they made the playoffs. The two teams last played in 2022 when Lockport picked up a 34-28 victory.

Week 9: JCA at Providence Catholic, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 25

The Holy War continues in The Herald-News area. Last season, JCA knocked off Providence 31-21 in the Class 5A semifinals, but the year before, Providence scored a 24-14 win over the Hilltoppers in the second round of the playoffs en route to the Class 5A title game. It seems like the perfect way to end the regular season.