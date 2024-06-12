An early look at Princeton’s 2024 schedule

Princeton head football coach Ryan Pearson and the Tigers will kick off the 2024 season at home against Newman on Friday, Aug. 30. (Scott Anderson)

The Princeton Tiger football team will open the 2024 season at home coming off its fourth straight quarterfinal appearance.

Here’s an early look at the Tigers 2024 schedule which kicks off Friday, Aug. 30, with four home games and five games on the road.

Week 1 - The Tigers will open the season at home at Bryant Field against Newman in a Three Rivers crossover. The Tigers won last year’s game at Sterling, defeating the Comets (7-3) 20-0.

Week 2 - Another Three Rivers crossover awaits the Tigers at Rockridge for Week 2. The Three Rivers rivals last met in the 2022 season opener with the Tigers finishing strong for a 41-22 victory.

Week 3 - The Tigers return home to kick off Three Rivers Mississippi (East) play for Week 3 against Sherrard, which switches divisions with the conference realignment for 2024. The two Tigers last met in 2019 at Sherrard with Princeton winning 49-14. Sherrard finished 3-6 last year, going 2-4 in the Three Rivers Rock (West).

Week 4 - A trip to longtime rival Kewanee awaits the Tigers in Week 4. The Tigers beat the Boilermakers 37-14 last year. That was the only loss of the regular season for the Boilermakers, who lost in the 4A playoff openers.

Week 5 - The Week 5 date will send the Tigers back to Monmouth for the third time in 17 games. They opened the 2023 season with a 40-0 rout over Monmouth-Roseville (6-5) and returned for a Class 3A second-round matchup, defeating the Titans 35-0.

Week 6 - Princeton welcomes rival Hall to the “Jungle” for a Week 6 battle. The Tigers shut out the Red Devils 54-0 last year. The Red Devils, who went 3-6 last year, have a new coach this year in Logan Larson, who was an assistant coach at 2023 Class 2A runner-up Athens for three years.

Week 7 - The Tigers will travel to Mendota to face the longtime rival Trojans. Princeton beat the Trojans (1-8) 55-0 last year and 70-21 in its last trip to Mendota in 2022.

Week 8 - Three Rivers newcomer Aledo Mercer County travels to Princeton for a crossover game in Week 8. Mercer County comes from the Lincoln Trail Conference, trading places with Bureau Valley. The Golden Eagles went 6-4 last year, bowing out 41-14 in a Class 2A playoff opener.

Week 9 - The regular-season final sends the Tigers to Erie-Prophetstown to face the Panthers in a Three Rivers crossover. E-P went 3-6 last season. In their last meeting, the Tigers rolled to a 49-7 Week 9 victory in 2019.