Geneseo names Matt Furlong as new head coach

Matt Furlong, 42, a defensive coordinator for Cary-Grove High School, shown with his wife, Monica, step-daughter Makenzy, and son Bryant, has been named as the next head football coach at Geneseo. (Photo provided by Geneseo High School)

GENESEO – The Geneseo Maple Leafs have found their new head coach.

Matt Furlong, 42, a defensive coordinator for Cary-Grove High School, has been named as the next head coach for the Maple Leafs, the school announced in a press release.

He will teach in history and driver education at Geneseo. His hire is subject to formal approval by Geneseo’s Board of Education, which will hold its next meeting on Jan. 11.

“We’re walking into a situation where there is already a great foundation on so many levels,” Furlong said in the press release. “My challenge is to continue honoring the traditions while building on what’s been created, from the football program, to the school, to the community. We’re looking forward to being in a family-oriented place that really values its community.”

Furlong will take over one of the most storied football programs in the state where Geneseo has won four state championships with five runner-up finishes and an overall 76-39 playoffs record over 43 appearances.

Larry Johnsen Jr. retired after 20 years as the Geneseo coach after the 2023 season. He stepped down with 145-67 record, just one win shy of the school record of the legendary Bob Reade (146-21-4).

Furlong served as defensive coordinator for Carey-Grove when it won Illinois 6A state championships in 2018, 2021 and 2023 and was also on staff for its 2009 state championship.

“Matt is an outstanding coach and teacher who has been integral to the success of our program for the last 20 years,” Cary-Grove head coach Brad Seaburg said in the Geneseo release. “He is innovative, creative, and relentless in his preparation from week to week. No one prepares more than Coach Furlong and our defenses showed just that.”

Furlong grew up in the Quad Cities, attending Davenport Assumption and Augustana College.

“All of our family is living in the area, so we’ve had a desire to move back,” Furlong said in the release. “When the Geneseo role opened up, between the football program, the community, and the schools, it just made sense from both a family and professional perspective.