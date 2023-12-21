Lincoln-Way East’s JT Poynton finds home at Army, plus much more in the Herald-News Signing Day roundup

Lincoln-Way East’s JT Poynton nearly comes away with a pick as he breaks up a pass intended for Lockport’s Hyatt Timosciek. (Gary Middendorf - gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com/Gary Middendorf)

Four days after visiting the U.S. Military Academy in West Point, N.Y., Lincoln-Way East defensive back JT Poynton was all in.

Poynton signed his National Letter of Intent to play for Army as part of National Signing Day on Wednesday. His teammate, offensive lineman Josh Janowski, signed with Iowa.

“I visited Saturday and I loved it,” Poynton said. “It was perfect. As soon as I got offered, I knew I was going to highly consider it. When I got there, I was the only one on a visit there. The coaches were supposed to be out traveling, seeing other recruits, but they came in just to see me, so I knew that was going to be special.

“They treated me so well. As soon as I got to the airport, I called and told them I was going to commit. Getting to sign and make it official is really exciting for me.”

Poynton decided he was ready to take on the extra commitment that comes with attending a military academy.

“It is definitely different going to a military academy,” he said. “It wasn’t something I was considering at first, but now I know it’s going to help me down the line in life. It’s going to be a grind, for sure, but it’s going to be worth it. I’m looking forward to it.”

Poynton shared a memorable moment with his dad, Tom, after returning from West Point and making his decision.

“I’m not a very emotional guy, but my dad came up to me (Monday) and was like, ‘I’m so proud of you, man,’” Poynton said. “He coached me for probably 10 years on the youth level. He played at Miami of Ohio and he loves football, so it means everything to me.

“Coach Z (Rob Zvonar) and my dad are the two people who stand out to me for helping me in my football career and academic career.”

Janowski, meanwhile, had been committed to Iowa since January.

“It’s a dream come true and it’s kind of crazy that it’s official,” he said.

Janowski has heard a lot of jokes about the struggling offense at Iowa, which is 10-3 but averaging just 16.6 points.

“I don’t really mind it too much,” he said. “It’s part of how football is. I know I’m going to get there and we’re all going to work hard. I know the program is a great program that’s known for development and I’m blessed to be in this position.”

Joliet Catholic defensive lineman Dillan Johnson (76) zeroes in on making a tackle in the Class 5A State Championship game. (Photo courtesy of Piton Media)

Badger buddies: Joliet Catholic defensive lineman Dillan Johnson and Bolingbrook receiver Kyan Berry-Johnson are both officially headed to the Big Ten after signing with Wisconsin on Wednesday.

Johnson, who was named the Herald-News Defensive Player of the Year after recording 82 tackles and 10 sacks while leading the Hilltoppers to a runner-up finish in Class 5A, was originally committed to Northwestern before switching to the Badgers after Wildcats coach Pat Fitzgerald was fired in the wake of a hazing scandal.

Johnson, rated a three-star and the No. 16 recruit in Illinois in the Class of 2024 by Rivals, may be a two-sport athlete at Wisconsin. A three-time state champion wrestler, he has not yet decided whether he will try to continue to compete on the mat.

Berry-Johnson, who had been committed to Wisconsin since April, is rated as a four-star and the No. 7 recruit in the state by Rivals. He had over 2,100 all-purpose yards this fall.

Bolingbrook's Kyan Berry-Johnson catches a pass to complete a touchdown during a game against Lockport on Friday Oct. 13, 2023 at Bolingbrook High School (Adam Jomant for Shaw Local News Network/Adam Jomant)

Lemont trio: Lemont had three players sign Wednesday. Offensive lineman Jacob Katauskas signed with Coastal Carolina, tight end/defensive lineman AJ Carlson pledged his intent to Dayton and quarterback Nathan Kunickis is headed for the Ivy League, signing with Brown.

Signed, sealed, delivered: Minooka offensive lineman Brady Barrowman is heading to the MAC, signing with Ball State. Meanwhile, a pair of New Lenox schools are sending players to in-state FBS programs as Lincoln-Way Central kicker Drew Schiller signed with Eastern Illinois and Providence Catholic defensive lineman Jack Bochenczak is headed to Illinois State as a preferred walk-on.