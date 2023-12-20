Mount Carmel’s Darrion Dupree makes it official, signs with Wisconsin

Mount Carmel running back Darrion Dupree poses with his family during a signing day ceremony in the Chicago school Wednesday.

CHICAGO – Darrion Dupree never wavered from Wisconsin even when other schools continued to show interest in him.

Mount Carmel’s running back remembered the strong connection he built with the Badgers and didn’t feel tempted to change his mind. Dupree made that connection official Wednesday, signing his national letter of intent to Wisconsin along with his Caravan teammates.

“They just still kept up the same energy,” Dupree said. “Obviously I feel like I would still be developed and improved going there.”

Dupree committed to the Badgers in July but other schools continued to reach out for the talented dual-threat running back. Rivals lists Dupree as a four-star running back while 247Sports has him as a three-star. Both list him as the top rusher in the state.

Alabama made things interesting when it offered in August, but Dupree remained committed to his decision to Wisconsin and didn’t let the name change his mind.

“I give him a lot of credit, especially in this day and age when you commit before the season and you’re a high-profile athlete like himself, he stuck with Wisconsin, he felt like it was home,” Mount Carmel coach Jordan Lynch said. “He loved the coaches, loved the players, he loved the atmosphere at Wisconsin.”

Dupree had offers from many of the top Power Five programs in the nation. Michigan, Notre Dame, Washington Northwestern, Missouri, Illinois, Iowa were all among the teams who offered.

But Dupree enjoyed the strong relationships that he built with the Badgers and enjoyed how much the school reminded him of Mount Carmel.

“I liked the vibes the students were giving me,” Dupree said. “That’s what I liked and why I chose it.”

Dupree showed off his abilities both as a runner and a receiver to help the Caravan win the Class 7A state title for a second straight season. He came back from a foot injury that kept him out of last season’s playoffs and rushed for 1,092 yards with 16 touchdowns while catching 42 passes for 755 yards and eight touchdowns. Dupree was named the CCL/ESCC Blue Most Valuable Player.

Lynch is excited to see how Dupree can use his talents in the Big Ten. Although Wisconsin has traditionally produced some of the best running backs in the nation throughout its history, the Badgers have moved to a more passing offense under head coach Luke Fickell.

Dupree has shown his ability to do both and is excited to see how he can contribute for the Badgers from day one.

“A kid like him who can split out, catch balls and run balls,” Lynch said, “I think it’s a great fit for him.”