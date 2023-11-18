Amboy routs Ridgewood, wins I8FA state championship

MONMOUTH – For the first time since 1984, the Amboy Clippers are state football champions.

The Amboy-LaMoille-Ohio co-op capped a 13-0 season with a 74-22 win over the Ridgewood Spartans in the Illinois 8-Man Football Association state championship game Friday night at April Zorn Memorial Stadium at Monmouth College.

The Clippers needed only two plays and 35 seconds to score the first touchdown of the game. Senior running back Landon Whelchel ripped off a 61-yard run on the first play from scrimmage. On the next play, junior quarterback Eddie Jones rolled right and found senior tight end Brennan Blaine at the goal line for a 5-yard touchdown pass.

Amboy struck again barely a minute later after recovering a fumble at the Ridgewood 29 on the ensuing kickoff. The three-play scoring drive, which stretched the lead to 14-0 with 10:13 left in the first quarter, was capped by a 24-yard touchdown run up the middle by junior fullback Quinn Leffelman.

Amboy’s Landon Whelchel gets away from Ridgewood’s Sean Watt during the I8FA championship Friday, Nov.17, 2023 at Monmouth College (Alex T. Paschal)

Senior defensive lineman Landon Montavon recovered a fumble on the first play of the Spartans’ next possession, and the Clippers’ offense capitalized in one play. Jones found Blaine in the left flat for a 40-yard touchdown pass, pushing the lead to 22-0 with 8:45 to play in the first quarter.

After senior defensive lineman Austin Heath blocked a punt and Amboy recovered at the Ridgewood 29, the Clippers scored in one play. Jones went deep to Blaine for a 29-yard touchdown pass to stretch the lead to 30-0 midway through the first.

Whelchel rushed for a 60-yard touchdown, a 63-yard touchdown and a 35-yard touchdown in the first half as he racked up 239 yards on eight carries.

Blaine added a 12-yard touchdown run midway through the second quarter, and Amboy junior linebacker Brayden Klein had a 27-yard pick six to push the lead to 60-0 with 6:28 to play in the first half.

Jones went 3-for-4 passing for 97 yards and three touchdowns – all to Blaine on his first three pass attempts of the first half. Blaine caught three passes for 74 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for a 12-yard touchdown before halftime.

Junior running back Josh McKendry rushed for a 19-yard touchdown late in the third quarter to cap the scoring for Amboy.

Ridgewood senior quarterback Ryle Catour passed for 47 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 84 yards, senior running back Preston Moriarity caught three passes for 27 yards and two touchdowns, and sophomore running back Wes Sandberg added a 2-yard touchdown run for the Spartans.

Whelchel finished with 259 yards and 3 TDs on 10 carries Leffelman rushed for 50 yards and one TD on five carries.