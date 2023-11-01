McHenry County area: Northwest Herald playoff capsules for second-round games

CLASS 8A

No. 8 Huntley (9-1) at No. 24 St. Ignatius (7-3)

When: 7 p.m. Friday.

About the Red Raiders: Huntley defeated Niles West 26-14 in the first round. … The Red Raiders are in the playoffs for the eighth time in nine years. … RB Haiden Janke had another big game last week with 152 yards and three touchdowns, making it his fifth three-TD game this season. … QB Braylon Bower has completed 74.5% of his passes for 1,274 yards and 14 touchdowns. … The Raiders made their longest playoff run in school history in 2001 when they lost to Driscoll in the Class 4A semifinals. With a win, they can equal their best run in the larger classes with the 2016 team that reached the Class 8A quarterfinals. … Huntley was ranked No. 7 in The Associated Press Class 8A poll. Its only loss was to Prairie Ridge 27-14 in Week 4.

About the Wolfpack: St. Ignatius beat Joliet West 39-6 in the first round. … The Wolfpack lost to Prairie Ridge 21-19 in last year’s Class 6A semifinals, which was the third playoff appearance in school history. … St. Ignatius started the season 2-3 and has won five consecutive games since. The Wolfpack’s last loss came against Nazareth, 21-13 in Week 5. … St. Ignatius’ other losses were against Fenwick (27-13) in Week 2 and Brother Rice (28-6) in Week 3. … Defensive lineman Justin Scott (6-foot-4, 310 pounds) is one of the state’s top players, a five-star recruit, and committed to Ohio State. Scott was the CCL/ESCC Green Division Lineman of the Year.

Up next: The winner advances to meet the winner between No. 16 Neuqua Valley (7-3) vs. No. 1 Loyola (10-0) in the quarterfinals.

FND pick: St. Ignatius.

Cary-Grove’s Logan Abrams carries the ball against Libertyville in first-round Class 6A playoff football action at Cary Friday. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

CLASS 6A

No. 3 Cary-Grove (8-2) at No. 11 Highland Park (7-3)

When: 2 p.m. Saturday.

About the Trojans: C-G defeated Libertyville 49-6 in the first round. … The Trojans are 58-24 in their playoff history with Class 6A state championships in 2009, 2018 and 2021. C-G has won six consecutive playoff games and won 13 of its last 14 postseason games. … C-G’s offense is really clicking with FB Logan Abrams (1,140 yards), RB Andrew Prio (852) and QB Peyton Seaburg (526). Abrams is second in the area with 16 rushing touchdowns and Prio averages 14.2 yards a carry. … The Trojans are in the playoff for the 18th time in 19 years and advanced to at least the quarterfinals all but three times during that run.

About the Giants: Highland Park beat Chicago Mather 56-6 in the first round. … The Giants finished second in the Central Suburban Conference North Division behind Maine West, which they lost to 20-19. … Highland Park’s other losses came to Deerfield (21-16) in Week 2 and Conant (64-34) in Week 4. … The Giants have won five consecutive games since a 2-3 start. … Highland Park’s win last week was its first playoff victory since 2009. The Giants have made the postseason five times since 2013.

Up next: The winner advances to meet the winner between No. 7 Geneva (8-2) vs. No. 15 Lake Forest (6-4) in the quarterfinals next week.

FND pick: Cary-Grove.