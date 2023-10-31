Friday Night Drive’s Team of the Week for Round 1 of the 2023 playoffs

The Friday Night Drive Team of the Week for Round 1 of the 2023 IHSA playoffs is here.

After 2,648 people voted, tallying 5,168 total votes, we are proud to announce the Team of the Week. Thank you to our presenting sponsor: Schweickert, Ganassin, Krzak, Rundio, LLP.

Team of the Week MVP: Braden Meyer, Lincoln-Way Central, WR

Team of the Week: 2023 Playoffs, Round 1

Quarterback

Ethan Kohl, Bradley-Bourbonnais

2 passing TDs, 3 rushing TDs, 180 passing yards, 51 rushing yards against St. Charles North

Will Lott, Princeton

Completed 7-10 passes for 105 yards, 2 TDS in 44-7 win over PBL, also had INT on defense

Burke Gautcher, Sycamore

Completed 7-of-9 passes for 186 yards and three touchdowns, plus had an interception on defense in a win over Evergreen Park

Running Back

Andrew Prio, Cary-Grove

10 carries, 194 yards, 1 TD in 49-6 Class 6A first-round win over Libertyville. Had another long run nullified by penalty.

Kesler Collins, FCW

6-3, 202-pound senior ran for 266 yards and five touchdowns on 16 carries in Falcons’ 52-0 eight-man win over South Beloit

Noah Battle, Downers Grove North

217 total yards, 4 TDs in win over Kenwood

Receiver

Braden Meyer, Lincoln-Way Central

Ran for a 7-yard touchdown and passed for a 5-yard score with 1:58 remaining in Central’s first playoff win in six years

Jake Hornok, Cary-Grove

2 receptions, 50 yards, 1 TD and was key blocking contributor as Trojans beat Libertyville 49-6 in Class 6A game.

Payton Turner, Joliet West

4 catches, 52 yds, TD in 39-6 loss to St. Ignatius

Offensive Line

Aydan Radke, FCW

The Falcons’ center helped clear the way for FCW’s 435 rushing yards in win over South Beloit

Payne Miller, Princeton

Helped Tigers total 409 net yards, 302 rushing in 44-7 win over PBL, also had QB sack

Defensive Line

Drew Novotney, FCW

285-pound senior blocked a punt, recorded a quarterback sack and added 1 1/2 tackles for loss in the Falcons’ home win

Jarveion Brown, Joliet West

Fumble recovery, tackle for loss in 39-6 loss to St. Ignatius

Travis Dudycha, Huntley

Had a PBU and recovered a blocked punt in the end zone as the Red Raiders beat Niles West 26-14 in their Class 8A first-round game.

Chris Peura, Seneca

Senior had four tackles, two sacks and a fumble recovery for an Irish defense that allowed only 57 total yards 45-0 2A win over Dwight co-op

Linebacker

Ian Moran, Cary-Grove

5 solos, 6 assists in 49-6 win over Libertyville in Class 6A first-round win. Trojans were ahead 42-0 before Wildcats scored

Eli Limouris, Glenbard West

1 INT against Naperville North in 23-8 victory

Common Green, Princeton

4 tackles, 1 sack in 44-7 win over PBL

Diego Garcia, Sycamore

Had an interception and a tackle for a loss in the win over Evergreen Park

Defensive Back

Josh Kahley, Batavia

1 INT in win against Brother Rice

Luke Leverett, Providence

3 interceptions, plus pick on 2-pt conversion, sealed win and tied state record for picks in a 5A playoff game (8 others)

Cale Ledergerber, Sterling

2 INTs for touchdowns, ran for 106 yards