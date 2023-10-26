Daily Chronicle first-round football playoff previews

Class 6A

No. 9 Kaneland (6-3) at No. 8 Riverside-Brookfield (7-2)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Kaneland was a 35-14 winner in the first round of the playoffs last year in Maple Park.

About the Knights: Troyer Carlson returned to quarterback for Kaneland last week after missing almost two weeks with an ankle injury. He was hurt in a 45-0 win against Marengo, missed most of that game, then sat out in a 28-7 win against Woodstock North before returning last week in a 42-7 win against La Salle-Peru. He has completed 95 of 145 passes for 1,681 yards with 18 touchdowns and four interceptions. Aric Johnson has 35 catches for 839 yards and nine scores, while Dom DeBlasio has 27 catches for 484 yards and four scores. DeBlasio took over at quarterback while Carlson was hurt, and the Knights ran the ball more. But now coach Michael Thorgesen said the Knights can shift back to their regular offense with DeBlasio out wide and Carlson under center.

About the Bulldogs: Riverside-Brookfield secured its home game with a 35-20 win against Rich Township. Quarterback Diego Gutierrez, who was injured for a chunk of the season, returned in the victory. The game was tied last year at the half, but the Knights scored 28 points in the third quarter to take command. Gutierrez had a pair of touchdown passes in the loss.

Friday Night Drive pick: Kaneland

Class 5A

No. 12 Evergreen Park (6-3) at No. 5 Sycamore (8-1)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Sycamore was a 48-21 winner in a first-round playoff game in 2021.

About the Mustangs: Not only did Evergreen Park face Sycamore in 2021, when the Spartans reached a 5A semifinal, but they also played in 2019, with the Spartans winning 59-7 en route to a 5A semifinal. They went 3-2 against teams with winning records, but played only one team with more than six wins, losing 41-0 to Richards. It was the only time they were shut out and one of only two games they didn’t reach the 20-point mark.

About the Spartans: The Spartans are coming off a 22-13 loss at Morris, spotting the home team the first 15 points. They turned it over three times in the second half on consecutive drives, all when they were moving the ball and poised for a score. The Spartans like to get pressure in opposing teams’ backfields, with Diego Garcia and Miles Galindo notching eight tackles for loss apiece, while Burke Gautcher has seven. Gautcher also has a team-best three interceptions and is second on the team with 548 rushing yards from his quarterback spot. Carter York has been Gautcher’s top target with 17 catches for 310 yards and three touchdowns. He also has two interceptions on the year – including, like Gautcher, one last week against Morris.

FND pick: Sycamore

Illinois 8-Man Football Association

No. 15 Hiawatha (4-5) at No. 2 Amboy (9-0)

When: 2 p.m. Saturday

Last matchup: Amboy was a 26-12 winner at home in Week 6 last year.

About the Hawks: Hiawatha coach Kenny McPeek said the Hawks will have to play the perfect game to come away with the upset bid. The teams have played the past two seasons, with the Clippers winning both, including 60-36 in 2021. McPeek said the team is grateful for another week of football. He said the Hawks played their worst half of football last week in a 40-24 loss at Peoria Heights (3-6). He said win or lose he wants the season to end on a positive note, not a bad one like last week.

About the Clippers: Amboy lost 44-36 to West Central in the I8FA state championship in 2022 after a 2021 state semifinals appearance. This is the Clippers’ first undefeated season since 1986 (before they switched to eight-man football). Running back Landon Whelchel and fullback Quinn Leffelman lead a dangerous backfield. Tight end/defensive end Brennan Blaine was an I8FA all-state selection last season, compiling 1,191 receiving yards and 21 touchdowns, as well as 98 tackles, 14 sacks and 17 tackles for loss.

FND pick: Amboy