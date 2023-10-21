Steve Soucie’s IHSA football playoff projection: Week 9 Saturday updates

I expect multiple revisions to my IHSA playoff projection.

I did not, however, expect these revisions.

Much of Week 9 speculation centers around the teams that enter the evening 4-4. What teams will upset the status quo by defeating a team with a better record? Which teams will fail to reach 5-4 despite having what appears to be a favorable matchup?

Usually the column of teams that fight their way into the draw against what appear to be tough odds is significant and last year’s playoffs produced double digit teams that fought the odds.

We had two early in the process on Friday: Brother Rice and Homewood-Flossmoor. And despite several close calls, the list never grew. The Crusaders and Vikings were the lone teams that fought their way in so to speak.

Conversely, there are usually a small handful of teams that fall victim to a spoiler. That list rarely moves from more than maybe two or three. That list, on the other hand, grew and kept growing over the course of Week 9. Stockton, Deerfield, DePaul Prep, Moline, Marion, Illini West and Hamilton County all were unable to lock in that fifth win as was expected when the evening began.

As such the possibility four-win teams continued to grow and we started the night with the projection producing two teams that were expected to be needed to fill the field, that number exploded to seven by the end of the evening. Currently, those seven teams are Nazareth, Glenbrook South, Sterling, Plainfield North, Taft, Quincy Notre Dame and LaSalle-Peru.

But there’s even wiggle in this group. Taft’s place would only be locked in with a Saturday win over Westinghouse, without it does not reach the required four victories. LaSalle-Peru’s spot is also hanging by a thread as LaSalle-Peru are currently tied in projected playoff points. LaSalle-Peru is guaranteed to pick up one more point today as Ottawa and Woodstock, both LaSalle-Peru opponents this season. Marist has one point available to pick up to pass LaSalle-Peru, but will need Loyola to defeat Mount Carmel on Saturday afternoon to get it.

There’s also potential for some movement in Saturday’s limited slate of other games. Bremen could fight its way into the field by defeating favored Hillcrest, which would oust one of the 4-win teams if that happens.

Agricultural Science needs a win over Little Village Saturday to lock up its fifth win. If the Cyclones fail to get that victory, that would open up yet another spot for a 4-win team.

And then finally, Noble/Rowe-Clark and Noble/Hansberry are playing an elimination game that largely affects the fields in Class 2A/3A. If Rowe-Clark wins there must be a spot created in the Class 2A field, if Noble/Hansberry wins the projection would remain unchanged.

Here are the latest projected brackets with Saturday morning emphasis placed on the tiebreakers and adjusting for the current admission of LaSalle-Peru in the field over Marist for the final spot.

Class 7A

Class 6A

Class 5A

Class 4A

Class 3A

Class 2A

Class 1A