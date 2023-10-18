Daily Chronicle Week 9 preview capsules

DUPAGE VALLEY CONFERENCE

Metea Valley (0-8, 0-5) at DeKalb (2-6, 1-4)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: DeKalb won 48-23 in Aurora in Week 4 of this season.

About the Mustangs: Daniel Pere had a 75-yard kickoff return in the loss to the Barbs in Week 4. Lucas Van Vlerah nearly had an interception in the loss last time, but was flagged for pass interference. The 23 points the Mustangs scored is still the most they’ve scored all year, and the only other time they broke 20 was in a 49-21 loss at Naperville Central last week. They’ve only played one game decided by less than 21 points, a 15-12 loss to Plainfield Central in Week 2.

About the Barbs: DeKalb has lost all four games since the teams last played, and have managed six points in the last two weeks. They’ve given up at least 40 in each game. Coach Derek Schneeman said he is hoping for a fast start for the Barbs. He said they’ve dug themselves a big hole the past two weeks against Naperville Central and Neuqua Valley. Against the Mustangs, Xavier Dandridge had a 99-yard kickoff return for a score. Just six minutes of game time later, Dandridge scored on a sweep. In that 6:03 stretch the Barbs outscored the Mustangs 34-7. Cole Latimer threw three touchdowns in the game, all to Davon Grant.

Friday Night Drive pick: DeKalb

KISHWAUKEE RIVER/INTERSTATE 8 WHITE

Sycamore (8-0, 5-0) at Morris (8-0, 5-0)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Sycamore was a 28-0 winner last year.

About the Spartans: Sycamore’s defense has only given up more than seven points once this year, a 22-21 win against Kaneland. The Knights led in the fourth quarter of that one, as they did in a 43-33 loss to Morris in Week 3. Junior quarterback and defensive back Burke Gautcher, who on Sunday committed to Iowa, leads the team with 47 tackles. He and Kyle Prebil have two interceptions each. Prebil has both of the Spartans’ defensive touchdowns this year. Miles Galindo has seven tackles for a loss this year to lead the team. Diego Garcia, Ethan Keicher and Tristan Countryman have two sacks each. Gautcher has completed 57% of his passes for 712 yards, eight touchdowns and an interception. He’s also run for 495, second behind Tyler Curtis’ 650 yards. Curtis also has a team-best nine touchdowns. The Spartans have turned the ball over nine times this year, and coach Joe Ryan said limiting those turnovers are going to be crucial against a defense like Morris, which has allowed an average of just over seven points per game in its five contests since the Kaneland game.

About Morris: Morris has had a grand total of one competitive game this season (a 43-33 win over Kaneland in Week 3) and seems to be playing at a higher gear. Morris already loudly avenged previous losses to Richmond-Burton in Week 6 (35-7) and now goes after removing another persistent thorn in its side recently, Sycamore. Both teams have explosive offenses and stingy defenses.

FND pick: Morris

Kaneland (5-3, 3-2) at La Salle-Peru (4-4, 2-3)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: The Knights won 28-7 in Maple Park last year.

About the Knights: Kaneland has its playoff spot all but assured, but not only did coach Michael Thorgesen said the Knights want to finish 6-3, he knows they are playing a Cavaliers team that absolutely needs a win to make the postseason. He said the Knights have been practicing for everything the Cavs may throw at them, including more than they’ve shown on film since they’re fighting for their lives. Quarterback Troyer Carlson missed last week’s win against Woodstock North with a foot injury, although he practiced Tuesday. Thorgesen said he’d be a game-time decision. Dom DeBlasio started in his place, leading a ground attack that featured him, Josh Mauthe and regular wide receiver Aric Johnson. If Carlson returns, DeBlasio and Johnson will return to wide receiver.

About the Cavaliers: La Salle-Peru needs to win Friday to become playoff eligible for the fourth season in a row. The Cavs are coming off a 49-0 loss to Sycamore, which was L-P’s fourth consecutive shutout loss to the Spartans. L-P is 0-3 against teams with winning records this season, losing by a combined 126-6. The Cavs managed just 154 offensive yards last week (90 passing, 64 rushing). On the season, QB Brendan Boudreau has thrown for 828 yards and nine touchdowns and rushed for 325 yards and four TDs, while Brady Romagnoli has run for 617 yards and four TDs. The L-P defense is allowing 26.9 points per game.

FND pick: Kaneland

BIG NORTHERN CONFERENCE

Rockford Lutheran (4-4, 4-4) at Genoa-Kingston (4-4, 4-4)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Genoa-Kingston won 42-20 in Rockford last year.

About the Crusaders: The Crusaders kept their playoff hopes alive last week with a 22-14 against Oregon. Oregon made a frantic rally to take the win but the Crusaders held it off. Lutheran broke through to the postseason last year for the first time since 2016, making the second round after a 5-4 regular season.

About the Cogs: Coach Cam Davekos said the Cogs are definitely feeling the pressure of a playoff situation on Friday and are leaning into the atmosphere. The winner gets at least an extra week while the season ends for the loser. Davekso said he was glad to see the performance Brady Brewick had last week running 25 times for 203 yards in a 52-13 win against Rock Falls after a couple of weeks of being held in check by Byron and Stillman Valley. The 52 points were as many as the Cogs had scored the previous four weeks combined. Peyton Meyer carried just four times for the Cogs against the Rockets, but each was at least 16 yards and he finished with 79 for the game.

FND pick: Genoa-Kingston

EIGHT-MAN FOOTBALL

Hiawatha (4-4) at Peoria Heights (2-6)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: First meeting

About the Hawks: Coach Kenny McPeek said the Hawks have been in playoff mode since they fell to 2-4 after a 54-26 loss to South Fork. Hiawatha beat Alden-Hebron (64-43) and Ashton-Franklin Center (46-22) in the two weeks since, and McPeek said the Hawks are determined to finish what they’ve started, get to 5-4, secure a playoff berth and see what happens in the postseason. Lucas Norvell leads the ground attack for the Hawks, while Tommy Butler has been punishing to opposing teams at linebacker.

About the Patriots: They moved to eight-man during the spring 2021 season but didn’t get to play a game. They won three games in their first full season at eight-man but have won three total games since. They were 2-43 in the five years leading up to the switch to eight-man, and last made the playoffs in 2015, finishing 5-5 and reaching the 3A field. They lost 27-26 at Alden-Hebron last week, their fourth loss in their last five games.

FND pick: Hiawatha

* Friday Night Drive’s Steve Soucie and Kevin Chlum contributed to this report.