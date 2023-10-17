Playoff picture: Princeton projected as a No. 3 seed in 3A

The Three Rivers Conference will be represented by at least five schools in the playoffs and as many as seven.

Three Rivers Mississippi (East) front-runner Princeton is aiming for another deep postseason run. It stands 7-1 heading into Friday’s game with rival Hall (3-5) with 37 playoff points (opponents wins) with the possibility of scoring 5-6 more in Week 9.

PHS, which is ranked No. 2 in Class 3A, projects as a No. 3 seed in the Class 3A northern bracket, according to Shaw Media’s Steve Soucie.

The Tigers are coming off back to back quarterfinal appearances earning a No. 1 seed last year and No. 2 seed in 2021.

Kewanee (7-1) stands to go in with an 8-1 record and 36 playoff points, guaranteed two more opponent wins this week. It is projected as a 4 seed in the south bracket in 4A. The Boilermakers play Aurora Central Catholic (3-5) on Friday.

Newman (6-2) with 37 playoff points, closes out against Mendota (1-7) and stands to gain 4-5 opponent wins. The Comets are projected as a 9 seed in 1A.

With an upset win at Morrison Friday, Bureau Valley (4-4) would lock up a 2A playoff berth with 41 opponent wins to date.

In the Three Rivers Rock Division, Rockridge (7-1) and Morrison (7-1) are favored to secure their eighth wins of the season. Their opponents wins are not high, however, with the Rockets at 30 heading into Week 9 and the Mustangs at 31. Morrison is projected as a 5 seed in 1A, Rockridge an 8 in 2A.

Monmouth-Roseville (4-4), with 40 opponents win to its credit, looks to punch its ticket in 3A against Sherrard (3-5). With its fifth win, the Titans would project as a 10 seed in the 3A North bracket.

St. Bede (5-3), now a member of the Chicago Prairie League, is playoff eligible, but can clinch a berth with an upset win over 2A ranked and undefeated Seneca (8-0). The Bruins projected as a 15 seed in 1A and have 36 opponents wins with 3-6 more to come this week.

Other area teams clinching playoff berths are Stark County (8-0) as a 2 seed, Annawan-Wethersfield (7-1) as a 4, Ottawa Marquette (6-2) as a 10 and Fulton (5-3) a 12 in 1A, Seneca (8-0) a 2 seed in 2A, Dixon (7-1) a 3 seed in 4A and Geneseo (6-2) a 9 seed in 5A.

LaSalle-Peru (4-4) needs a win over Kaneland (5-3) and bank on its high playoff points (41) to get in.

Amboy-LaMoille-Ohio (8-0) and Champaign St. Thomas More (1) are the only undefeated teams left in 8-Man football among the 28 schools playing this fall and will receive the top seeds with the Sabers the likely 1 seed in the 16-team field. The Clippers handed Martsinville (Week 3) and Milledgeville (Week 6) their only losses.