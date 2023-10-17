October 17, 2023
Playoff picture: Princeton projected as a No. 3 seed in 3A

St. Bede projects as 15 seed in 1A

By Kevin Hieronymus
St. Bede's Hunter Savage runs the ball as Marquette's Marcus Baker makes the tackle on Friday, Oct. 13, 2023 at Gould Stadium. The Bruins (5-3) seek their sixth win at Seneca Friday to clinch a playoff berth. (Scott Anderson)

The Three Rivers Conference will be represented by at least five schools in the playoffs and as many as seven.

Three Rivers Mississippi (East) front-runner Princeton is aiming for another deep postseason run. It stands 7-1 heading into Friday’s game with rival Hall (3-5) with 37 playoff points (opponents wins) with the possibility of scoring 5-6 more in Week 9.

PHS, which is ranked No. 2 in Class 3A, projects as a No. 3 seed in the Class 3A northern bracket, according to Shaw Media’s Steve Soucie.

The Tigers are coming off back to back quarterfinal appearances earning a No. 1 seed last year and No. 2 seed in 2021.

Kewanee (7-1) stands to go in with an 8-1 record and 36 playoff points, guaranteed two more opponent wins this week. It is projected as a 4 seed in the south bracket in 4A. The Boilermakers play Aurora Central Catholic (3-5) on Friday.

Newman (6-2) with 37 playoff points, closes out against Mendota (1-7) and stands to gain 4-5 opponent wins. The Comets are projected as a 9 seed in 1A.

With an upset win at Morrison Friday, Bureau Valley (4-4) would lock up a 2A playoff berth with 41 opponent wins to date.

In the Three Rivers Rock Division, Rockridge (7-1) and Morrison (7-1) are favored to secure their eighth wins of the season. Their opponents wins are not high, however, with the Rockets at 30 heading into Week 9 and the Mustangs at 31. Morrison is projected as a 5 seed in 1A, Rockridge an 8 in 2A.

Monmouth-Roseville (4-4), with 40 opponents win to its credit, looks to punch its ticket in 3A against Sherrard (3-5). With its fifth win, the Titans would project as a 10 seed in the 3A North bracket.

St. Bede (5-3), now a member of the Chicago Prairie League, is playoff eligible, but can clinch a berth with an upset win over 2A ranked and undefeated Seneca (8-0). The Bruins projected as a 15 seed in 1A and have 36 opponents wins with 3-6 more to come this week.

Other area teams clinching playoff berths are Stark County (8-0) as a 2 seed, Annawan-Wethersfield (7-1) as a 4, Ottawa Marquette (6-2) as a 10 and Fulton (5-3) a 12 in 1A, Seneca (8-0) a 2 seed in 2A, Dixon (7-1) a 3 seed in 4A and Geneseo (6-2) a 9 seed in 5A.

LaSalle-Peru (4-4) needs a win over Kaneland (5-3) and bank on its high playoff points (41) to get in.

Amboy-LaMoille-Ohio (8-0) and Champaign St. Thomas More (1) are the only undefeated teams left in 8-Man football among the 28 schools playing this fall and will receive the top seeds with the Sabers the likely 1 seed in the 16-team field. The Clippers handed Martsinville (Week 3) and Milledgeville (Week 6) their only losses.