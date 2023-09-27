Princeton climbs one spot to No. 3 in 3A

With a convincing 28-6 over 5A Sterling last week, Princeton climbed one spot to No. 3 in this week’s Associated Press Class 3A rankings.

The Tigers (4-1) received 82 points to move from No. 4 to No. 3 behind No. 1 Byron (5-0), which received 11 first-place votes and 128 points, and No. 2 Montini Catholic (5-0), which picked up the other two first-place votes and 118 points.

Wilmington (4-1) also moved up one spot to No. 4 while St. Joseph-Ogden (4-1) slipped from No. 3 to No. 5 with its first loss.

Rounding out the top 10 in 3A are Stanford Olympia (4-1/57 points), Durand-Pecatonia (5-0/54), Roxana (5-0/49), Williamsville (4-1/ 44) and DuQuion (5-0), which cracks the rankings for the first time at No. 10 with 19 points.

Rockridge (4-1) dropped one spot to No. 9 in 2A while Sterling Newman (4-1) remained at No. 7 in 1A. St. Bede received one vote in 1A.

All eight top-ranked teams retained their spots, including Lena-Winslow (1A), Maroa-Forsyth (2A), Rochester (4A), Crystal Lake Prairie Ridge (5A), East St. Louis (6A), Chicago Mt. Carmel (7A) and Loyola (8A).