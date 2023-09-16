Recapping week four scores from around the Kane County Chronicle coverage area

Here is a compilation of scores and stories from Week Four in Kane County from the staff of Shaw Local and its correspondents.

Batavia 45-21 over St. Charles North

Batavia senior running back Charlie Whelpley was all over the field, as the Bulldogs pulled away in the second half.

Jake Bartelson’s story: https://www.shawlocal.com/friday-night-drive/2023/09/16/charlie-whelpley-batavia-runs-past-st-charles-north/

Batavia’s Charlie Whelpley runs the ball through the St. Charles North defense during a game at St. Charles North on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023. (Sandy Bressner)

Wheaton North 35-14 over St. Charles East

“Wheaton North turned a pair of St. Charles East turnovers into first-quarter touchdowns, then came up with another key defensive stop late in the first half that resulted in a late score while building a 21-7 halftime lead.”

Craig Brueske’s story: https://www.shawlocal.com/friday-night-drive/2023/09/16/wheaton-north-uses-early-turnovers-to-pull-away-from-st-charles-east/

Geneva’s Talyn Taylor (1) makes a shoe string catch against Wheaton North’s Bryan Carmona (22) during a football game at Geneva High School on Friday, Oct 14, 2022. (Sean King for Shaw Local)

Geneva 41-7 over Lake Park

“The junior caught five passes for 119 yards and two touchdowns in addition to his first varsity touchdown pass.”

Paul LaTour’s story: https://www.shawlocal.com/friday-night-drive/2023/09/16/talyn-taylor-geneva-cruise-past-lake-park/

Other Scores

♦ Fenwick 17-16 over St. Francis

♦ Carmel Catholic 28-14 over Marmion

♦ Kaneland 42-0 over Woodstock