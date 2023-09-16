September 16, 2023
Recapping week four scores from around the Kane County Chronicle coverage area

By Jacob Bartelson
Batavia quarterback Ryan Boe (center) is sacked by St. Charles North’s Jake Furtney (right) and Joseph Vavra during a game at St. Charles North on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023.

Here is a compilation of scores and stories from Week Four in Kane County from the staff of Shaw Local and its correspondents.

Batavia 45-21 over St. Charles North

Batavia senior running back Charlie Whelpley was all over the field, as the Bulldogs pulled away in the second half.

Jake Bartelson’s story: https://www.shawlocal.com/friday-night-drive/2023/09/16/charlie-whelpley-batavia-runs-past-st-charles-north/

Batavia’s Charlie Whelpley runs the ball through the St. Charles North defense during a game at St. Charles North on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023.

Wheaton North 35-14 over St. Charles East

Wheaton North turned a pair of St. Charles East turnovers into first-quarter touchdowns, then came up with another key defensive stop late in the first half that resulted in a late score while building a 21-7 halftime lead.”

Craig Brueske’s story: https://www.shawlocal.com/friday-night-drive/2023/09/16/wheaton-north-uses-early-turnovers-to-pull-away-from-st-charles-east/

Geneva’s Talyn Taylor (1) makes a shoe string catch against Wheaton North’s Bryan Carmona (22) during a football game at Geneva High School on Friday, Oct 14, 2022.

Geneva 41-7 over Lake Park

“The junior caught five passes for 119 yards and two touchdowns in addition to his first varsity touchdown pass.”

Paul LaTour’s story: https://www.shawlocal.com/friday-night-drive/2023/09/16/talyn-taylor-geneva-cruise-past-lake-park/

Other Scores

Fenwick 17-16 over St. Francis

Carmel Catholic 28-14 over Marmion

Kaneland 42-0 over Woodstock