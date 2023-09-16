Recapping week four scores from around the Kane County Chronicle coverage area

Here is a compilation of scores and stories from Week Four in Kane County from the staff of Shaw Local and its correspondents.
Batavia 45-21 over St. Charles North
Batavia senior running back Charlie Whelpley was all over the field, as the Bulldogs pulled away in the second half.
Jake Bartelson’s story: https://www.shawlocal.com/friday-night-drive/2023/09/16/charlie-whelpley-batavia-runs-past-st-charles-north/
Wheaton North 35-14 over St. Charles East
“Wheaton North turned a pair of St. Charles East turnovers into first-quarter touchdowns, then came up with another key defensive stop late in the first half that resulted in a late score while building a 21-7 halftime lead.”
Craig Brueske’s story: https://www.shawlocal.com/friday-night-drive/2023/09/16/wheaton-north-uses-early-turnovers-to-pull-away-from-st-charles-east/
Geneva 41-7 over Lake Park
“The junior caught five passes for 119 yards and two touchdowns in addition to his first varsity touchdown pass.”
Paul LaTour’s story: https://www.shawlocal.com/friday-night-drive/2023/09/16/talyn-taylor-geneva-cruise-past-lake-park/
Other Scores
♦ Fenwick 17-16 over St. Francis
♦ Carmel Catholic 28-14 over Marmion
♦ Kaneland 42-0 over Woodstock