Friday Night Drive’s Team of the Week for Week 2 of the 2023 season

The Friday Night Drive Team of the Week for Week 2 of the 2023 season is here.
After 4,607 people voted, tallying 7,175 total votes, we are proud to announce the Team of the Week. Thank you to our presenting sponsor: Schweickert, Ganassin, Krzak, Rundio, LLP.
Team of the Week MVP: Colton Gumino, Hersey, Quarterback
Team of the Week: Week 2, 2023
Quarterback
Colton Gumino, Hersey
22-of-26, 296 yards, 5 total TD (3 pass, 2 rush)
David Lopez, Marengo
11 of 17 for 129, 1 TD passing; 13-49 rushing; pressed into defensive service for first time and came up with crucial INT in 23-21 win over Woodstock.
Jackson Alcorn, Burlington Central
16-24, 300 yards 5 TDs
Running Back
Brett Centnarowicz, Johnsburg
21 for 184 rushing, 2 TDs, in 40-37 win over Reed-Custer.
Jake Melion, York
29 carries, 166 yards, 2 TDs in 42-13 win over Nazareth
Dylan Hodges, Sycamore
He had a 93-yard touchdown run, a 2-yard TD run and 110 rushing yards
Receiver
Chris Danko, York
4 catches, 79 yards, 2 TDs, 139 all-purpose yards in win over Nazareth
Ian Willis, St. Francis
9 catches, 137 yards, 3 TDs in win over Sterling
Charlie Whelpley, Batavia
6 receptions for 55 yards (and a fake punt rush for 25 yards)
Offensive Line
Frank Porcaro, Batavia
Vocal leader all night for Bulldogs
Rocco Sauer, Jacobs
Helped the Golden Eagles ran for 296 yards in their 28-7 win over Hampshire.
Defensive Line
Jack Trautmann, York
1 sack, blocked punt, pass break up and helped limit Nazareth to 15 yards rushing
Mitchell Ragusa, Joliet Catholic
Senior recorded two quarterback sacks and a defensive fumble recovery in rivalry win over Providence
Bryan McGladdery, Burlington Central
5 tackles, 1 PBU, 1 sack
Logan Garcia, Richmond-Burton
Had an 24-yard interception return TD as Rockets beat Quincy Notre Dame 25-6. R-B held Raiders to 138 total yards.
Linebacker
Connor Anderson, Cary-Grove
4 solo tackles, 13 assists in Trojans’ 17-15 win over Crystal Lake Central.
Dom Beres, St. Francis
17 tackles in win over Sterling
Landon Egler, Sycamore
His fourth-down sack ended any chance of a Simeon comeback as the defense allowed six points.
Ben Fiegel, Batavia
Blocked field goal
Defensive Back
Maddux Malachuk, Johnsburg
Came up with critical late interception that helped seal the 40-37 victory for the Skyhawks. He got the pick and Johnsburg scored to go up 40-29.
Braden Erwin, Lincoln-Way West
2 interceptions
Jashawn Echols, Lincoln-Way East
Echols led the swarm of Griffins defenders who stacked up Batavia’s ballcarrier on a do-or-die two-point conversion in L-W East’s 14-13 win