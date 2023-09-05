Friday Night Drive’s Team of the Week for Week 2 of the 2023 season

The Friday Night Drive Team of the Week for Week 2 of the 2023 season is here.

After 4,607 people voted, tallying 7,175 total votes, we are proud to announce the Team of the Week. Thank you to our presenting sponsor: Schweickert, Ganassin, Krzak, Rundio, LLP.

Team of the Week MVP: Colton Gumino, Hersey, Quarterback

Team of the Week: Week 2, 2023

Quarterback

Colton Gumino, Hersey

22-of-26, 296 yards, 5 total TD (3 pass, 2 rush)

David Lopez, Marengo

11 of 17 for 129, 1 TD passing; 13-49 rushing; pressed into defensive service for first time and came up with crucial INT in 23-21 win over Woodstock.

Jackson Alcorn, Burlington Central

16-24, 300 yards 5 TDs

Running Back

Brett Centnarowicz, Johnsburg

21 for 184 rushing, 2 TDs, in 40-37 win over Reed-Custer.

Jake Melion, York

29 carries, 166 yards, 2 TDs in 42-13 win over Nazareth

Dylan Hodges, Sycamore

He had a 93-yard touchdown run, a 2-yard TD run and 110 rushing yards

Receiver

Chris Danko, York

4 catches, 79 yards, 2 TDs, 139 all-purpose yards in win over Nazareth

Ian Willis, St. Francis

9 catches, 137 yards, 3 TDs in win over Sterling

Charlie Whelpley, Batavia

6 receptions for 55 yards (and a fake punt rush for 25 yards)

Offensive Line

Frank Porcaro, Batavia

Vocal leader all night for Bulldogs

Rocco Sauer, Jacobs

Helped the Golden Eagles ran for 296 yards in their 28-7 win over Hampshire.

Defensive Line

Jack Trautmann, York

1 sack, blocked punt, pass break up and helped limit Nazareth to 15 yards rushing

Mitchell Ragusa, Joliet Catholic

Senior recorded two quarterback sacks and a defensive fumble recovery in rivalry win over Providence

Bryan McGladdery, Burlington Central

5 tackles, 1 PBU, 1 sack

Logan Garcia, Richmond-Burton

Had an 24-yard interception return TD as Rockets beat Quincy Notre Dame 25-6. R-B held Raiders to 138 total yards.

Linebacker

Connor Anderson, Cary-Grove

4 solo tackles, 13 assists in Trojans’ 17-15 win over Crystal Lake Central.

Dom Beres, St. Francis

17 tackles in win over Sterling

Landon Egler, Sycamore

His fourth-down sack ended any chance of a Simeon comeback as the defense allowed six points.

Ben Fiegel, Batavia

Blocked field goal

Defensive Back

Maddux Malachuk, Johnsburg

Came up with critical late interception that helped seal the 40-37 victory for the Skyhawks. He got the pick and Johnsburg scored to go up 40-29.

Braden Erwin, Lincoln-Way West

2 interceptions

Jashawn Echols, Lincoln-Way East

Echols led the swarm of Griffins defenders who stacked up Batavia’s ballcarrier on a do-or-die two-point conversion in L-W East’s 14-13 win