Friday Night Drive’s Team of the Week for Week 1 of the 2023 season

The Friday Night Drive Team of the Week for Week 1 of the 2023 season is here.
After 6,061 people voted, tallying 8,971 total votes, we are proud to announce the Team of the Week. Thank you to our presenting sponsor: Schweickert, Ganassin, Krzak, Rundio, LLP.
Team of the Week MVP: Jack Rocen, Cary-Grove, Defensive Back
Team of the Week: Week 1, 2023
Quarterback
Sean Winton, York
13-for-17, 277 yards, 3 total TDs in starting debut in win over Glenbrook South
Juan Rico, Joliet West
Rico threw for two touchdowns and ran for another as Joliet West marked its first Week 1 win since 2015
Braylon Bower, Huntley
209 yards rushing, scored from 6 yards with 1:18 to play in 26-21 win over Crystal Lake Central
Running Back
Cole Klawikowski, Hampshire
21 rushes for 125 yards and four scores in 34-0 win over McHenry
Brady Brewick, Genoa-Kingston
The running back scored three times as the Cogs started the season with a 44-0 win over Rockford Christian
Payton Quaintance, FCW
Quaintance rushed for 214 yards and four TDs in Flanagan-Cornell/Woodland’s 35-20 upset of defending I8FA state champ West Central
Receiver
Matt Rodriguez, Lake Park
10 catches for 117 and a TD along with a 72 yard punt return for a TD.
Luke Mailander, York
7 catches, 221 yards, TD in win over Glenbrook South
Isaiah Brown, Batavia
4 catches, 68 yards, one touchdown
Offensive Line
Vinny Tiberi, Huntley
Helped lead QB Braylon Bower for 209 yards rushing and game-winning TD in fourth in 26-21 win over Crystal Lake Central.
Ty Terzick, La Salle-Peru
Helped L-P rack up 466 yards (307 rush, 159 pass), makes calls as center in L-P’s new offensive scheme, L-P won 34-14
Defensive Line
Joe Reiff, York
7 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, played both ways
Tristian Parish, Minooka
Recovered an early-game fumble, added a QB sack in Minooka’s rout of Rock Island
Carter Pope, Huntley
Helped the Red Raiders slow down a dynamic offense in 26-21 win over Crystal Lake Central
Linebacker
Mikey Claycombe, Oswego
6 solo tackles, 3 assists, 1 tackle for loss in a 13-0 win over Neuqua Valley
Diego Garcia, Sycamore
Had nine tackles and two sacks, plus two rushing touchdowns in a win over DeKalb
Nate Elstner, Lincoln-Way West
Notched two quarterback sacks in L-W West’s season-starting triumph over Plainfield Central
Jake Furtney, St. Charles North
Made the game-sealing tackle on a 4th-and-4 play to ice game
Defensive Back
Jack Rocen, Cary-Grove
6 tackles and a punt-return TD in 23-12 win over Burlington Central.
Jack Martens, Richmond-Burton
3 solo tackles, 4 assists and 2 PBUs on defense, also ran 6-92 yards and 2 TDs in 41-29 win over Marian Central.
Duke Mays, Johnsburg
The freshman had 2 INTs in his varsity debut, a 25-12 victory over Woodstock North.
Tyson Dambman, Dixon
75-yard kickoff return TD, fumble recovery