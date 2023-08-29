Friday Night Drive’s Team of the Week for Week 1 of the 2023 season

The Friday Night Drive Team of the Week for Week 1 of the 2023 season is here.

After 6,061 people voted, tallying 8,971 total votes, we are proud to announce the Team of the Week. Thank you to our presenting sponsor: Schweickert, Ganassin, Krzak, Rundio, LLP.

Team of the Week MVP: Jack Rocen, Cary-Grove, Defensive Back

Team of the Week: Week 1, 2023

Quarterback

Sean Winton, York

13-for-17, 277 yards, 3 total TDs in starting debut in win over Glenbrook South

Juan Rico, Joliet West

Rico threw for two touchdowns and ran for another as Joliet West marked its first Week 1 win since 2015

Braylon Bower, Huntley

209 yards rushing, scored from 6 yards with 1:18 to play in 26-21 win over Crystal Lake Central

Running Back

Cole Klawikowski, Hampshire

21 rushes for 125 yards and four scores in 34-0 win over McHenry

Brady Brewick, Genoa-Kingston

The running back scored three times as the Cogs started the season with a 44-0 win over Rockford Christian

Payton Quaintance, FCW

Quaintance rushed for 214 yards and four TDs in Flanagan-Cornell/Woodland’s 35-20 upset of defending I8FA state champ West Central

Receiver

Matt Rodriguez, Lake Park

10 catches for 117 and a TD along with a 72 yard punt return for a TD.

Luke Mailander, York

7 catches, 221 yards, TD in win over Glenbrook South

Isaiah Brown, Batavia

4 catches, 68 yards, one touchdown

Offensive Line

Vinny Tiberi, Huntley

Helped lead QB Braylon Bower for 209 yards rushing and game-winning TD in fourth in 26-21 win over Crystal Lake Central.

Ty Terzick, La Salle-Peru

Helped L-P rack up 466 yards (307 rush, 159 pass), makes calls as center in L-P’s new offensive scheme, L-P won 34-14

Defensive Line

Joe Reiff, York

7 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, played both ways

Tristian Parish, Minooka

Recovered an early-game fumble, added a QB sack in Minooka’s rout of Rock Island

Carter Pope, Huntley

Helped the Red Raiders slow down a dynamic offense in 26-21 win over Crystal Lake Central

Linebacker

Mikey Claycombe, Oswego

6 solo tackles, 3 assists, 1 tackle for loss in a 13-0 win over Neuqua Valley

Diego Garcia, Sycamore

Had nine tackles and two sacks, plus two rushing touchdowns in a win over DeKalb

Nate Elstner, Lincoln-Way West

Notched two quarterback sacks in L-W West’s season-starting triumph over Plainfield Central

Jake Furtney, St. Charles North

Made the game-sealing tackle on a 4th-and-4 play to ice game

Defensive Back

Jack Rocen, Cary-Grove

6 tackles and a punt-return TD in 23-12 win over Burlington Central.

Jack Martens, Richmond-Burton

3 solo tackles, 4 assists and 2 PBUs on defense, also ran 6-92 yards and 2 TDs in 41-29 win over Marian Central.

Duke Mays, Johnsburg

The freshman had 2 INTs in his varsity debut, a 25-12 victory over Woodstock North.

Tyson Dambman, Dixon

75-yard kickoff return TD, fumble recovery