BCR Week 7 Capsule Previews

BCR GAME OF THE WEEK

St. Bede (6-0, 3-0) at Princeton (6-0, 4-0)

Game time: 7 p.m. Friday, Bryant Field

Last meeting: Princeton 47-20 (2021)

About the Bruins: St. Bede beat Bureau Valley 31-20 in Saturday’s Homecoming game at the Academy. Senior QB John Brady rushed for two touchdowns and threw for another, as well as a conversion pass to his twin, Ryan. ... The Bruins, ranked No. 7 in Class 1A, are off to their first 6-0 start since the 1986 season when it went 7-0 and finished 8-2, bowing out to Amboy in the first round of the Class A playoffs. ... . “Definitely lots of hype this week and we have our hands full. They are outstanding in all phases and have incredible athletes. We are excited for the opportunity,” St. Bede coach Jim Eustice said.

About the Tigers: The Tigers are four-time defending conference champions and look to lock up their fifth straight Friday. They have been running roughshod through its schedule, outscoring its first six opponents 53.1 to 15. The No. 4 3A ranked Tigers shutout Newman (36-0) for the second straight year last week with a suffocating defense that had three interceptions. ... Augie Christiansen scored one touchdown by rush and another on a pass from Teegan Davis. ...The 37-point effort was PHS’ lowest since its opening 41-22 win at Rockridge. ... “Bede is playing really well right now and is a huge test for us. We know what we are up against and will need to step up our physicality against them if we want to have a chance,” PHS coach Ryan Pearson said. ... Princeton leads the all-time series 5-3.

FND Pick: Princeton.

Bureau Valley (1-5) at E-P (3-3)

Game time: 7 p.m. Friday.

Last meeting: E-P 35-12 (2021)

About the Storm: The Storm gave St. Bede a good battle Saturday before falling 31-20 Saturday. It is a game they can build off heading into their final three games of the season as the look for their first win since a Week 20-14 win over Sherrard. ... Junior Robert Novak ran for 82 yards and two touchdowns on 23 carries. ... BV stands 19-5 in the all-time series over Erie-Prophetstown, including its pre co-op days.

About the Panthers: E-P picked up a 19-6 nonconference win with Harvard last place in place of taking the forfeit win over Riverdale, winning 19-6. The Panthers remain playoff hopeful, but are in a must-win mode.

FND Pick: E-P.

Newman (3-3, 1-2) at Hall (3-3, 1-2)

Game time: 7 p.m. Friday.

Last meeting: Newman 43-0 (2021)

About the Comets: Newman was shutout for the second straight year by Princeton last week. ... Newman has won the last five meetings over Hall by a combined 194-30 margin (38.8.-6), including last year’s 43-0 whitewash. ...Mike Lemay has taken over the Comets’ helm from Brandon Kreczmer, who left after two seasons to join the coaching staff at Western Illinois University. He is the third Newman coach in four years. Newman has lost just once in eight games against Hall.

About the Red Devils: The playoffs have already started for the Red Devils, who have won two straight since its 1-3 start, and need to win out to guarantee a playoff berth, two to become eligible. It is the first time the Red Devils have won two straight games since the last time Randy Tieman was head coach in 2019. ... The Red Devils scored the first 26 points of the game on the way to a 26-15 win at Kewanee last week. Senior QB Mac Resetich rushed for 306 yards and three touchdowns and passed for an 81-yard TD strike to freshman Braden Curran. Resetich has rushed for 735 yards and 10 touchdowns the last two weeks and an area-best 1,324 yards/18 TDs through Hall’s first six games.

FND Pick: Hall.