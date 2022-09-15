BCR Friday Night Drive Capsules for Week 4

BCR GAME OF THE WEEK

St. Bede (3-0, 1-0) at Newman (2-1, 0-0)

Game time: Friday, 7 p.m.

Last meeting: St. Bede 13-7 (2021)

About the Bruins: It’s been an exciting start to the season for the Bruins. They rode a strong passing attack of QB John Brady (23-34, 269 yards, 2 TDs) to a 34-20 win at home Friday over Kewanee and now set their sights on a repeat win over Newman. With a win, the Bruins can become playoff eligible as they will pick up a forfeit win over Riverdale in Week 5. ... “We have a chance to beat Newman for the second straight year. How many other programs can say that?” SBA coach Jim Eustice said. “We were able to get one from them last year, and I’m sure they’re going to remember that. We’re going to their place. It’s a heck of an opportunity for us to try to get to 4-0 going into a bye week.” ... St. Bede started 3-0 in 2018 only to lose its next four and finish 4-5. The Bruins went 3-0 in the spring of 2021 before losing to Newman in heavy rain. The Bruins seek their first 4-0 start since 1997 when they finished 6-3, but did not make the playoffs. ... The Bruins avenged their lone loss of the 2021 spring season by beating the Comets 13-7 at the Academy last year. ... “It’s going to be a battle. They are very tough up front on both sides. They have improved every week and only will keep getting better,” Eusticee said.

About the Comets: Newman is the under the direction of its third head coach in four years. Mike Lemay has taken over the Comets helm from Brandon Kreczmer, who left after two seasons to join the coaching staff at Western Illinois University. Kreczmer, who succeeded longtime coach Mike Papoocia in 2019, led the Comets to their sixth state championship in his first year. ... After falling big to Rockridge 33-8 in Week 2, the Comets bounced back to edge Orion on the road, 13-12. Special teams played a big part, as both Comet touchdowns came directly from punts. The Comets opened the scoring with Ayden Batten’s 63-yard punt return in the first quarter. Then, leading 7-6 early in the fourth quarter, a snap over the head of the Orion punter was recovered by Newman, and Carter Rude scored on a 1-yard run with 9:50 to play to stretch the lead to 13-6. ... Newman leads the all-time series 14-4.

FND pick: St. Bede

Princeton (3-0) at Mendota (2-1)

Game time: Friday, 7

Last meeting: PHS 28-7 (2021).

About the Tigers: The Tigers are off to another 3-0 start after a 55-20 rout over rival Hall in a game they led 55-8, had the running clock for the entire second half and pulled its first string.the rest of the way. Senior RB Augie Christiansen had four touchdowns (3 by rush, 1 by receiving). Senior QB Teegan Davis, who committed to Eastern Illinois University on Monday, had three rushing TDs, including a 48-yard twisting and turning run in which he ran through nearly the entire Hall defense. He also threw for two scores. .... The Tigers won last year’s meeting with the Trojans, the first in 10 years, 28-7. The Tigers scored all 28 points in the first half and finished out the game with their freshman third-string quarterback due to injuries. ... Tiger coach Ryan Pearson said the Trojans post a big problem - “They are big on the front line.”

About the Trojans: The Trojans stand 2-1 with a Week 2 forfeit win over Riverdale and last week’s 49-23 win over Bureau Valley following a season-opening 54-34 loss at Erie-Prophetstown. ... The Trojans are averaging 41.5 points per game while allowed 38.5. ... Mendota QB Justin Randolph has completed 32 of 45 attempts, throwing for 241 yards and two TDs. Anthony Childs has rushed for 384 yards and five TDs on 59 carries. ... Mendota leads the all-time series 42-37-4.

FND pick: Princeton.

Hall (1-2) at Morrison (1-2)

Game time: Friday, 7 p.m.

Last meeting: 44-20 Hall (2021)

About the Red Devils: This week’s Three Rivers crossover sends the Red Devils to Morrison to face the Mustangs. The Red Devils look to rebound from last week’s 55-20 loss at Princeton, a game they trailed 55-8 before scoring on two late touchdown catches by Joseph Bacidore. ... ... Randy Tieman, who returns as Hall head coach after a two-year leave, said he doesn’t know much about Morrison since he hasn’t seen the Mustangs in three or four years. “We’ll get film and break it down and we’ll see where we’re at. We feel we can compete in conference this year. We feel our kids are going to grow,” he said. ... Hall beat Morrison 44-20 last year in Week 4 for its only win of the season.

About the Mustangs: The Mustangs are riding high with an 18-16 win at Monmouth-Roseville on Saturday, their first win of the season. Morrison’s last two games have been decided by two points each, including a 16-14 loss at Kewanee. Morrison fell 28-6 to Newman in its season opener. ... The all-time series since 2012 stands at tied 2-2 (since 2012).

FND pick: Hall.

Bureau Valley (1-2, 0-1) at Kewanee (1-2, 0-1)

Game time: Friday, 7 p.m.

Last matchup: Kewanee 49-21

About the Storm: Bureau Valley plays at Kewanee for the first time in nine years, dropping its only two contests in 2010 and 2013. BV last beat Kewanee at home in 2014 (43-6) with the series going idle until last year when BV was moved to the TRAC Mississippi (East). ... The Storm fell behind 49-8 last week in a 49-23 loss to Mendota. The Storm had a player other than Mason Goossens score for the first time this season. Goossens scored all five BV touchdowns in the first two games, but Bryce Helms and Beau Spencer ran for scores against Mendota. Goossens ran for 51 yards and a TD on 20 carries last week and now has 244 yards and six TDs on 59 attempts this fall. … The Storm recorded two safeties against Mendota. … BV turned the ball over four times against Mendota with two interceptions and two fumbles, including one returned for a touchdown. ... Bureau Valley rallied to beat Sherrard 20-14 for its lone win in Week 2.

About the Boilermakers: Kewanee is in a bit of rebuilding mode with the loss of standouts Nike Powe (RB) and Will Bruno (QB), but still returns seven starters. Junior Brady Clark has taken over for Bruno at quarterback along with his cornerback duties. ... Kewanee scored a season-high 20 points in last week’s 34-20 loss at St. Bede. Clark completed 19 of 29 passes for 256 yards and a touchdown last week while running for 51 yards and a touchdown. … Jaiden Little caught six passes for 101 yards last week, while Devin Hamrick had three catches for 55 yards and a TD and Cruz Paredes had four receptions for 38 yards and ran for a 1-yard TD. … The Boilermakers held St. Bede to 54 rushing yards but allowed 269 passing yards. … Kewanee had three turnovers — two fumbles and an interception. ... Kewanee leads the all-time series 5-2 dating back to 1998, which Kewanee won 48-0.

FND pick: Kewanee.

Milford (3-0) at Amboy-LaMoille (3-0)

Game time: Friday, 7 p.m., the Harbor

Last matchup: 48-46 Milford (f2021).

About the Bearcats: Milford has played just one team, Farmer City Blue Ridge, with a winning record, last week, winning 22-8. The Bearcats led Blue Ridge 14-8 at halftime. ... The Bearcats have outscored opponents 125-44. ... Against Blue Ridge, Milford recovered an onside kick to start the game, which led to a touchdown and two-point conversion by Justin Tillman. … QB Sawyer Laffoon threw two TDs to Tillman, while Carter Borgers scored a TD as well.

About the Clippers: Another week, another strong challenge for the Clippers. So far, it’s been smooth sailing for the Clippers, who opened with a 28-12 win over eight-man football defending champ Polo and then beat undefeated Milledgeville 40-36 last week. Brennan Blaine caught a 57-yard touchdown pass from Tucker Lindenmeyer, who ran 32 yards for the winning score with 2:23 left. Lindenmeyer completed 10 of 17 passes for 225 yards and three TDs, with Blaine recording 116 receiving yards and two scores. Lindenmeyer has completed 7 of 17 attempts for 437 yards and seven TDs on the year.

FND pick: A-L.

Other area games

Annawan-Wethersfield (3-0) at Ottawa Marquette (3-0)

E-P (2-1) at Rockridge (2-1)

Galesburg (1-2) at Geneseo (3-0)

L-P (2-1) at Plano (2-1)

Monmouth-Roseville (1-2) at Sherrard (0-3)

Orion def. Riverdale by forfeit

Rock Falls (0-3) at Rockford Lutheran (1-2)

Stillman Valley (3-0) at Dixon (3-0)

Sycamore (3-0) at Ottawa (3-0)

BCR PIGSKIN PROGNOSTICATORS

Kevin Hieronymus, BCR Sports Editor

Last week: 7-3

Season: 21-9

This week’s winners: Kewanee, Princeton, Hall, St. Bede, A-W, Rockridge, Geneseo, Plano, A-L, Stillman.

Kip Cheek, Mendota Reporter

Last week’s guest: 8-2

Season’s guests: 24-6

This week’s winners: Kewanee, Princeton, Morrison, St. Bede, A-W, Rockridge, Geneseo, Plano, A-L, Stillman.