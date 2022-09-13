Friday Night Drive’s Team of the Week for Week 3 of the 2022 season

The Friday Night Drive Team of the Week for Week 3 of the 2022 regular season is here.

After 5,879 people voted, tallying 9,038 total votes, we are proud to announce the Team of the Week. Thank you to our presenting sponsor: Schweickert, Ganassin, Krzak, Rundio, LLP. Thank you also to our supporting sponsors: St. Margaret’s Health and The Rock and Soul.

Team of the Week MVP: Colin Videtich, Cary-Grove: Had two pancakes and helped offense produce 483 total yards in 41-20 win over Crystal Lake Central.

Team of the Week

Quarterback

Dom Caruso, McHenry

22-36-1-327 passing, 1 TD, in 28-22 loss to Jacobs.

Belay Brummel, Wheaton Academy

10-for-14 passing, 284 yards, 5 TDs

Peyton Seaburg, Cary-Grove

13-116 rushing, 4 TDs in 41-20 win over Crystal Lake Central.

Running Back

Adam Fennell, York

Ran for 111 yards, two TDs

Ethan Wilnau, Genoa-Kingston

Ran for 156 yards and two scores on just eight carries in the Cogs’ win over North Boone.

Steven Siegel, Richmond-Burton

23 carries, 355 yards, 7 TDs in 48-21 win over Marengo.

Receiver

I’Marion Stewart, Bolingbrook

12 catches, 135 yards, 3 TDs

Isaac Smith, Mendota

3 rec, 25 yards, 3 carries, 51 yards, 2 TDs, forced fumble and 56-yard fumble return TD, INT on defense in 49-23 win over Bureau Valley

Ben Wallace, St. Bede

8 rec., 136 yards, 2 TDs in 34-20 win over Kewanee

Offensive Line

Jacob Gray, Richmond-Burton

Graded at 90% by R-B coaches in 48-21 win over Marengo.

Defensive Line

Connor Grimm, Genoa-Kingston

Had three sacks and a scoop-and-score against North Boone, changing momentum in a 41-19 win for the Cogs

Lincoln Cooley, Sycamore

Anchored a line that not only had five tackles for a loss but got a shutout against Woodstock.

Noah Barth, Marquette

In addition to helping lead the way for Marquette’s 423 yards of offense, Barth recorded 1 1/2 sacks and an additional TFL

Linebacker

Sam Ptak, Hampshire

10 tackles, 2 PBUs, 1 INT in 27-14 loss to Crystal Lake South.

Ethan Bode, Sycamore

Had a pick-six to help preserve a shutout as Sycamore beat Woodstock, 41-0.

Joey Scrivani, Jacobs

Had seven tackles on defense as the Golden Eagles beat McHenry, 28-22. Rushed 19 times for 103 yards, 1 TD.

Aiden Sisson, DeKalb

Had 12 tackles and a 99-yard pick six and helped the Barbs pick up a shutout in the 48-0 road win at Belleville West.

Defensive Back

Brody Engel, Genoa-Kingston

Was all over the field making tackles against a pass heavy North Boone team, and scored three touchdowns on offense for the Cogs.

Mykal Kanellakis, Cary-Grove

8.5 tackles, 1 INT in 41-20 win over Crystal Lake Central.

Dom Creatore, Prairie Ridge

5 tackles 4 assists, 1 TFL, 1 INT in 35-7 win over Huntley.

Thomas Coroneos, Palatine

Had a pick-six in win over New Trier in addition to 5 catches for 74 yards on offense.