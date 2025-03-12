Arts & crafts show this weekend in East Moline

EAST MOLINE – The First Annual Spring Arts & Crafts Show is Friday, March 14, and Saturday, March 15, at the Bend XPO, 922 Mississippi Parkway in East Moline.

The show will feature more than 100 talented exhibitors presenting and selling Midwest handcrafts. The show is a production of Callahan Promotions, Inc. and offers patrons the opportunity to enjoy original affordable arts and crafts.

Among the various products presented at the show are paintings and prints, gourd art, bird house and bird feeders, ceramics, jewelry, metal art sculptures, ornaments, gnomes, soap, pet products, yard and garden art, stained and etched glass, quilts, photography, pottery, candles, clothing, floral wreaths, dolls and doll clothes, rugs, baskets, aprons, place mats, table runners, purses, wood and metal signs, wall hangings, ink pens and many more original products.

Exhibitors will also be selling homemade salsa, breads, fudge, barbeque sauce, jams, dried soup and food mixes, flavored pasta, coffee cakes, coffees and flavored teas.

Admission to the show is $6, with anyone 10 and under free. Parking is always free. Show hours are 3-8 p.m., Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.

For more information, call Callahan Promotions, Inc. at 563-357-1986.