“It’s A Wonderful Life” is the theme of Erie’s Hometown Holiday Parade scheduled for 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7.

Parade lineup will be at 5:30 p.m. on the right side of Main Street. A week before the event, a map will be emailed to those who have registered to participate. Deadline to enter is Dec. 1.

For more information, call Michelle Misfeldt at 309-781-8874.