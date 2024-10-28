U.S. 30 Mississippi River bridge inspection work is this week in Fulton

An inspection of the U.S. 30 Mississippi River bridge (Gateway Bridge) in Whiteside County was slated to begin Monday, Oct. 28, weather permitting, the Illinois Department of Transportation announced Oct. 25. A daily lane closure with flaggers will take place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Shaw Local File Photo)

FULTON – An inspection of the U.S. 30 Mississippi River bridge (Gateway Bridge) in Whiteside County was slated to begin Monday, Oct. 28, weather permitting, the Illinois Department of Transportation announced Oct. 25.

A daily lane closure with flaggers will take place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Signs also will be used to maintain traffic during the project, which is scheduled to be completed by 3 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1.

Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. To avoid the work area, when feasible, use of alternate routes should be considered.

Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.

For IDOT District 2 updates, follow us on Twitter at @IDOTDistrict2 or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.