Program and photos about scuba diving offered at Odell Library Oct. 22

MORRISON — The Odell Public Library Friends is presenting a program on scuba diving by Tanner and Suellen Girard, complete with slides and scuba gear, at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22, in the program room of Odell Library.

Tanner and Suellen Girard will show slides of the various places they have enjoyed, complete with multicolored fish. This program is free to the public.

When Suellen was asked why she took up scuba diving, the answer was: “After being married for 30 years, we finally had a honeymoon.”

They discovered scuba diving on that trip and have been enjoying it for the past 18 years, he said.

Scuba diving is underwater diving using breathing equipment with a limited oxygen supply.

“The Phillippines is our favorite place to dive,” Suellen said.

There are also other beautiful places to dive, such as The Galapagos Islands, the Bahamas, Fiji Islands, Belize and more.

One of their favorite places is in what is called black water, meaning at night. They also enjoy diving in bodies of waters with reefs. As with any dive the diver must be wise and conservative when diving in and then returning to the boat.

“Little does the general public know or have seen the beautiful creatures that lie within the sea. Come and join us for this delightful and informative program,” said Anne Frame, member of Odell Library Friends. “Their slides and narration truly detail a world we see of very little.”