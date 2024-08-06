Movie crew films at Fulton’s Heritage Canyon

Scenes for the movie “My Heart Remembers” were filmed at Fulton's Heritage Canyon in July. The film is based on a novel by Kim Vogel Sawyer. The director is Stephen Folker. Heritage Canyon's chapel was used for one of the scenes. (Earleen Hinton)

FULTON — Wierenga’s Heritage Canyon recently hosted film crews for “My Heart Remembers,” a movie based on the book by Kim Vogel Sawyer.

Members of the Early American Crafters assisted with costuming, catering and served as extras to the crew as they filmed on a scorching hot day in July.

Co-producers Melissa and Melinda Meyers had been hoping to produce the film for years when Director Stephen Folkner arranged to film in the canyon at 515 N. Fourth St. with the help of the Early American Crafters.

“We loved working with Stephen, and we had lots of extras in the movie,” said Elizabeth Keller of the Early American Crafters, volunteers for the 1800s village. “I had three granddaughters in it, and my daughter had a speaking role. Stephen contacted us to help with costuming.”

Over the course of the week, extras from the Early American Crafters assisted with the filming.

“This is our first movie, but we put on at least three major festivals during the year. It’s an authentic 1870 village, and the next festival is the first Saturday in October. We dress in period authentic clothes, and we use the buildings as they would have been used in the past. Come visit us at the canyon!” Keller says.

“The film is called, My Heart Remembers, and it’s based off a book by Kim Vogel Sawyer,” said Folker. “My producing partner, Melinda Meyers, found the book a decade ago in a bookstore. She really liked the book, connected with it, and decided to contact the author in order to make a film out of it.”

Folker said it can be really difficult to get film projects going.

“The production hit a bit of a standstill, and so, Melinda connected with me over social media. At this point, I had put out a trailer for a thriller, and Melinda found my work one day, and met for lunch to try and get the film going,” he said.

Set in the early 1800s, the screenplay follows a girl named Isabell Stanler, who is stripped of her inheritance. She goes to her fiancé for help, and when he discovers her disinheritance, he sends her away. She goes from a life of privilege to being destitute. It’s a story of discovery and redefining her process.

Folker is a filmmaker who wears many hats. He was born in Davenport and is based in the Quad-Cities.

“When I go anywhere, I keep my eye out for Victorian houses or old cars and keep a mental note. You never know when you might need something for film. I’m pretty outgoing, and I have no problem going up to someone and asking if we can film something in their yard.

“As far as my background goes, I’ve been making independent films since 2010. In the pandemic, I was hired by Iowa PBS, and shortly later, asked to film for new episodes for a true crime show called ‘Killer Cases’, which is available on Hulu,” he said.

“I get hired to produce, or in this case co-produce, edit and direct the cinematography of films. We have a really good crew, and I like to support talent that would not usually get to work on major projects, though we have some bigger actors too, like Julie Piekarski, who featured in roles from shows like ‘Facts of Life’ and ‘Little House on the Prairie.’”

He was familiar with Heritage Canyon and thought its unique features would be perfect for the movie.

“I’m also a full-time photographer, and as a filmmaker, I’m always on the lookout for new locations. I’ve been to Heritage Canyon many times over the years, and I always thought that it would be a good location for a film. It’s a little gem of a location, but that works to your advantage when filming,” he said. “I connected with Mark and Tori Wade, who asked permission from the city to film there. It’s a great opportunity for the city. Eventually, when the film comes out and goes on the film festival circuit, it gets extra eyes on the location.”

He connected with Keller to have extras from the Early American Crafters be involved with the filming.

“When I was down at the canyon, I asked if they had reenactors who could come down. They said, ‘Oh yeah’, and immediately, I wanted their information. These people have costumes, they like putting on costumes, and they’ll know how people walk and act during this time period,” Folker said. “These folks are troopers, too. On the first day of filming, I guarantee it had to be over a hundred degrees. They were out in the sun for a couple of hours for an additional scene, and they didn’t waver. You could tell they were used to putting those costumes on and riding it out.”

When asked how much filming still needs to be done and when do the editors take over the process, Folker replied, “On this project the co-producers are twins, Melissa and Melinda, who help with costuming, wardrobe, locations, food, and script supervisor. Outside of that, I’m the filmographer, director, producer, and editor. It’s very outside the norm to have the director fill as many hats,” he said.

He said he was attracted to the story for a variety of reasons.

“It’s a little bit different. The book has a bit of faith-based elements, but when I read the script, I took away a very fun historical story. It’s a story of discovery and a young woman redefining her life,” he said. “It’s a really good screenplay, and I do think it’s a very good story. I thought it was a good period piece, and as someone who grew up watching ‘Little House on the Prairie,’ it’s fun. When we’re filming without air conditioning and in costume, I think it adds to the realism of the filming.”

“If somebody is interested in acting, or perhaps they have a project they’ve been hoping to get off the ground, hit me up! Maybe we can get something going. I also like it if they have a really cool location they want to tell me about. I think in order to support other artists and keep the arts alive, we have to keep making art. I think a lot of other artists get stagnant and hit these brick walls and give it up when in reality, that’s when they should keep making as much art as possible,” he said.

To follow Folker’s work, visit folkerfilms.com.

