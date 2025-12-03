Emmanuel Church of Morrison’s Voices of Praise presents annual Christmas cantata

A look at Emmanuel Church of Morrison’s “Voices of Praise” group.in the spring of 2024. They will be performing their annual Christmas cantata Dec. 19-21. (Photo Provided By Emmanuel Church of Morrison)

The Emmanuel Church of Morrison’s “Voices of Praise” cordially invites the area to celebrate with them as they present EVOP’s 18th annual Christmas cantata, the high-energy “Joy! Unspeakable Joy!”, which will be presented in three services at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 19; 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 20; and 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 21.

Voices of Praise is excited to be singing with the strength of 93 voices, its largest group in its 18-year history. Singers join members of Emmanuel’s Sanctuary Choir, coming from over 20 churches and with some traveling over 100 miles to be part of this outreach group.

Emmanuel’s platform will be filled with singers who will energetically present the most beloved Christmas music, with carols such as “Joy to the World,” “The First Noel,” “What Child is This,” “Angels We Have Heard on High” and others. Worship songs like “Jesus, Is He Worthy” and Cece Winan’s “That’s My King” invite audience participation as the entire sanctuary is filled with song and worship.

Director Rich Criss and Pam Muur will be featured soloists and Dennis Boeck will provide the narration.

No tickets are needed for this 70-minute concert and a free-will offering will be received. All ages are welcome and the church is handicapped accessible. A fellowship hour will follow all performances.

A free shuttle bus will be provided for one hour prior to and following all three performances. The shuttle bus will pick up people who park at Ebenezer Reformed Church’s parking lot, located two blocks south of Emmanuel’s campus, and will drop them off at the curb in front of Emmanuel.

For more information, contact the church office at 815-772-3890.