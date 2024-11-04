November 04, 2024
Whiteside News Sentinel
Free community meals continue in Fulton

FULTON – CrossView Church, 703 14th Ave. in Fulton, offers a free community meal called The Table every Wednesday from 5:30 to 6:15 p.m.

The upcoming menu:

Nov. 6: Hot dogs with chili, nachos and cheese, corn, brownies and Rice Krispie bars.

Nov. 13: Pulled pork sandwiches, baked beans, chips, applesauce, Oreo dessert.

Nov. 20: Spaghetti casserole, Jimmy John’s bread, green beans, applesauce, assorted desserts.

Nov. 27: Creamy potato & chicken noodle soup; P & J sandwiches, crackers, pumpkin pie.

If River Bend schools are canceled because of a weather condition, The Table also is canceled.

