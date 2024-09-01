Ellis to present program on bird-watching in Fulton

FULTON — “Birding” as it is known today has become a popular hobby of many – both old and young.

Brian “Fox” Ellis, internationally renowned storyteller, author and naturalist, will be portraying local Robert Ridgeway and focusing on the science and history of bird-watching and the Audubon Society at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17, at the Windmill Cultural Center.

“Besides acknowledging how this intense interest of birding has evolved, Ellis clearly displays his appreciation for the natural world and is an excellent presenter and always entertaining,” organizer Judith Holesinger said.

Ellis’ presentation is hosted by the Volunteer Millers of the Windmill Cultural Center, 111 10th Ave. (across the street from the windmill).

The program is free and open to the public. Light refreshments will be served after the presentation.

The facility is accessible to people with disabilities. For more information, check Facebook pages VisitFulton and De Immigrant Windmill. Monthly programming is available and partially funded by grants from the DS Flikkema Foundation.