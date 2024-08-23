Morrison’s 1980s-themed glow parade is Sept. 7

MORRISON — Morrison’s Department of Fun is hosting a Glow Bangers Ball and parade to the theme of classic 1980s culture and television shows on Sept. 7.

The party starts at 6 p.m. with local businesses and booths opening to the public. At 7 p.m., the 1980s-style band Big Hair Mafia will play the venue. Around 8 p.m. when it gets dark, the glow parade will sweep through town.

At 10 p.m., guests are encouraged to head inside to the open bars to continue the celebration. People are encouraged to dress up in 1980s-era costumes and wear whatever can light up when joining in on the fun.

According to Amanda Cook, a member of the Department of Fun, this is the third year Morrison has had a glow parade.

This year, they wanted to draw in more people to the celebration, which is why they hired the band Big Hair Mafia. Big Hair Mafia has covered larger venues such as the Mississippi Valley Fair, and it’s the hope of the department to draw in more Iowa and Quad-City residents to the festival.

The parade itself encourages outside-the-box entries. In previous years, the glow parade has starred side-by-side vehicles such as power wheelers, bikes, scooters, and, in one memorable case, a motorized picnic table. According to Cook, they want entries with lawn mowers, tractors and any other vehicles bedazzled with lights.

“As long as it can be lit up,” she said.

This year’s event is based on the classic 1980s television show “Headbanger’s Ball.” People are invited to dress in 1980s style, complete with mullets, big wigs, and other accessories from the decade. Brick Block Pub will host an outside tiki tree tent, and other restaurants and bars will be ready and eager to serve festival-goers, Cook said.

To add an entry to the parade, text 630-60-5329 or Facebook message the Department of Fun with your name and type of vehicle. There is a suggested donation of $5 per entry, but kids’ entries are free. Prizes will be given to the most creative entries.