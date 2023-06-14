Tampico Lions Club seeking new members

TAMPICO– The Tampico Lions Club #280 is seeking new active members. Anyone interested in joining should call Lion Membership Chairperson Terry Gaskill at 815-438-2789 or 815-535-3665 and leave a message.

The club has 10 active members and one new active member and they meet on the second and fourth Mondays of the month.

The Tampico Lions will take a summer break during July and August. The new fiscal year will begin at 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 11 at the Tampico Area Community Building. If you are interested in joining, please wait until the new fiscal year.

The Tampico Lions provide eye glasses and exams for people living in the Tampico area. If you need help getting eye glasses, call Lion President Ronald Church at 815-438-3442 and leave a message.

The club also awards two $500 scholarships each year to Prophetstown High School students. These scholarships are sent to the students educational institution to help pay for their continued education.

Tampico Festive Days will be held July 20-23. This year, Tampico Lions Club will have their HY&T float in the parade scheduled for 3 p.m. on July 23. The Tampico Recreation Board will provide a schedule of activities at a later date.

Lions Club International is the largest nonprofit club in the world. The benefits far exceed the cost of belonging.