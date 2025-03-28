Culinary Tour of Starved Rock Country: Part 2

From classic supper clubs to new artisan eateries, there is no shortage of delicious dining destinations to be found throughout Starved Rock Country. Join us as we explore more of the region’s iconic classic spots and new craft restaurants.

The Chesse Shop 'n Deli, 1219 Fulton St., has been at it's current location on Ottawa's West Side since 1970.

The Cheese Shop ‘n’ Deli

1219 Fulton St., Ottawa

thecheeseshop.biz

For more than 30 years, The Cheese Shop ‘n’ Deli has been providing Starved Rock Country locals and visitors in the know with delicious, fresh foods in an unusual setting: a former cheese factory. The building served as a storefront and manufacturing facility from 1942-1986, but now houses a full-fledged deli and restaurant, serving some of the best sub sandwiches in the area. Tucked away on the banks of the I&M Canal, The Cheese Shop ‘n’ Deli offers a wide variety of paninis, subs, and carver sandwiches, in addition to some great soup and sandwich combos and daily specials.

(Scott Anderson)

Bruce & Ollie’s

166 Mill St., North Utica

bruceandollies.com

Feel like having an artisan ice cream while visiting downtown Utica? Bruce & Ollie’s on Mill Street features a wide variety of delectable hand-scooped flavors, alongside a selection of craft beverages and grab-and-go food options. Located inside the village’s historic hardware building, this mom and pop shop exudes ambiance, featuring original stone walls, exposed beams and a cozy fireplace surrounded by plenty of comfortable seating options. On the menu you’ll find salads, soups, charcuterie boards, sandwiches (hot and cold) and breakfast offerings, alongside drinks like espressos, iced coffees and teas.

Photo provided by Starved Rock Lodge

Starved Rock Lodge Restaurant

1 Lodge Lane, Oglesby

starvedrocklodge.com

Experience an unforgettable evening at the Starved Rock Lodge’s veranda or beautiful indoor dining hall. The veranda overlooks the Illinois River, while the dining hall is a stunning throwback venue. Enjoy a night of drinks, live music and delicious food. The lodge’s rustic cabin-like atmosphere creates the perfect post-adventure retreat.

Uptown Grill in downtown La Salle offers outdoor dining. (File/Shaw Media)

Uptown Grill

601 First St., La Salle

uptowngrill.com

La Salle’s Uptown Grill is renowned for its polished take on classics and is often lauded as one of the best places to grab prime rib in the Chicagoland area on Friday and Saturday nights. These char-broiled steaks are cut and aged in-house, and the seafood, shellfish and oysters are prepared fresh every day. In addition to offering great food and a full-service bar and lounge, Uptown Grill is also home to one of the most exciting music venues in Starved Rock Country. Past featured artists include Alejandro Escovedo, Robbie Fulks, The War and Treaty, and Loudon Wainwright III.

Photo provided by August Hill Winery

August Hill Winery & Illinois Sparkling Co.

106 Mill St., North Utica

augusthillwinery.com

Located in the heart of downtown Utica, August Hill’s sophisticated tasting room offers a selection of award-winning, locally produced wines. Best of all, their line of sparkling wines is made with grapes grown on a sprawling vineyard in Starved Rock Country. Enjoy a glass of August Hill’s award-winning Berlyn Red, share a wine flight on their beautiful patio or even purchase a case of wine to share with friends and family.

CatsEye Wine Bar in downtown Ottawa (Ryan Searl )

CatsEye Wine Bar

724 La Salle St., Ottawa

catseyewinebar.com

For wine enthusiasts, CatsEye Wine Bar in downtown Ottawa is a must-visit. Explore an extensive selection of local and international wines. Craft cocktail lovers will appreciate the always-evolving drink menu. This intimate setting hosts art openings, drag shows, wine tastings and live acoustic performances. Expect a diverse lineup of folk, blues and tribute acts.

Verucchi's Photo provided by Heritage Corridor Destinations

Verucchi’s Ristorante

600 N. Greenwood St., Spring Valley

verucchis.com

Celebrating over 100 years of serving the freshest pastas, you too can enjoy the time-tested recipes that five generations of Verucchi family members have to offer. Start with the garlicky bagna cauda while waiting for your pasta to arrive. A local favorite at Verucchi’s is the “tavern style” chicken, a wet batter preparation compared to the traditional flour. Polenta, homemade Italian sausage or meatballs can be added as a side. You’ll also find an expansive wine list and a comfortable bar separate from the dining area.

Bluegill Boathouse & Marina Bar, 411 Great Loop East, Ottawa, at Heritage Harbor. (Derek Barichello)

Bluegill Boathouse

411 Great Loop E. Drive, Ottawa

bluegillboathouse.com

Nestled in the Heritage Harbor Marina Resort Community, Bluegill Boathouse offers delectable food, a lively waterfront and fantastic views. Enjoy cocktails, craft beers and wines on the spacious patio while listening to live entertainment. The large bay windows and covered patio provide a stunning backdrop for your night out. Be sure to explore Bluegill’s new menu that features favorites like tenderloins, po-boys and bang bang shrimp tacos.