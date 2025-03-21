Culinary Tour of Starved Rock Country: Part One

Honest Abe’s Tap House and Grill in Morris pays loving tribute to the great emancipator, through their name, decor and a stable of giant craft burgers. Photo provided by Heritage Corridor Destinations

From classic supper clubs to new artisan eateries, there is no shortage of delicious dining destinations to be found throughout Starved Rock Country. Join us as we explore some of the region’s iconic classic spots and new craft restaurants.

Gaetano’s Vault

200 E. Main St., Streator

GaetanosVault.com

Nestled in historic downtown Streator, you’ll find Gaetano’s Vault, one of Starved Rock Country’s premier destination dining experiences. This welcoming upscale restaurant, housed in a former turn-of-the-century bank building, has been garnering rave reviews with their delectable menu and impeccable roaring ‘20s decor. Gaetano’s is home to an approachable menu that melds classic American and Italian fare with more far-flung influences. You’ll find delectable offerings like a signature 16 oz. New York strip steak, citrus glazed mahi mahi and one of the signature local dishes of the Starved Rock Country region – an Italian style Tenderloin.

The Beach House

700 La Salle St., Ottawa

BeachHouseGrille.com

Located in the heart of historic downtown Ottawa, The Beach House is home to coastal cuisine from around the world. You’ll find a variety of fresh half shell oysters, tuna poke and an authentic lobster roll. While focused on fresh fish and seafood, this popular dining destination offers plenty of non-seafood options, from pork shank al pastor to Thai Curry chicken. Inside, you’ll find a full-size bar specializing in crafted cocktails, and an ample wine list and great atmosphere.

Honest Abe’s Tap & Grill

3585 IL-47, Morris

HonestAbesTapAndGrill.com

Since 2011, Honest Abe’s Tap House and Grill, in Morris, has been paying loving tribute to the great emancipator, through their name, decor and a stable of giant craft burgers. These award-winning Lincoln-themed burgers include The Gettysburger (American cheese, bacon, over easy eggs and a side of mayo) and The Rail-Splitter (Swiss cheese, cheddar cheese, grilled ham, pickles and honey mustard). The Lincoln Poor Boy, another popular pick, includes homemade garlic pork poor boy and provolone cheese, served on a grilled garlic butter hoagie roll. You’ll find more than 25 burgers, loaded mac and cheese bowls, and signature sandwiches on the menu, alongside some great appetizers like battered green beans, fried portabellas and a filet mignon quesadilla.

Hank’s Farm Restaurant

2973 IL-71, Ottawa

HanksFarm.com

For fans of one-of-a-kind dining destinations, consider a trip to Hank’s Farm Restaurant in Ottawa. This fan-favorite restaurant, housed inside a former dairy barn, is surrounded by 20+ picturesque rolling acres – home to roaming peacocks, chickens, ducks, turkeys and sheep. Hank’s features private event space, outdoor dining, a full bar and an elaborate Sunday brunch buffet – one of the best in Starved Rock Country.

The Lone Buffalo by Tangled Roots Brewing Co.

812 La Salle St., Ottawa

TangledRootsBrewingCo.com

The Lone Buffalo by Tangled Roots Brewing Company is a great place to grab a plate of farm-to-table food and an artisan craft beer. You can indulge in The Lone Buffalo’s self-proclaimed “slow food,” savoring the tastes at one of their many outdoor tables. This relaxed, airy brewpub, conveniently located in downtown Ottawa, offers hearty pub classics and new American fare. Be sure to try their signature Brewmaster Burger, made with bourbon cherry BBQ sauce, applewood smoked bacon, aged cheddar, house pickles, frittes aioli and crispy onions.

Skoogs Pub & Grill

155 Mill St., North Utica, IL 61373

skoogspub.com

Located in Utica, just minutes from Starved Rock State Park, Skoog’s Pub & Grill is famous for serving up great homemade food in generous sized portions. This comfortable drinking and dining destination is located right in the heart of cozy downtown Utica, and is the perfect place to grab some post-hike burgers. Be sure to try the melt-in-your-mouth, 3/4 lb., Hearty Skoog Burger. This specially seasoned, never frozen burger is stacked high with your choices of cheese, bacon, grilled onion or fresh sauteed mushrooms. Looking for something to share with your group? Order a round of Skoog’s Famous Wings, offered breaded or unbreaded in a variety of delicious sauces.

Jeremiah Joe Coffee

807 LaSalle St., Ottawa

JeremiahJoeCoffee.com

Located in the heart of tree lined downtown Ottawa, Jeremiah Joe has been providing delicious fresh brewed beverages since 2002. With a full menu of coffee and espresso based drinks, made from five signature house blends of imported coffee beans, Jeremiah Joe Coffee has remained a favorite among locals. From the simple black coffee to the blended cold brew espresso drinks, Jeremiah Joe caters to all stripes of coffee aficionados. In a hurry? Pay a visit to Jeremiah Joe Coffee’s convenient drive-thru locations located at 101 E. Canal Ave., Ottawa and 1501 38th St. Suite B, Peru.